On This Page
- 1. Introduction
- 2. DOCA Pipeline Model
- 3. DOCA Core Library
- 4. DOCA Packet Parser
- 4.1. Flex Parser Configuration
- 4.2. Use Cases
- 4.3. Native Parse Graph and Headers
- 4.4. Using Default Native Parser
- 4.5. Reparsing Capability
- 4.6. Defining a Custom Parser
- 4.7. Specifying Transitions to Flex Headers
- 4.8. Specifying Transitions to Fixed Headers
- 4.9. Defining TLV Parsing for Headers with Optional Data
- 4.10. Restrictions and Unsupported Parser Features
- 5. DOCA Extern Objects
- 5.1. Counters
- 5.2. Meters
- 5.3. Options Parser
- 5.4. Custom Tunnel Encapsulation and Header Insertion
- 5.5. Custom Hash
- 6. DOCA Extern Functions
- 6.1. nv_drop
- 6.2. nv_send_to_port
- 6.3. nv_send_to_controller
- 6.4. nv_set_l2_ethertype
- 6.5. nv_set_ip_dscp
- 6.6. nv_set_ip_ecn
- 6.7. nv_set_ip_protocol
- 6.8. nv_set_l4_src_port
- 6.9. nv_set_l4_dst_port
- 6.10. nv_l2_decap
- 6.11. nv_l3_decap
- 6.12. nv_push_vlan
- 6.13. nv_pop_vlan
- 6.14. nv_push_headers
- 6.15. nv_pop_header_words
- 6.16. nv_pop_headers
- 6.17. nv_force_reparse
- 6.18. nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay
- 6.19. nv_set_vxlan_v6_underlay
- 6.20. nv_set_gre_v4_underlay
- 6.21. nv_set_gre_v6_underlay
- 6.22. nv_set_geneve_v4_underlay
- 6.23. nv_set_geneve_v6_underlay
- 6.24. nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay
- 6.25. nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay
- 6.26. nv_mirror
- 6.27. nv_mirror_vxlan_v4_to_remote
- 6.28. nv_mirror_vxlan_v6_to_remote
- 6.29. nv_mirror_gre_v4_to_remote
- 6.30. nv_mirror_gre_v6_to_remote
- 6.31. nv_mirror_geneve_v4_to_remote
- 6.32. nv_mirror_geneve_v6_to_remote
- 6.33. nv_send_debug_pkt
- 6.34. nv_add_entry
- 7. Tables
- 8. Packet IO
DOCA Target Architecture
Contents:
This section introduces the NVIDIA DPL Model for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs).
The Target Architecture (TA) is a fundamental concept in P4 programming, serving as a specification that defines:
Programmable components (e.g., parsers, ingress control flows)
Interfaces between hardware and the P4 software layer
This specification acts as a formal contract between the P4 program and the target hardware, ensuring compatibility and efficient utilization of the hardware's data plane capabilities.
For each hardware platform, NVIDIA provides:
A P4-based compiler tailored to NVIDIA architecture
A DPL hardware-specific architecture definition
This page focuses on the DPL DOCA TA, providing a detailed guide on:
Programming BlueField-3 DPUs for customized packet processing and forwarding
Utilizing NVIDIA's DPL compiler to interact with various interfaces and ports on BlueField devices
Considerations for models of future BlueField generations
While different TAs may share similarities, they are generally vendor-specific and are not designed for cross-vendor portability.
The DOCA pipeline model encompasses a set of control stages that are supported by the hardware. Each top-level object within this model is designed to receive a specific set of parameters:
Parser
The parser processes incoming packets by extracting header information.
Operates without access to metadata during parsing
Focuses exclusively on the packet's content and structure
Syntax:
parser NvDocaParser<HEADERS>(
packet_in packet,
out HEADERS headers);
Control Stage
The control stage processes metadata and applies user logic to modify packet behavior.
It manages three distinct types of metadata:
Standard Metadata (read-only) – Provides packet-related information obtained from earlier processing stages (e.g., parser, crypto engine)
User Metadata (read-write) – Stores application-specific variables that allow for custom processing logic
Packet Out Metadata (read-write) – Carries additional information from the SDN controller to the DOCA pipeline when sending packets to the data plane
Syntax:
control NvDocaMainControl<HEADERS, USER_META, PKT_OUT_META>(
inout HEADERS headers,
in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
inout USER_META user_meta,
inout PKT_OUT_META pkt_out_meta
);
BlueField hardware supports in-line packet modification and reparsing, eliminating the need for a separate deparser control stage. This simplifies pipeline design and removes the need for packet recirculation.
Main Package (Entry Point)
The main package acts as the entry point of every P4 program for DOCA Target Architecture.
It consists of:
A parser (
NvDocaParser)
A control stage (
NvDocaMainControl)
Syntax:
package NvDocaPipeline<HEADERS, USER_META, PKT_OUT_META>(
NvDocaParser<HEADERS> parse,
NvDocaMainControl<HEADERS, USER_META, PKT_OUT_META> main
);
Packet modifications are applied immediately without requiring explicit deparser logic.
The DOCA Core Library provides a foundational set of common types and metadata structures used within the DOCA Target Architecture (TA). These types and constants are defined in
doca_core.p4 and are commonly used across various DOCA TA interfaces, such as extern functions.
Typedefs
The following typedefs define commonly used header fields and standard metadata fields:
typedef bit<32> nv_logical_port_t;
typedef bit<48> nv_mac_addr_t;
typedef bit<32> nv_ipv4_addr_t;
typedef bit<128> nv_ipv6_addr_t;
typedef bit<32> nv_tunnel_id_t;
typedef bit<12> nv_vlan_id_t;
typedef bit<24> nv_vxlan_id_t;
typedef bit<20> nv_mpls_label_t;
typedef bit<8> nv_debug_cookie_t;
Constants
The following DOCA TA-specific constants define standard metadata key fields:
const bit<2> L2_TYPE_UNICAST = 2w0;
const bit<2> L2_TYPE_MULTICAST = 2w1;
const bit<2> L2_TYPE_BROADCAST = 2w2;
const bit<2> L3_TYPE_NONE = 2w0;
const bit<2> L3_TYPE_IPV4 = 2w1;
const bit<2> L3_TYPE_IPV6 = 2w2;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_NONE = 2w0;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_TCP = 2w1;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_UDP = 2w2;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_IPSEC = 2w3;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_NONE = 4w0;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_TCP = 4w1;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_UDP = 4w2;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_ICMP = 4w3;
const bit<2> VLAN_TYPE_NONE = 2w0;
const bit<2> VLAN_TYPE_SVLAN = 2w1;
const bit<2> VLAN_TYPE_CVLAN = 2w2;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_NONE = 2w0;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_L2_TUNNEL = 2w1;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_L3_TUNNEL = 2w2;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_ROCE = 2w3;
const bit<2> IPSEC_TYPE_NONE = 2w0;
const bit<2> IPSEC_TYPE_OVER_IP = 2w1;
const bit<2> IPSEC_TYPE_OVER_UDP = 2w2;
const bit<8> IPSEC_SYNDROME_OK = 8w0;
const bit<8> PSP_SYNDROME_OK = 8w0;
These values are used for interpreting type codes within standard metadata.
Defines
The following macros define industry-standard values for various RFC protocol fields (e.g., Ethertype, IP protocol numbers).
IP Protocol Numbers
#define NV_IPV6_HBH_OPTION 0x00 /* IPv6 Hop-by-Hop option */
#define NV_ICMP_PROTOCOL 0x01 /* ICMP */
#define NV_IPV4_PROTOCOL 0x04 /* IPv4-over-IPv4 encapsulation */
#define NV_TCP_PROTOCOL 0x06 /* TCP */
#define NV_UDP_PROTOCOL 0x11 /* UDP */
#define NV_IPV6_PROTOCOL 0x29 /* IPv6-over-IPv6 encapsulation */
#define NV_GRE_PROTOCOL 0x2F /* Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) */
#define NV_ESP_PROTOCOL 0x32 /* IPsec ESP */
#define NV_AH_PROTOCOL 0x33 /* IPsec AH */
#define NV_ICMP6_PROTOCOL 0x3A /* ICMPv6 */
#define NV_SCTP_PROTOCOL 0x84 /* SCTP */
#define NV_ROCE_PROTOCOL 0xFE /* RoCE v1.5 */
EtherType Values
#define NV_TYPE_VLAN_CTAG 0x8100
#define NV_TYPE_VLAN_STAG 0x88A8
#define NV_TYPE_IPV4 0x0800
#define NV_TYPE_IPV6 0x86DD
#define NV_TYPE_ARP 0x0806
#define NV_TYPE_CONTROL 0x0808
#define NV_TYPE_MPLS 0x8847
#define NV_TYPE_MPLS_MC 0x8848
#define NV_TYPE_PTP 0x88F7
#define NV_TYPE_FCOE 0x8906
#define NV_TYPE_ROCE 0x8915 /* v1 */
#define NV_TYPE_MAC 0x6558 /* Transparent Ethernet Bridge for Generic Routing Encapsulation */
UDP Port Numbers
#define NV_ROCE_PORT 4791 /* v2 bth */
#define NV_VXLAN_PORT 4789
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_PORT 4790
#define NV_GENEVE_PORT 6081
#define NV_MPLS_TUNNEL_PORT 6635
#define NV_IPSEC_NAT_PORT 4500
#define NV_PTP_EVENT_PORT 319
#define NV_PTP_GEN_PORT 320
#define NV_IPV4_OPTION_MRI 31
#define NV_GTP_U_PORT 2152
#define NV_PSP_PORT 1000
#define NV_GUE_PORT 666
Tunnel encapsulation protocol numbers
/* VXLAN GPE protocols */
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_IPV4 0x01
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_IPV6 0x02
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_MAC 0x03
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_NSH 0x04 /* RFC8300 */
/* PSP protocols */
#define NV_PSP_IPV4 0x04
#define NV_PSP_IPV6 0x29
#define NV_PSP_TCP 0x06
#define NV_PSP_UDP 0x11
These values help interpret standard protocol fields within BlueField's packet processing pipeline.
Metadata
The standard metadata (
struct nv_standard_metadata_t) for the DOCA TA are found in
doca_metadata.p4. The members of the standard metadata struct are all read only, and are separated into 4 logical categories:
Pipeline metadata, information set by hardware units before the programmable part of the BlueField pipeline
Outer packet header metadata, information set by the hardware parser for the outer packet
Inner packet header metadata, information set by the hardware parser for the inner packet (if present)
Union packet fields (packet fields which share the same memory location)
User Metadata
The DPL programmer can create and use their own metadata struct in the DOCA TA. The type can be
bit<> or a struct, limited in size by the number of internal registers on the device. For convenience, the TA defines
nv_empty_metadata_t which the user can pass into the main package declaration if no metadata is needed.
In the DOCA Target Architecture, headers represent the various packet protocol formats that are recognized by the parser. Once these headers are identified, the fields within the packet become candidates for further processing. They can be matched against entries in a match-action table, where they may be altered based on user-defined actions. The DOCA TA comes equipped with a default hardware-integrated parser that is capable of understanding a range of protocols standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). To accommodate custom requirements, the architecture allows for the integration of user-defined ("flex") headers. These flex headers are seamlessly incorporated into the pre-existing parser graph, extending its capabilities to recognize and process additional protocol formats as specified by the user. This flexibility enables developers to tailor the data plane processing to specific applications and protocols beyond the standard set, and future-proofs the developer's investment in the hardware.
This section on the DPL Packet Parser focuses on BlueField-3 devices and higher. NVIDIA's BlueField architecture combines native and flexible parsing capabilities, allowing the user to enhance the hardware's packet parsing engine with custom protocol headers. This integration is seamless, utilizing built-in parsing for standardized headers.
Flex Parser Configuration
Flex nodes are user-configurable within the DOCA parser, covering elements including the next protocol field, fixed length headers, and calculations for variable header sizes. Arcs link flex nodes and feature properties such as the
is_tunnel flag, transition value, source node, and destination node. Configurations that are not supported will trigger a compile-time error. Packet fields are extracted from the flex node to the hardware's sampler registers, facilitating the use of fields as match keys and enabling header modification actions.
Use Cases
Examples of custom flex headers include TCP options, SRv6, GTP-U, RTP, SCTP, GUE, eCPRI, GENEVE options, and proprietary tunnels. The hybrid architecture ensures smooth integration of user-defined protocols with the fixed parser graph. Below is an illustration of the default fixed parser for BlueField-3:
The DPL compiler enables the user to effectively utilize the P4 language to program packet parsers, taking full advantage of its native and flexible parsing capabilities to meet a variety of network processing needs. The remainder of this section describes the features of the BlueField-3 parser.
Native Parse Graph and Headers
BlueField's parser supports a hybrid architecture that incorporates both predefined (fixed) headers and standard transitions between headers as defined by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). These transitions are determined based on the "next header type" field present within each protocol. For a comprehensive understanding of these transitions and the supported protocols, users are encouraged to refer to the following resources:
Service Names and Port Numbers: IANA Service Names and Port Numbers
IEEE 802 Numbers: IANA IEEE 802 Numbers
Protocol Numbers: IANA Protocol Numbers
These resources provide detailed information on the various service names, port numbers, IEEE standards, and protocol numbers that are recognized and supported by BlueField's parser, facilitating a broad range of packet processing applications. The following table describes the native header and transition support in the DOCA TA:
Header Type
Next Protocol Field
Field Size (bits)
Fixed IETF Transitions
Flex Transition
MAC w VLAN
16
IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD), MPLS UC (0x8847), MPLS MC (0x8848), VLAN (0x8100), SVLAN (0x88A8)
From, outer, inner
IPv4
8
UDP (0x11), TCP (0x6), GRE(0x2F), ICMP(0x1), IPSec AH (0x33), IPSec ESP (0x32), IPv4 encap (0x4)
To, outer, inner
IPv6
8
HOPOPT (0x0), UDP (0x11), TCP (0x6),GRE(0x2F), ICMP(0x3A), IPSec AH (0x33), IPSec ESP (0x32), IPv6-Route (0x2B), , IPv6 encap (0x29),
IPv6-Frag(0x2C), IPv6-NoNxt (0x3B), IPv6-DestOpts (0x3c)
To, outer, inner
IP
8
UDP, TCP, GRE, ICMP, IPSec AH, IPSec ESP
From, outer, inner (both IPv4 and IPv6)
UDP
16
VXLAN (4789 + 3 additional custom ports)
VXLAN-GPE (4790)
GENEVE (6081)
MPLS over UDP (6635)
IPSEC ESP over UDP (4500)
PSP(1000 + 2 additional custom ports)
To, from, outer, inner
TCP
16
None
To, from, outer, inner
ICMP
None
N/A
None
Not supported - cannot transition to or from
GRE
16
IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD)
MPLS over GRE (0x8847, 0x8848)
To, from, outer
NVGRE (GRE)
16
Inner MAC (0x6558)
To, from, outer
NVGRE Options
Key present
1
Key present true
Cannot transition to or from
VXLAN
None
N/A
Inner MAC (fixed)
From, outer
VXLAN-GPE
Next Protocol
8
Reserved (0x00), IPv4 (0x01), IPv6 (0x02), Ethernet (0x03), NSH (0x04)
From, outer
GENEVE
16
Inner MAC (0x6558),
IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD), MPLS (0x8847, 0x8848)
From, outer
MPLS
Lookahead
4
IPv4, IPv6
To, from, outer
IPSEC ESP
Next Header
8
Not supported
From, outer
Next Header
8
Tunnel: IPv4 (4), IPv6 (41)
Transport: TCP (6), UDP (17)
To, from, outer
Note that L3 control plane headers ARP (0x0806), MAC control (0x8808), LLDP (0x88CC), PTP (0x88F7) are recognized and steered to a special QP by hardware that are parsed but not matchable in the steering pipeline. Users should create a custom header if matching is required.
Using Default Native Parser
The DOCA TA defines a default native parser. The user need only include
doca_parser.p4 and reference
nv_fixed_parser in the DPL package declaration to use the built-in hardware parser. The program should then use the native headers structure,
nv_headers_t.
Reparsing Capability
A distinctive feature of DPL, setting it apart from other P4 hardware architectures, is its ability to perform reparsing as needed, even midway through the processing pipeline. This flexibility allows for dynamic adjustments to packet processing based on intermediate outcomes during the pipeline's execution. Unlike RMT-based P4 Target Architectures, there are no strict pipeline stages, as the pipeline runs to completion. This means:
Tables may be applied multiple times, saving scale by not requiring the duplication of tables and their entries at different points in the pipeline.
Packets do not need to be resubmitted to the pipeline after packet modification, e.g. for encapsulation or decapsulation actions. The push and pop header extern functions also control the reparsing behavior, along with a specific extern to force a reparse.
Looping in the pipeline is permitted.
This capability greatly improves the user experience by allowing the DPL developer to focus on a logical view of the pipeline behavior, rather than dealing recirculation logic and saving state in metadata.
Defining a Custom Parser
The P4-16 language does not provide a method to extend a pre-existing, target architecture defined parser. Hence the DPL compiler maintains an internal representation of the default parser (based on a "read only"
doca_parser.p4 source file), and allows headers to be added or removed. In this case, header removal may be implicit, based on excluding a fixed header from the DOCA parser definition. There are 3 steps to defining a custom parser that will be used in conjunction with the native parser:
Define the custom header.
Add the header to a headers struct.
Define the state in a custom parser in the program.
Custom Headers and Headers Struct
A macro,
NV_FIXED_HEADERS, is provided that references all the headers that the fixed parser can extract. This definition may be used directly as the body of type
headers_t, or added to, e.g.:
#include <doca_parser.p4>
header custom_header_t {
bit<16> x;
}
struct custom_headers_t
{
NV_FIXED_HEADERS
custom_header_t custom;
}
The DPL programmer is expected to use
NV_FIXED_HEADERS as the basis of their
headers_t definition. Failure to do so may result in unexpected behavior, for example:
Headers/fields that are never extracted at runtime even if extracted by parser states
Use of flex extractions for every single referenced header field
Compilation errors
Custom Parser States
A macro,
NV_FIXED_PARSER, is provided which describes the fixed parser. This definition may be used directly as the body of a parser, or extended by writing additional states, and linking them using the
@nv_transition_from annotation:
parser my_parser(packet_in packet, out custom_headers_t headers)
{
NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
@nv_transition_from(
"nv_parse_ethernet", 0x1234)
state parse_custom {
packet.extract(headers.custom);
transition select(headers.custom.x) {
1: nv_parse_ipv4;
2: nv_parse_ipv6;
default: accept;
}
}
}
The DPL programmer is expected to use
NV_FIXED_HEADERS as the basis of their parser definition. The macro must take the same variable name use for packet_in and headers used in the parser control definition. Failure to do so may result in unexpected behavior, for example:
Use of hardware flex parser resources for every parser state, even where hardware fixed parser resources could have been used.
Definitions of states with names matching states in
NV_FIXED_PARSERbeing ignored, and their fixed definition used instead.
Compilation errors.
Finally, the custom parser should be instantiated in the main DPL package:
NvDocaPipeline(
my_parser(),
my_main_control()
) main;
Specifying Transitions to Flex Headers
To extend the native parser with flex headers, the DOCA TA utilizes a combination of macros and DPL annotations to instruct the compiler how to stitch in the customized headers into an existing parse graph.
To create an unconditional transition from a source state, the parser state must be preceded by an
@nv_transition_from annotation with 1 argument: the source state name. If the parser contains multiple state definitions with an
@nv_transition_from annotation with the same source state, a single state will be selected (in an undefined manner) to be the target state of the transition. Put another way, each
@nv_transition_from annotation from a given source state annotation may be considered to override any earlier (in an undefined order) transition destination for that source state.
To create a conditional transition based on the source state's transition field, the parser state must be preceded by an
@nv_transition_from annotation with 2 arguments: the source state name and transition value. Transitions of this type are prepended to the source state’s list of transitions and thus are guaranteed to override any transitions defined by
NV_FIXED_PARSER in an undefined order. Entries with identical transition values will override each other but may generate warnings due to unreachability.
The following diagram shows an example of extending the native parser to support the RTP protocol:
In the native parser, as an optimization, the user can specify a transition from both IPv4 and IPv6 headers to a flex header using a special 2 argument annotation of the format:
@nv_transition_from(
"nv_parse_ipv6, nv_parse_ipv4",
0x1234)
Where 0x1234 is an example of the custom IP protocol value for some user defined L4 protocol.
Specifying Transitions to Fixed Headers
In a limited number of cases, transitions from fixed headers can be configured. This uses a different annotation,
@nv_transition , and is always used to annotate the top level parser object. For example, it is a common requirement to add nonstandard transitions from UDP to VxLAN:
@nv_transition(
"nv_parse_udp",
"nv_parse_vxlan", 1234)
@nv_transition(
"nv_parse_udp",
"nv_parse_vxlan", 1235)
@nv_transition(
"nv_parse_udp",
"nv_parse_vxlan", 1236)
parser custom_parser(
packet_in packet,
out nv_headers_t headers
) {
NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
}
where the first parameter specifies the parser node to transition "from", and the second parameter specifies the parser node to transition "to". Note that the annotation
@nv_transition can be used instead of
@nv_transition_from for connecting headers.
Defining TLV Parsing for Headers with Optional Data
The DOCA TA allows the user to define protocol headers that have TLVs as sub headers. Note that a custom base "parent" header must be supplied in order to create custom TLVs. It is not supported to create custom TLVs for native headers. For example, the user can define a GENEVE header as follows:
header geneve_t {
bit<2> ver;
bit<6> opt_len;
bit<1> o;
bit<1> c;
bit<6> reserved;
bit<16> protocol_type;
bit<24> vni;
bit<8> reserved56;
};
And then define a struct for the base GENEVE option fields (TYPE and LENGTH) along with a customized VALUE data.
// Struct so it can be a field within other headers
struct geneve_option_t {
bit<24> option_class;
bit<8> option_type;
bit<3> reserved24;
bit<5> length;
};
header geneve_option_int_md_t {
geneve_option_t base;
bit<4> ver;
bit<1> d;
bit<1> e;
bit<1> m;
bit<12> reserved7;
bit<5> hop_ml;
bit<8> remaining_hop_count;
// etc.
};
Next, the user must add the custom headers to the struct of headers and connect them in the parser. Both the base option struct and the newly defined headers must be present in the headers struct so that there is a reference to these types in the parser.
struct app_headers {
NV_FIXED_HEADERS
geneve_t custom_geneve;
geneve_option_t geneve_opt;
geneve_option_int_md_t geneve_opt_int_md;
};
The DOCA TA uses an
NvOptionsParser extern object to define TLV options, since the P4 language itself does not provide a native way to define TLV parsing. An instance of the
NvOptionsParser must be created in the parser, at the outermost scope, with the following parameters:
options_length_field- the name of the field in the parent header (as a string) that holds the total length of the options. If the total options length is fixed (i.e., not specified in the header's data), then this field should be omitted.
options_length_shift- the value by which the parser should apply a shift (i.e. multiply by power of 2) to the value of the option length field. If the length value is fixed or does not need to be shifted, then this field should be omitted.
options_length_add- the constant to which the parser should add to the value option length field after shifting. If the length value does not need an addend, then this field should be omitted. If the total options length is fixed, then this field must specify the fixed length of the TLV options.
option_layout header_type- the user defined P4 struct that holds the TLV field layout of the option header
option_length_field- the name of the field in the base option struct (as a string) that holds the length of the options. If the options length is fixed (i.e., not specified in the base options struct), then this field should be omitted.
option_length_shift- the value by which the parser should apply a shift (i.e. multiply by power of 2) to the option length field. If the length value is fixed or does not need to be shifted, then this field should be omitted.
option_length_add- the constant to which the parser should add to the option length field. If the length value does not need an addend, then this field should be omitted. If the options length is fixed, then this field must specify the fixed length of the TLV options.
options- a list of tuples, where the first value is the TYPE, and the second value is the name of the child header defined by the user
parser geneve_parser(
packet_in packet,
out app_headers headers
) {
NvOptionParser<bit<24>, _>(
"opt_len",
// options_length_field
2,
// options_length_shift
0,
// options_length_add
"geneve_option_t",
// option_layout_header_type
"length",
// option_length_field
0,
// option_length_shift
4,
// option_length_add
"option_class_type",
// option_type_field
// options data
(list<tuple<bit<24>, _>>){
{24w0x010301,
"headers.geneve_opt_int_md"}
// list of additional options ...
}
) geneveOptions;
NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
@nv_transition_from(
"nv_parse_udp", 6082)
state parse_custom_geneve {
packet.extract(headers.custom_geneve);
geneveOptions.parseOptions(packet, headers);
transition accept;
}
}
Restrictions and Unsupported Parser Features
DOCA parser features that either differ from the P416 specification, are restricted in the DOCA TA or are unsupported are listed below.
Unsupported Features
These features are not supported by the DOCA TA in comparison to the P416 specification. Utilizing these features will result in compilation errors.
Variable Declarations and Extern Instantiations: Parsers and parser states cannot contain any variable declarations or extern instantiations other than
NvOptionsParser.
Lookahead and Advance: Programmable lookahead and advance functionalities are not supported.
Parser Value Sets: Parser value sets for setting transition values from runtime data are not supported.
State Declarations: States may not contain any declaration, or any statement besides extract, transition statements and calls to
NvOptionsParsermethods.
Expressions: Conditionals and assignments are not supported.
Restricted Behavior
The following points highlight how the DOCA TA implementation of DPL parser features differs from the standard P416 specification.
Reserved State Names: Parser state names beginning with
nv_*are reserved by the DOCA TA. Custom states using this reserved prefix will be ignored.
State and Header Coupling: Each state must extract exactly one header, and they are considered to be coupled in a 1:1 fashion.
Fixed-Size Header Extraction: The extracted header must be fixed-size, known at compile-time, and defined in the P4 header type definition. I.e.,
p.extract(headers.xxx)is allowed, but
p.extract(headers.xxx, someLength)is not.
Transition Statements: Besides terminal pre-defined states (
accept,
reject), states must transition to another state using a transition statement, which may be unconditional or conditional.
Transition Select: Transition select statements are limited to using a single field from the header the state extracts or a constant. Lists of expressions, constants, operators, references to declarations other than a field in the header the state extracts, and any other expression not explicitly allowed are disallowed.
Default Case in Transition Select: Every transition select statement must have a default case, transitioning to the accept state.
Extract Before Transition: A state’s
extractstatement must precede its transition statement.
Empty Accept and Reject States: The
acceptand
rejectstates must be completely empty.
Loops in Parser Graph: Loops are not allowed in the DPL program’s parser graph. Each path through the parser must be acyclic.
Hybrid Parser Behavior
These restrictions and behaviors apply to the unique hybrid fixed/flex parser model supported by the DOCA TA.
Start state of
nv_parse_ethernet– The start state cannot be changed or overwritten.
Redefining states – States may not be redefined. This includes no possibility of applying
@nv_transition_fromto the body of any fixed state.
NV_FIXED_PARSERand
NV_FIXED_HEADERS– States part of
NV_FIXED_PARSERextract the pre-defined fixed header, irrespective of the state body. States not part of
NV_FIXED_PARSERmust extract headers not part of
NV_FIXED_HEADERS.
Fixed-to-fixed transitions – It is not possible to disable any fixed->fixed transition. These may be overridden to transition to a custom state by applying an
@nv_transition_fromannotation to the destination state.
MPLSoUDP stops parsing at the inner MAC header if the pseudo-wire Control Word is set to 0. Additional inner packet fields will not be parsed.
Counters
BlueField supports per entry counters, shared and direct. A (shared) counter is an extern object that allows the user to access N independent counters via an index. Whereas a direct counter is an extern object that is directly associated with a P4 table where the index is implied by the entry slot. For both types, the counter value is updated when an action calls the count() method.
NvCounter
Instantiates an indirect counter of the specified width and type.
Signature:
extern NvCounter(bit<
32> size, NvCounterType type)
Parameters:
size[in]: Number of counter indices
type[in]: Enum indicating counter type. Currently only
NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTESis supported.
Methods:
count
Increments the counter at the specified index
void count(in bit<
32> index)
Parameters:
index[in]: Index of the counter to increment
NvDirectCounter
Instantiates a direct counter that can be assigned to a table. Direct counters do not have a separate size, they are as wide as the table. Each action invoked by an entry hit should call the count() method to increment the entry count.
Signature:
extern NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType type)
Parameters:
type[in]: Enum indicating counter type. Currently only
NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTESis supported.
Methods:
count
Increments the counter associated the the entry that triggered the action execution
void count()
Methods of a NvDirectCounter object may only be called by the P4 Table that owns it via the "direct_counter" property bound to the P4 Table. It is an error to attempt to call the count() method from a P4 Table that does not own the direct counter. While the system supports up to 16M total counters, a small number of counters may be reserved by the kernel.
If there are no side effects, it is most efficient to call the count method as the first primitive action in a P4 action.
Meters
BlueField supports per-flow metering, following RFC2697, RFC2698, and RFC4115. Similar to counters, both direct meters and shared meters are supported in the DPL target architecture. The packets for a given flow can be colored by the meter into three "colors": red, yellow and green. The meter burst parameters can be specified with units of bytes or packets.
typedef bit<8> nv_meter_color_t;
enum nv_meter_color_t NvMeterColor {
RED = 8w0,
YELLOW = 8w1,
GREEN = 8w2,
}
enum NvMeterUnits {
BYTES,
PACKETS
}
Each configuration parameter of NvMeterPeakTrTCM and NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM is restricted to certain max values.
When metering by BYTES, max values are the following:
- cir, pir: 255000000000
- cbs, pbs: 2147483648
When metering by PACKETS, max values are the following:
- cir, pir: 1992187500
- cbs, pbs: 16777216
NvMeterPeakTrTCM
Instantiates a Two Rate Three Color Marker shared meter object of the specified size, units and burst parameters. (Implements RFC 2698)
Signature:
extern NvMeterPeakTrTCM(bit<
32> size, NvMeterUnits units, bit<
64> cir, bit<
64> cbs, bit<
64> pir, bit<
64> pbs)
Parameters:
size[in]: Number of meter indices
units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by
NvMeterUnits.BYTESor by
NvMeterUnits.PACKETSis supported.
cir[in]: Committed Information Rate
cbs[in]: Committed Burst Size
pir[in]: Peak Information Rate
pbs[in]: Peak Burst Size
Methods:
meter
Executes the metering of the flow entry at the specified index.
nv_meter_color_t meter(in bit<
32> index, nv_meter_color_t initial_color = NvMeterColor.GREEN)
Parameters:
index[in]: Index of the meter to execute
initial_color[in]: The initial color to assign to the flow. Coloring of
NvMeterColor.RED,
NvMeterColor.YELLOW, or
NvMeterColor.GREEN. The default is
NvMeterColor.GREEN.
Returns:
The
nv_meter_color_tof the flow entry at the specified index.
NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM
Instantiates a Single Rate Three Color Marker indirect meter object of the specified size, units and burst parameters. (Implements RFC 2698)
Signature:
extern NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM(bit<
32> size, NvMeterUnits units, bit<
64> cir, bit<
64> cbs, bit<
64> pir, bit<
64> pbs)
Parameters:
size[in]: Number of meter indices
units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by
NvMeterUnits.BYTESor by
NvMeterUnits.PACKETSis supported.
cir[in]: Committed Information Rate
cbs[in]: Committed Burst Size
pir[in]: Peak Information Rate
pbs[in]: Peak Burst Size
Methods:
meter
Executes the metering of the flow entry at the specified index.
nv_meter_color_t meter(nv_meter_color_t initial_color = NvMeterColor.GREEN)
Parameters:
initial_color[in]: The initial color to assign to the flow. Coloring of
NvMeterColor.RED,
NvMeterColor.YELLOW, or
NvMeterColor.GREEN. The default is
NvMeterColor.GREEN.
Returns:
The
nv_meter_color_tof the flow entry at the specified index.
Methods of a NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM object may only be called by the P4 Table that owns it via the "direct_meter" property bound to the P4 Table. It is an error to attempt to call the meter() method from a P4 Table that does not own the direct meter. A meter may not be owned by multiple P4 Tables. The system supports up to 16M total meters.
Options Parser
DPL supports TLV style parsing for protocols with options.
NvOptionsParser
The NvOptionsParser is an extern object used to define the behavior of the TLV (Type-Length-Value) options parser.
extern NvOptionParser<VALUE, OPTION> {
NvOptionParser(
string options_length_field =
"",
bit<
32> options_length_shift = 32w0,
bit<
32> options_length_add = 32w0,
string option_layout_header_type =
"",
string option_length_field =
"",
bit<
32> option_length_shift = 32w0,
bit<
32> option_length_add = 32w0,
string option_type_field =
"",
list<tuple<VALUE, OPTION>> options
);
void parseOptions<H>(packet_in p, inout H headers);
}
Parameters:
options_length_field[in]: Optional; omit if total options length is fixed, otherwise provide the field name that contains the header length value
options_length_shift: Optional; omit if the field can be used without shifting
options_length_add: Optional; omit if the field can be used without adding
option_layout_header_type: Mandatory header_type_name
option_length_field: Optional; omit if each option is a constant size, otherwise provide the field name that contains the header length value
option_length_shift: Optional; omit if the field can be used without shifting
option_length_add: Optional; omit if the field can be used without adding
option_type_field: Mandatory field_name
options: Mandatory; variable-length (expression-)list of (type, header field)
Methods:
parseOptions
Parses the TLV
Signature:
void parseOptions<H>(packet_in packet, inout H headers);
Parameters:
packet[in]: input packet
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
Examples:
See Geneve TLV Parsing Example.
Custom Tunnel Encapsulation and Header Insertion
DPL supports the creation of L2 and L3 tunnels using custom tunnel headers, as well as inserting custom headers at specific anchor points in the header stack.
NvHeaderDataTemplate
Instantiates a template object used to inserting custom data to the header stack (e.g. tunnel encapsulations or pushing new headers). This object is used for controlling the behavior of the actions that insert data into the header at predefined locations.
extern NvHeaderDataTemplate<HEADERS_DATA_TYPE> {
NvHeaderDataTemplate();
}
Type Variables:
HEADERS_DATA_TYPE[in]: Must be the typename of a user-declared
structwhose only fields must be
headertypes. The entire set of underlay headers should be defined as a struct, for example:
struct tunnel_headers_t {
nv_ethernet_h ethernet;
my_tunnel_h custom_tunnel;
}
Annotation:
NvHeaderDataTemplateworks slightly differently than other extern objects in that the object has no methods; instead, the object can be passed into the extern functions:
nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay
nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay
nv_push_headers
Declaring a
NvHeaderDataTemplate object does not use any resources in hardware, as the template construct is provided for simplifying the process of specifying header field values for custom tunnels. When declaring a
NvHeaderDataTemplate object, the annotation
@nv_header_data_fields must be present. This annotation contains a key-value entry for each header in the specified struct type. For each header, the header fields must be specified in the order that they appear in the header definition. The value assigned to a field must be one of the following:
a non-negative integer
the string "variable"
the string "ignore" (only for the tunnel externs)
@nv_header_data_fields(
ethernet = {
dst_addr =
"variable",
src_addr =
"variable",
ether_type = 0xABCD
},
custom_tunnel = {
field_1 = 1,
field_2 =
"ignore",
field_3 =
"variable"
}
)
NvHeaderDataTemplate<tunnel_headers_t>() my_tunnel;
For a complete example, see GTP Tunnel Encapsulation Example.
Certain header fields will automatically be recalculated by the hardware after encapsulation. These fields cannot be assigned by the user. It is good practice to mark them as "ignore".
Header Field
Value
0
0
Hardware calculated
Hardware calculated
0
Hardware calculated
Entropy hash
Hardware calculated
0
Hardware calculated
Entropy hash
NvTunnelTemplate
This extern object is deprecated and may be removed in a future release. Please use NvHeaderDataTemplate instead.
Custom Hash
The DOCA TA allows the user to define a set of key fields to calculate a hash function on, and use the resulting hash value in subsequent match/action tables.
NvHashAlgorithm
The supported native hash functions are listed in the following enumeration:
enum NvHashAlgorithm {
CRC32
}
NvHash
The NvHash object is initialized by selecting the hash type. The method can then be called in either apply block scope or P4 action scope.
Signature:
NvHash(NvHashAlgorithm algo)
Parameters:
algo: The hash algorithm to use.
Methods:
get_hash
Computes the hash value from the specified key fields
bit<
32> get_hash<DATA>(in bit<
32> size, in DATA data)
Parameters:
size[in]: Number of hash buckets. The hash value is divided by size to get modulo. The size must be a power of 2.
data[in]: The data over which to calculate the hash. Provided as a list of key fields.
Returns:
bit<32>of the hash value modulo size.
Extern functions serve as a mechanism for exposing DPL target specific functionality that may be beyond a standard P4 model.
Note that many of these externs mutate the packet, for which the HEADERS are a part of the extern signature.
nv_drop
Terminal extern function that stops packet processing and drops the packet.
Signature:
extern
void nv_drop();
nv_send_to_port
Terminal extern function that stops packet processing and sends the packet to the specified port.
Signature:
extern
void nv_send_to_port(in nv_logical_port_t port);
Parameters:
port[in]: This parameter specifies the logical port to which the packet will be sent.
nv_send_to_controller
Terminal extern function that forwards packet metadata to a P4Runtime controller
Signature:
extern
void nv_send_to_controller<PACKET_META>(in PACKET_META pkt_in_meta);
Parameters:
pkt_in_meta[in]: The metadata accompanying the packet being sent to the controller for processing. Maximum of 32 bits of metadata.
nv_set_l2_ethertype
Extern function that sets the last extracted etherType field. The hardware only maintains the last etherType when parsing an L2 header with multiple VLAN tags.
Signature:
extern
void nv_set_l2_ethertype<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<
16> last_ether_type);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
dscp_value[in]: DSCP value to set
nv_set_ip_dscp
Extern function that sets the DSCP value in the IP header. Applies to both IPv4/IPv6 portion of the traffic class field.
Signature:
extern
void nv_set_ip_dscp<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<
6> dscp_value);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
dscp_value[in]: DSCP value to set
nv_set_ip_ecn
Extern function that sets the ECN value in the IP header. Applies to both IPv4/IPv6 portion of the traffic class field.
Signature:
extern
void nv_set_ip_ecn<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<
2> ecn_value);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
ecn_value[in]: ECN value to set
nv_set_ip_protocol
Extern function that sets the IP protocol value in an IP header. Applies to both IPv4 protocol field and IPv6 next header field.
Signature:
extern
void nv_set_ip_protocol<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<
8> protocol);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
protocol[in]: IP protocol value to set
nv_set_l4_src_port
Extern function that sets the L4 source port value in the TCP/UDP header.
Signature:
extern
void nv_set_l4_src_port<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<
16> src_port);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
src_port[in]: L4 port value to set
nv_set_l4_dst_port
Extern function that sets the L4 destination port value the TCP/UDP header.
Signature:
extern
void nv_set_l4_dst_port<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<
16> dst_port);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct
dst_port[in]: L4 port value to set
nv_l2_decap
Extern function that performs L2 decapsulation on the packet headers (i.e., removing Ethernet/VLAN/tunnel headers). The encapsulated inner packet must begin with a valid L2 Ethernet header. The packet will be reparsed at the end of this action.
Signature:
void nv_l2_decap<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: packet headers struct that will be decapsulated.
nv_l3_decap
Extern function that performs Layer 3 decapsulation on the packet headers; i.e. removing ethernet/VLAN/tunnel headers. A new L2 header will be prepended with specified data. The encapsulated inner packet must begin with a valid L3 header. The packet will be reparsed at the end of this action.
void nv_l3_decap<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, bool has_vlan, nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, bit<
16> l3_ether_type, nv_vlan_id_t vid)
Parameters:
headers[inout]: The packet headers that will be decapsulated from.
has_vlan[in]: Bool flag indicating whether the packet includes a VLAN header.
dst_mac[in]: The destination MAC address in the Ethernet frame.
src_mac[in]: The source MAC address in the Ethernet frame.
l3_ether_type[in]: The EtherType value in the Ethernet frame
vid[in]: The VLAN ID, only valid if has_vlan is true.
nv_push_vlan
Extern function that inserts a VLAN header immediately after the L2 header.
void nv_push_vlan<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in NvVlanTagId tpid, in bit<
3> pcp, in bit dei, in nv_vlan_id_t vid);
Parameters:
headers[inout]: The packet headers that the VLAN will be pushed to.
tpid[in]: Tag Protocol Identifier.
pcp[in]: Priority Code Point.
dei[in]: Drop Eligible Indicator (formerly CFI).
vid[in]: VLAN Identifier.
nv_pop_vlan
Extern function that removes the outermost VLAN header, immediately after the L2 header.
void nv_pop_vlan<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers);
Parameters:
headers[inout]: The packet headers that the VLAN will be popped from.
nv_push_headers
Extern function that inserts one or more headers (native or custom) to the packet, starting at the specified anchor point.
void nv_push_headers<HEADERS, NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE, VALUES, NV_ANCHOR>(
inout HEADERS headers,
NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE data,
in VALUES values,
NV_ANCHOR anchor,
bit<
7> word_offset = 7w0,
bool do_updates =
true,
bool do_reparse =
true
);
The following anchor points are allowed:
enum NvAnchor {
PACKET_START,
L2_START_OF_HEADER,
VLAN_1ST_START_OF_HEADER,
VLAN_2ND_START_OF_HEADER,
MPLS_START_OF_HEADER,
IP_START_OF_HEADER,
L4_START_OF_HEADER,
ESP_START_OF_HEADER,
TUNNEL_START_OF_HEADER,
INNER_L2_START_OF_HEADER,
INNER_VLAN_1ST_START_OF_HEADER,
INNER_VLAN_2ND_START_OF_HEADER,
INNER_MPLS_START_OF_HEADER,
INNER_IP_START_OF_HEADER,
INNER_L4_START_OF_HEADER,
};
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers to which the additional headers are to be pushed.
data[in]: The NvHeaderDataTemplate object that specifies the list of headers and the header values. See also
NvHeaderDataTemplateannotation.
values[in]: A list expression whose length matches the number of header fields marked "variable" in the
NvHeaderDataTemplateobject's annotation. The order of the header fields determines which value a field corresponds to (e.g., 3rd header field marked "variable" will be set to the 3rd value in the list). Each value is required to be runtime constant (i.e., it may either be an integer value or an action parameter value).
anchor[in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header insertion should start. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.
word_offset[in]: The offset from the anchor point, in words, where the header insertion should start.
do_updates[in]: If true, then perform IP header field updates (e.g. checksum, length) once the push is completed (e.g. for encapsulations).
do_reparse[in]: If true, then perform a packet reparse once the push is completed.
Limitations:
Only the following combinations of anchors, offsets, and packet updates are validated:
Start Anchor
Offset (bytes)
Do Update
0
true
0
false
12
false
0
true
0
false
20
false
40
false
0
false
Use of parameters beyond the limitations specified above is considered experimental and is provided as-is for testing purposes only. This usage is known to contain defects and may result in unpredictable behavior, including—but not limited to—packet corruption, data loss, or network instability. Deploying such features in production environments is strictly discouraged. These capabilities should be used only in isolated, non-critical test environments with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent potential disruptions to network operations.
nv_pop_header_words
Extern function that removes data from a packet, starting at the specific anchor point.
void nv_pop_header_words<HEADERS, NV_ANCHOR>(
inout HEADERS headers,
NV_ANCHOR anchor,
bit<
6> num_words,
bit<
7> word_offset = 7w0,
bool do_reparse =
true
);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers to which the header data is to be removed.
anchor[in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header data removal should start. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.
num_words[in]: The amount of packet data to remove, in words.
word_offset[in]: The offset from the anchor point, in words, where the header removal should start.
do_reparse[in]: If true, then perform a packet reparse once the removal is completed.
Limitations:
Only the following anchors listed below are validated.
Start Anchor
Use of parameters beyond the limitations specified above is considered experimental and is provided as-is for testing purposes only. This usage is known to contain defects and may result in unpredictable behavior, including—but not limited to—packet corruption, data loss, or network instability. Deploying such features in production environments is strictly discouraged. These capabilities should be used only in isolated, non-critical test environments with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent potential disruptions to network operations.
nv_pop_headers
Extern function that removes data from a packet, beginning at the specified start anchor point and stopping at the specified end anchor point.
void nv_pop_headers<HEADERS, NV_ANCHOR_START, NV_ANCHOR_END>(
inout HEADERS headers,
NV_ANCHOR_START start_anchor,
NV_ANCHOR_END end_anchor,
bool do_updates =
true,
bool do_reparse =
true
);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers to which the header data is to be removed.
start_anchor[in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header data removal should start. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.
end_anchor[in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header data removal should stop. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.
do_updates[in]: If true, then perform IP header field updates (e.g. checksum, length) once the pop is completed (e.g. for decapsulations).
do_reparse[in]: If true, then perform a packet reparse once the pop is completed.
Limitations:
Only the exact combinations of start anchor, end anchor and packet updates (e.g. due to decapsulation) are validated.
Start Anchor
End Anchor
Do Update
yes
yes
yes
no
no
yes
Use of parameters beyond the limitations specified above is considered experimental and is provided as-is for testing purposes only. This usage is known to contain defects and may result in unpredictable behavior, including—but not limited to—packet corruption, data loss, or network instability. Deploying such features in production environments is strictly discouraged. These capabilities should be used only in isolated, non-critical test environments with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent potential disruptions to network operations.
nv_force_reparse
This extern is used in conjunction with
nv_push_headers,
nv_pop_header_words, and
nv_pop_headers. Its purpose is to trigger a packet reparse after header modifications. When performing a series of header modifications with the
do_parse flag
false, it may be necessary to commit the final changes and have the packet reparsed. Certain fields such as standard checksums and length fields may be recalculated. However, triggering a reparse mid-modification may leave the packet in an indeterminate state.
Signature:
extern
void nv_force_reparse<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers);
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that will be reparsed
nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay
Description:
Extern function that encapsulates the packet with an ethernet frame (optionally VLAN tagged), an ipv4 header and a VXLAN header.
Signature:
void nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bool has_vlan, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a VXLAN underlay.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set, otherwise ignored)
sip[in]: Source IPv4 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.
vni[in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.
nv_set_vxlan_v6_underlay
Description:
Extern function that encapsulates the packet with an ethernet frame (optionally VLAN tagged), an IPv6 header, and a VXLAN header.
Signature:
void nv_set_vxlan_v6_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bool has_vlan, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a VXLAN underlay.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if has_vlan is set, otherwise ignored).
sip[in]: Source IPv6 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv6 address.
vni[in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.
nv_set_gre_v4_underlay
Description:
Extern function that configures GRE IPV4 underlay encapsulation, with an optional VLAN tag and optional GRE key.
Signature:
void nv_set_gre_v4_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_key, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
32> key)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GRE underlay.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
has_key[in]: Specifies whether the GRE key is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if has_vlan is set, otherwise ignored).
sip[in]: Source IPv4 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
key[in]: GRE key (only valid if has_key is set, otherwise ignored).
nv_set_gre_v6_underlay
Description:
Extern function that configures GRE IPV6 underlay encapsulation, with an optional VLAN tag and optional GRE key.
Signature:
void nv_set_gre_v6_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_key, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
32> key)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GRE underlay.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
has_key[in]: Specifies whether the GRE key is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if has_vlan is set, otherwise ignored).
sip[in]: Source IPv6 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv6 address.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
key[in]: GRE key (only valid if has_key is set, otherwise ignored).
nv_set_geneve_v4_underlay
Description:
Extern function that configures GENEVE IPV4 underlay encapsulation with optional VLAN tagging and an optional GENEVE option with 32 bits of data.
Signature:
void nv_set_geneve_v4_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_option, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<
6> opt_fields_len, in bit<
1> oam, in bit<
1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
24> vni, in bit<
16> opt_class, in bit<
8> opt_type, in bit<
5> opt_len, in bit<
32> opt_data)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GENEVE underlay.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
has_option[in]: Specifies whether a GENEVE option is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if has_vlan is set, otherwise ignored).
src_ip[in]: Source IPv4 address.
dst_ip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.
opt_fields_len[in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if has_option is false)
oam[in]: OAM flag.
critical[in]: Critical options flag.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
vni[in]: Virtual Network Identifier.
opt_class[in]: Option class (ignored if has_option is false)
opt_type[in]: Option type. (ignored if has_option is false)
opt_len[in]: Option length in 4-byte units. (ignored if has_option is false, otherwise must be 1)
opt_data[in]: Option data. (ignored if has_option is false)
nv_set_geneve_v6_underlay
Description:
Extern function that configures GENEVE IPV6 underlay encapsulation with optional VLAN tagging and an optional GENEVE option with 32 bits of data.
Signature:
void nv_set_geneve_v6_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_option, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv6_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<
6> opt_fields_len, in bit<
1> oam, in bit<
1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
24> vni, in bit<
16> opt_class, in bit<
8> opt_type, in bit<
5> opt_len, in bit<
32> opt_data)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GENEVE underlay.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
has_option[in]: Specifies whether a GENEVE option is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if has_vlan is set, otherwise ignored).
src_ip[in]: Source IPv6 address.
dst_ip[in]: Destination IPv6 address.
opt_fields_len[in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if has_option is false, otherwise must be set to 2)
oam[in]: OAM flag.
critical[in]: Critical options flag.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
vni[in]: Virtual Network Identifier.
opt_class[in]: Option class (ignored if has_option is false)
opt_type[in]: Option type. (ignored if has_option is false)
opt_len[in]: Option length in 4-byte units. (ignored if has_option is false, otherwise must be 1)
opt_data[in]: Option data. (ignored if has_option is false)
nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay
Description:
Extern function that configures custom underlay followed by an L2 encapsulation of the original packet. It is optional, but recommended, that the new tunnel encapsulation be parsable by the DPL parser. For more details see the section on NvHeaderDataTemplate.
Signature:
void nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay<HEADERS, NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE, VALUES>(
inout HEADERS headers,
NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE tunnel,
in VALUES values)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated.
tunnel[in]: The
NvHeaderDataTemplateobject that specifies the underlay headers and the header values. See also NvHeaderDataTemplate annotation.
values[in]: A list expression whose length matches the number of header fields marked "variable" in the
NvTunnelTemplateobject's annotation. The order of the header fields determines which value a field corresponds to (e.g., 3rd header field marked "variable" will be set to the 3rd value in the list). Each value is required to be runtime constant, meaning it may either be an integer value or an action parameter value.
nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay
Description:
Extern function that configures custom underlay followed by an L3 encapsulation of the original packet. The L3 layer must be IP. It is optional, but recommended, that the new tunnel encapsulation be parsable by the DPL parser. For more details see the section on NvHeaderDataTemplate.
Signature:
void nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay<HEADERS, NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE, VALUES>(
inout HEADERS headers,
NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE tunnel,
in VALUES values)
Parameters:
headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated
tunnel[in]: The
NvHeaderDataTemplateobject that specifies the underlay headers and the header values. See also NvHeaderDataTemplate annotation.
values[in]: A list expression whose length matches the number of header fields marked "variable" in the
NvTunnelTemplateobject's annotation. The order of the header fields determines which value a field corresponds to (e.g., 3rd header field marked "variable" will be set to the 3rd value in the list). Each value is required to be runtime constant, meaning it may either be an integer value or an action parameter value.
nv_mirror
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port. Hence this extern is a terminal action.
Signature:
void nv_mirror(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the first copy of the packet
mirror_port[in]: Destination for the second copy of the packet
nv_mirror_vxlan_v4_to_remote
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a VXLAN IPV4 underlay
Signature:
void nv_mirror_vxlan_v4_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in bool has_vlan, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet
mirror_port[in]: The destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set).
sip[in]: Source IPv4 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.
vni[in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.
nv_mirror_vxlan_v6_to_remote
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a VXLAN IPv6 underlay.
Signature:
void nv_mirror_vxlan_v6_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in bool has_vlan, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.
mirror_port[in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies whether a VLAN tag is present.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set).
sip[in]: Source IPv6 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv6 address.
vni[in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.
nv_mirror_gre_v4_to_remote
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a GRE IPv4 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and GRE key.
Signature:
void nv_mirror_gre_v4_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_key, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
32> key)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.
mirror_port[in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.
has_vlan[in]: Specifies if a VLAN tag is present.
has_key[in]: Specifies whether the GRE key is present.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set).
src_ip[in]: Source IPv4 address.
dst_ip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
key[in]: GRE key (only valid if
has_keyis set).
nv_mirror_gre_v6_to_remote
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a GRE IPv6 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and GRE key.
Signature:
void nv_mirror_gre_v6_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_key, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
32> key)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.
mirror_port[in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.
has_vlan[in]: Indicates if a VLAN tag is present.
has_key[in]: Specifies whether the GRE key is utilized.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set).
sip[in]: Source IPv6 address.
dip[in]: Destination IPv6 address.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
key[in]: GRE key (only valid if
has_keyis set).
nv_mirror_geneve_v4_to_remote
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a Geneve IPv4 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and Geneve options.
Signature:
void nv_mirror_geneve_v4_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_option, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<
6> opt_fields_len, in bit<
1> oam, in bit<
1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
24> vni, in bit<
16> opt_class, in bit<
8> opt_type, in bit<
5> opt_len, in bit<
32> opt_data)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.
mirror_port[in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.
has_vlan[in]: Indicates if a VLAN tag is present.
has_option[in]: Specifies whether Geneve options are utilized.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set).
src_ip[in]: Source IPv4 address.
dst_ip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.
opt_fields_len[in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if has_option is false, otherwise must be set to 2)
oam[in]: OAM flag.
critical[in]: Critical options flag.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
vni[in]: Virtual Network Identifier.
opt_class[in]: Option class (ignored if
has_optionis
false).
opt_type[in]: Option type (ignored if
has_optionis
false).
opt_len[in]: Option length in 4-byte units (ignored if
has_optionis
false, otherwise must be 1).
opt_data[in]: Option data (ignored if
has_optionis
false).
nv_mirror_geneve_v6_to_remote
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a Geneve IPv6 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and Geneve options.
Signature:
void nv_mirror_geneve_v6_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in bool has_vlan, in bool has_option, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_vlan_id_t vid, in nv_ipv6_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<
6> opt_fields_len, in bit<
1> oam, in bit<
1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<
24> vni, in bit<
16> opt_class, in bit<
8> opt_type, in bit<
5> opt_len, in bit<
32> opt_data)
Parameters:
vport[in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.
mirror_port[in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.
has_vlan[in]: Indicates if a VLAN tag is present.
has_option[in]: Specifies whether Geneve options are utilized.
dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.
src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.
vid[in]: VLAN ID (only valid if
has_vlanis set).
src_ip[in]: Source IPv6 address.
dst_ip[in]: Destination IPv6 address.
opt_fields_len[in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if has_option is false, otherwise must be set to 2)
oam[in]: OAM flag.
critical[in]: Critical options flag.
proto_type[in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.
vni[in]: Virtual Network Identifier.
opt_class[in]: Option class (ignored if
has_optionis
false).
opt_type[in]: Option type (ignored if
has_optionis
false).
opt_len[in]: Option length in 4-byte units (ignored if
has_optionis
false, otherwise must be 1).
opt_data[in]: Option data (ignored if
has_optionis
false).
nv_send_debug_pkt
Description:
Extern function that duplicates the original packet, adds pipeline metadata and packet state, then sends it to the DPL Debugger. The original packet continues on the pipeline.
Signature:
void nv_send_debug_pkt(in nv_debug_cookie_t cookie = 8w0x0)
Parameters:
cookie[in]: An optional cookie value can be provided by the user, that will show up in the DPL Debugger with the debug packet
You must enable debug mode by compiling your DPL program with the
-g flag in addition calling
nv_send_debug_pkt . Debug packets can only be processed when the packet direction is from UPLINK towards VF (Rx direction) and only from the primary wire port P0. Placing this extern call in a Tx packet path will result in no debug packet. Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is currently not supported.
See DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tool for more details.
nv_add_entry
Description:
Extern function that inserts a table entry via a data plane insertion mechanism. After invoking
nv_add_entry, a status code is returned and the packet continues on the pipeline.
Signature:
NvAddEntryErrorStatus_t nv_add_entry(<K, A>(
string table_name,
in K keys,
string action_name,
in A action_params,
in bit<
32> default_timeout_ms =
0
);
Parameters:
table_name[in]: The name of the table to which the entry will be added. The table and the invocation of the extern must be in the scope of the same control.
keys[in]: A list of keys, consisting of the supported packet header fields.
action_name[in]: The name of the action that should be applied if the entry matches. The action must be in the action list declared for the table.
action_params[in]: A list of action parameter values. The number and order of values must match the parameters defined for the action. Values may be compile time constants or a supported packet header field.
default_timeout_ms[in]: The default timeout for the entry, in milliseconds. Default value is zero, meaning no timeout will be applied.
The table attribute
nv_support_add_entry must be set to
true for each table to which this extern applies.
If a non zero timeout is specified, then the table attribute
nv_support_timeout must be set to true.
Limitations:
nv_add_entry feature is a beta level feature in the current release. As such, there are number of restrictions on its usage and runtime behavior. The following limitations reflect this and it is expected that this feature will be expanded in future releases.
Supported usage:
nv_add_entry can only be called from the control's apply block. In particular, it cannot be called from within a P4 action body. For example:
apply {
if (dst_table.apply().miss) {
user_meta.ret = nv_add_entry(
"dst_table",
{ hdr.ethernet.dst_addr, hdr.ipv4,dst_addr },
"forward",
{
4 },
5000
// 5 seconds
);
if (user_meta.ret ==
0) {
nv_send_to_port(
4);
}
}
// continue with rest of pipeline processing...
}
Supported packet header fields:
Only the following list of fields are permitted to be used as values for either the key list or the action parameter value list:
Header
Field
ethernet
dst_addr
ethernet
src_addr
std_meta
last_l2_ether_type
mpls
label
mpls
tc
mpls
bos
mpls
ttl
ipv6
hop_limit
ipv6
payload_length
ipv6
diffserv
ipv6
ecn
ipv6
flow_label
tcp
ecn
tcp
flags
tcp
data_offset
tcp
src_port
tcp
dst_port
udp
src_port
udp
dst_port
As a beta feature, not all combinations of the packet fields listed above are supported due to resource limitations. Since this is currently dependent on runtime resources, the compiler will not issue an error. Instead, the application blob may fail to load with an DPL RT daemon error log in these situations.
Match Kinds
The DPL compiler supports following match types with the restrictions below:
Exact match
Support for at least 9 keys of DWORD width and 8 keys of byte width. Note that the actual limit is dependent on HW resources and may fail only at load time.
See Exact tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a programmer perspective.
LPM match
Not supported for bool-type keys.
Not supported for standard metadata fields.
See LPM tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a controller perspective.
Ternary match
Not supported for bool-type keys.
Not supported for standard metadata fields.
See Ternary tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a programmer perspective.
Range match
Support up to a maximum of 4 range match keys per P4 table .
Support for slices of header fields and std_meta fields as keys.
Not supported for slices of user-declared variables and user metadata fields as keys.
Not supported for keys larger than 32 bits (unless sliced down to 32 bits or less, with some key-specific slice alignment restrictions).
Range match keys in the same P4 Table with Ternary match keys or LPM keys are currently not supported.
When using multiple range keys in a single P4 table, some combinations of keys may not be supported. Note that this may fail only at load time.
See Range tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a programmer perspective.
DPL Key Support
IsValid method call, local variables excluding packet-in struct instance, fixed or flex header fields, and standard metadata can be used as a table key.
However, there are following restrictions:
A key cannot be used multiple times within one P4 table; this will actively fail during compilation. When IsValid method call is used as a table key, the compiler allocates a register for the key. Thus, using multiple isValid method calls as keys within a table causes the undefined behavior.
Complex expressions must use name annotation.
The following table lists the match key support for fixed header fields.
Fixed Header Fields
Bit Width
Exact
LPM
Ternary
Range
Notes
48
✔
✔
✔
✔ 1
48
✔
✔
✔
✔ 1
16
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted l2 etherType can be matched through
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
12
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted l2 etherType can be matched through
48
✔
✔
✔
✔ 1
48
✔
✔
✔
✔ 1
16
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted inner l2 etherType can be matched through
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
12
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✘
✘
✘
✘
Last extracted inner l2 etherType can be matched through
Alias with
4
✘
✘
✘
✘
IP version can be matched through
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
6
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
2
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
13
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
4
✘
✘
✘
✘
Inner IP version can be matched through
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
6
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
2
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
13
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
20
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
128
✔
✔
✔
✔ 2
128
✔
✔
✔
✔ 2
20
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
128
✔
✔
✔
✔ 2
128
✔
✔
✔
✔ 2
20
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
20
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✘
✘
✘
✘
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
2
✔
✔
✔
✔
6
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
Alias with
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✘
✘
✘
✘
32
✘
✘
✘
✘
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✘
✘
✘
✘
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
2
✔
✔
✔
✔
6
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✘
✘
✘
✘
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✘
✘
✘
✘
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
5
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
24
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
64
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
32
✔
✔
✔
✔
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
24
✔
✔
✔
✔
24
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
4
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
3
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
24
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
2
✔
✔
✔
✔
6
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
6
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
24
✔
✔
✔
✔
8
✔
✔
✔
✔
The following table lists the support for
isValid() for fixed headers:
Header IsValid
Notes
VLAN tag is CVLAN
Inner VLAN tag is CVLAN
VLAN tag is SVLAN
Inner VLAN tag is SVLAN
L3 header protocol is IPv4
Inner l3 header protocol is IPv4
L3 header protocol is IPv6
Inner l3 header protocol is IPv6
MPLS layer 0 is valid after passing all HW checks
Inner MPLS layer 0 is valid after passing all HW checks
MPLS layer 1 is valid after passing all HW checks
Inner MPLS layer 1 is valid after passing all HW checks
MPLS layer 2 is valid after passing all HW checks
Inner MPLS layer 2 is valid after passing all HW checks
MPLS layer 3 is valid after passing all HW checks
Inner MPLS layer 3 is valid after passing all HW checks
MPLS layer 4 is valid after passing all HW checks
Inner MPLS layer 4 is valid after passing all HW checks
L4 type is TCP
Inner l4 type is TCP
L4 type is UDP
Inner l4 type is UDP
L4 type is IPSEC
L4 type is ICMP
Inner l4 type is ICMP
L4 type is ICMP
Inner l4 type is ICMP
The following table lists the match key support for BlueField standard metadata fields:
Standard Metadata Fields
Bit Width
Exact
LPM
Ternary
Range
Notes
32
✔
✘
✘
✘
The P4 port ID that the packet ingressed the pipeline
16
✔
✘
✘
✔
Length of the packet from L2 start to FCS, in bytes
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
L2 layer is valid after passing all HW checks
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
L3 layer is valid after passing all hardware checks
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
IPv4 layer checksum is valid
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
L4 layer (TCP/UDP) is valid after passing all hardware checks
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
4
✔
✘
✘
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
L4 layer (TCP/UDP) checksum is valid
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
8
✔
✘
✘
✔
0: CRYPTO_OK
8
✔
✘
✘
✔
0: CRYPTO_OK
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
Inner L2 layer is valid after passing all HW checks
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header and VLAN tags
2
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
Inner l3 layer (IPv4/IPv6) is valid after passing all HW checks
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
1
✔
✔
✔
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
Inner L4 layer (TCP/UDP) is valid after passing all HW checks
2
✔
✘
✘
✔
4
✔
✘
✘
✔
1
✔
✘
✘
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
16
✔
✔
✔
✔
64
✔
✔
✔
✔
UTC time stamp
64
✔
✔
✔
✔
Free running clock, in units of 1/device frequency
24
✔
✘
✘
✔
Size
Each P4 table can specify a size attribute. In the DOCA TA, this size represents the maximum number of entries, excluding miss (default) entry. A user-provided size value must be non-zero value. If the size attribute is not present, a default size of 128 is assigned. Note that the memory model of BlueField means that the size parameter is not a guaranteed size, and runtime insertions may fail even if the entry count is below the maximum.
The Bluefield system limits the size of a single table to be powers of two, with a minimum size of 1 and a maximum size of 8M (223).
Default Action
The table can contain default action. When there are no matching entries within this table, it will execute the default action. When the default action is not provided, the missing entry will execute NoAction action (continue to the next logical step in the pipeline).
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
key = {
headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact;
}
actions = {
forward;
NoAction;
}
default_action = forward(1);
}
Const Entries
Const entries are optional field of P4 table, which can be used to insert entries when loading the blob to BlueField. For LPM or ternary matching, the unmasked bits must be zeros.
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
key = {
headers.ipv4.src_addr : lpm;
}
actions = {
forward;
NoAction;
}
default_action = forward(1);
const entries = {
(32w0x11111100 &&& 32w0xFFFFFF00) : forward(2);
(32w0x11111100 &&& 36w0xFFFFFF000) : forward(3);
}
}
Entry Timeout
The DOCA TA supports the idle timeout and notifications specified in the P4Runtime specification. This feature is disabled by default and must be enabled on a per-table basis.
Under the table definition, add the attribute
nv_support_timeout = true. For example:
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
key = {
headers.ipv4.src_addr : lpm;
}
actions = {
forward;
NoAction;
}
default_action = forward(1);
direct_counter = fwd_counter;
nv_support_timeout =
true;
nv_delayed_counter_stats =
true;
}
Restrictions when entry timeout is enabled:
The table must have
direct_counterset and
nv_delayed_counter_statsenabled
The table cannot have const entries
Each action in the table's action list must call the
count()method on the
direct_counterassociated with the table.
Delayed Counter Statistics
The DOCA TA supports delayed counter statistics, which allows reducing the performance impacts of frequent queries by collecting statistics periodically or on demand. This feature is by default off and must be enabled on a per-table basis.
Under the table definition, add the attribute
nv_delayed_counter_stats = true. For example:
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
key = {
headers.ipv4.src_addr : lpm;
}
actions = {
forward;
NoAction;
}
default_action = forward(1);
direct_counter = fwd_counter;
nv_delayed_counter_stats =
true;
}
Restriction when delayed counter statistics is enabled:
The table must have
direct_counterset
High Update Rate Tables
P4Runtime provides a gRPC-based API to insert and remove entries from P4 tables. While flexible, platform-independent, and capable of operating remotely within the network, such controllers are inherently limited in terms of performance and scalability. To address this limitation, DPL introduces support for High Update Rate (HUR) tables.
Under the table definition, add the attribute
nv_high_update_rate = true. For example:
table acl_table {
key = {
headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr : exact;
headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr : exact;
headers.inner_ipv6.next_header : exact;
std_meta.inner_l4_src_port : exact;
std_meta.inner_l4_dst_port : exact;
}
actions = {
deny;
allow;
NoAction;
}
default_action = NoAction;
nv_high_update_rate =
true;
size = 4194304;
}
Restriction when high update rate (HUR) table is enabled:
All keys must be of match kind exact
HUR tables are not compatible with
nv_add_entrytables
HUR tables cannot have const entries
To use the HUR counter API in conjunction with the HUR insertion API,
nv_support_timeoutmust be enabled.
The HUR table is designed to support table entry insertion and deletion at rates significantly higher than a P4Runtime controller / server model can support. Instead, the HUR model replaces gRPC/protobuf messaging with a compiler generated packed C structure, a DPL Runtime library SDK and a shared memory buffer/pool that a client application can enqueues the table entry for insertion/deletion. See DPL Runtime Controller SDK for details on the programming model.
Controller Packet in (pipeline to controller) and Packet out (controller to pipeline) are supported in the DOCA TA. To send a packet to the controller with metadata:
Create a struct with the annotation
@nv_controller_metadata("packet_in")
The struct must be exactly 32 bits in width (user must insert padding as needed)
Use the extern action
extern void nv_send_to_controller<PACKET_META>(in PACKET_META pkt_in_meta);
To check if a packet that has ingressed the pipeline from the controller:
Add as a match key "
std_meta.ingress_port" to a P4 table key set
Add an entry that specifies the key value to be the P4 Port ID defined in the DPL Port ID Mapping step.