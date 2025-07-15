The DOCA Programming Guide is intended for developers wishing to utilize DOCA SDK to develop application on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and SuperNICs.

DOCA Programming Overview is important to read for new DOCA developers to understand the architecture and main building blocks most applications will rely on.

DOCA Development Best Practices outlines common development pitfalls and capabilities to speed up application development, qualification, and productization.

DOCA Libraries describes in details how to use each DOCA library, its APIs, and different aspects related to that library. Users may choose to only read the pages concerning DOCA libraries required for their application.

DOCA Utils includes modules that may be used by application developers to speed up their development process (e.g., DOCA Arg Parser which simplifies the creation of a command-line interface for your application).