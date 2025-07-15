DOCA Overview

Installation instructions for both host and BlueField image can be found in the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Whether DOCA has been installed on the host or on the BlueField networking platform, one can find the different DOCA components under the /opt/mellanox/doca directory. These include the traditional SDK-related components (libraries, header files, etc.) as well as the DOCA samples, applications, tools and more, as described in this document.