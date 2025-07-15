DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
DOCA Rivermax

This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications that require media/data streaming.

Introduction

DOCA Rivermax (RMAX) is a DOCA API for NVIDIA® Rivermax®, an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications. Rivermax leverages NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU hardware streaming acceleration technology which enables direct data transfers to and from the GPU, delivering best-in-class throughput and latency with minimal CPU utilization for streaming workloads.

This document is intended for software developers wishing to accelerate their networking operations.

Prerequisites

This library follows the architecture of DOCA Core Context. it is recommended read the following content before proceeding:

Environment

Info

DOCA Rivermax-based applications can run on the target DPU only.

Info

DOCA Rivermax-based application must be run with root privileges.

  • The Rivermax library must compile and run and Rivermax license to run applications. Refer to NVIDIA Rivermax SDK page to obtain that license.

  • An IP address to the device being used must be set up .

  • It is recommended to have at least 800 huge pages enabled to achieve maximum performance:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu> echo 1000000000 > /proc/sys/kernel/shmmax
dpu> echo 800 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages

Architecture

  • DOCA Rivermax Input Stream is a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core

  • DOCA Rivermax leverages DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous events that are offloaded to hardware

  • DOCA Rivermax can be used to define input streams that allow packet acquisition on an IP port. Furthermore, the input stream can be split to TCP/UDP 5-tuples to allow separate handling of flows.

Objects

  • doca_rmax_flow – is a flow object that represents an IP/port tuple

  • doca_rmax_in_stream – is a doca_ctx that represents the input stream and can be thought of as a receive queue which scatters the received data into memory. Each stream can receive one or more flows.

Configuration Phase

To start using the library users must first go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

Configurations

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find if a configuration is supported or its min/max value, refer to section "Device Support".

Mandatory Configurations

These configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

  • An event type must be configured. See configuration of Events.

  • CPU affinity and then Rivermax library global initialization in this order. The following APIs can be used to achieve this doca_rmax_set_cpu_affinity_mask() and doca_rmax_init()

  • The memory block that holds packet memory

  • The number of stream elements

  • Minimal packet segment size(s)

  • Maximal packet segment size(s)

Optional Configurations

If the following configurations are not set, then a default value is used:

  • The input stream type – defaults to generic

  • The input stream packet's data scatter type – defaults to raw

  • The input stream timestamp format – defaults to raw counter

Device Support

DOCA Rivermax Input Stream requires a device to operate. For picking a device see DOCA Core Device Discovery.

The device must be from within the DPU: Either a PF or SF.

It is recommended to choose your device using the following method:

  • doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr()

Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:

  • PTP clock support.

Buffer Support

Memory block support buffers with the following features:

Buffer Type

Memory Block

Local mmap buffer

Yes

Mmap from PCIe export buffer

Yes

Mmap from RDMA export buffer

No

Linked list buffer

Yes (header split mode)


Execution Phase

This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine.

Events

DOCA Rivermax exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly according to the DOCA Core architecture.

Common events are described in DOCA Core Event.

Rx Data

The Rx Data event is used by the stream to notify application that data has been received from the network.

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_rmax_in_stream_event_rx_data_register


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered anytime packet(s) arrive.

Event Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Event.

In case of success, the following is provided:

  • Number of packets received

  • Time of arrival of the first packet

  • Time of arrival of the last packet

  • Sequence number of the first packet

  • Array of memory blocks as configured by input stream

In case of error, the following is provided:

  • An error code

  • A human readable message

Note

The parameters are valid only inside the event callback.


Event Handling

Once an event is triggered, the application may decide to process the received data.

Runtime Configurations

These configurations can be made after the context has been started:

  • The minimal number of packets that the input stream must return in Rx event.

  • The maximal number of packets that the input stream must return in Rx event.

  • The receive timeout. The number of μsecs that library would do busy wait (polling) for reception of at least min_packets number of packets.

State Machine

The DOCA RMAX library follows the Context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine

The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

In this state, it is expected that application either:

  • Destroys the context

  • Starts the context

Allowed operations:

  • Configuring the context according to Configurations

  • Starting the context

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Create the context

Running

Call stop


Starting

This state is not expected to be reached.

Running

In this state, it is expected that application:

  • Calls progress to receive events

Allowed operations:

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Call start after configuration


Stopping

This state is not expected to be reached.

DOCA Rivermax Samples

The samples illustrate how to use the DOCA Rivermax API to:

  • List available devices, including their IP and supported capabilities

  • Set CPU affinity for the internal Rivermax thread to achieve better per formance

  • Set the PTP clock device to be used internally in DOCA Rivermax

  • Create a stream, create a flow and attach it to the created stream, and finally to start receiving data buffers (based on the attached flow)

  • Create a stream in header-data split mode when packet headers and payload are split to different RX buffers

Info

All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.

Running the Samples

  1. Refer to the following documents:

  2. To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/<sample_name>
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    The binary doca_<sample_name> is created under /tmp/build/.

  3. Sample (e.g., doca_rmax_create_stream) usage:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_rmax_create_stream [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                              Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                           Print program version information    
  -l, --log-level                         Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                       Parse all command flags from an input json file
  
Program Flags:
  -p, --pci_addr <PCI-ADDRESS>            PCI device address

    Note

    When running DOCA Rivermax samples, the IPv4 address 192.168.105.2 must be configured to an available uplink prior to running it for the samples to run as expected :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ifconfig p0 192.168.105.2

  4. For additional information per sample, use the -h option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /tmp/build/<sample_name> -h

Samples

Tip

These samples are also available on GitHub.

List Devices

This sample illustrates how to list all available devices, dump their IPv4 addresses, and tell whether or not the PTP clock is supported.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Initializing DOCA Rivermax library.

  2. Iterating over the available devices.

  3. Dumping their IPv4 addresses

  4. Dumping whether a PTP clock is supported for each device.

  5. Releasing DOCA Rivermax library.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_list_devices/rmax_list_devices_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_list_devices/rmax_list_devices_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_list_devices/meson.build

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h; /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c

Set CPU Affinity

This sample illustrates how to set the CPU affinity mask for Rivermax internal thread to achieve better performance. This parameter must be set before library initialization otherwise it will not be applied.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Setting CPU affinity using the DOCA Rivermax API.

  2. Initializing DOCA Rivermax library.

  3. Releasing DOCA Rivermax library.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_affinity/rmax_set_affinity_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_affinity/rmax_set_affinity_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_affinity/meson.build

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h; /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c

Set Clock

This sample illustrates how to set the PTP clock device to be used internally in DOCA Rivermax.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Opening a DOCA device with a given PCIe address.

  2. Initializing the DOCA Rivermax library.

  3. Setting the device to use for obtaining PTP time.

  4. Releasing the DOCA Rivermax library.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_clock/rmax_set_clock_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_clock/rmax_set_clock_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_clock/meson.build

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h; /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c

Create Stream

This sample illustrates how to create a stream, create a flow and attach it to the created stream, and finally to start receiving data buffers (based on the attached flow).

The sample logic includes:

  1. Opening a DOCA device with a given PCIe address.

  2. Initializing the DOCA Rivermax library.

  3. Creating an input stream.

  4. Creating the context from the created stream.

  5. Initializing DOCA Core related objects.

  6. Setting the attributes of the created stream.

  7. Creating a flow and attaching it to the created stream.

  8. Starting to receive data buffers.

  9. Clean up—detaches flow and destroys it, destroys created stream and DOCA Core related objects.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream/rmax_create_stream_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream/rmax_create_stream_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream/meson.build

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h; /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c

Create Stream – Header-data Split Mode

This sample illustrates how to create a stream in header-data split mode when packet headers and payload are split to different RX buffers.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Opening a DOCA device with a given PCIe address.

  2. Initialize the DOCA Rivermax library.

  3. Creating an input stream.

  4. Creating a context from the created stream.

  5. Initializing DOCA Core related objects.

  6. Setting attributes of the created stream. Chaining buffers and setting header size to non-zero is essential to create a stream with header-data split mode.

  7. Creating a flow and attaching it to the created stream.

  8. Starting to receive data to split buffers.

  9. Clean up—detaches flow and destroys it, destroys created stream and DOCA Core related objects.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream_hds/rmax_create_stream_hds_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream_hds/rmax_create_stream_hds_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream_hds/meson.build

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h; /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c

