DOCA Telemetry Service Guide

On This Page
- 1. Release Notes
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Service Deployment
- 4. DTS Configuration
- 4.1. Initialization Scripts (BlueField Deployment)
- 4.2. Enabling Fluent Bit Forwarding
- 4.3. Generating Configuration
- 4.4. Resetting Configuration
- 4.5. Sampling Interval
- 4.6. Enabling Providers
- 4.7. Enabling Data Output
- 4.8. Enabling IPC with External Applications
- 4.9. Level Labels
- 5. Description
- 5.1. Providers
- 5.1.1. Sysfs Counters List
- 5.1.2. Power Thermal Counters
- 5.1.3. Ethtool Counters
- 5.1.4. Traffic Control Info
- 5.1.5. Amber Provider
- 5.1.6. PPCC_ETH Provider
- 5.1.7. Fluent Aggregator
- 5.1.8. Prometheus Aggregator
- 5.1.9. Network Interfaces
- 5.1.10. HCA Performance
- 5.1.11. NVIDIA System Management Interface
- 5.1.12. NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager
- 5.1.13. BlueField Performance
- 5.1.14. Diagnostic Data
- 5.1.14.1. Diagnostic Data Low Frequency
- 5.1.14.2. Diagnostic Data High Frequency
- 5.1.14.3. Providers Compatibility
- 5.1.14.4. HFT HTTP API
- 5.1.14.4.1. Summary
- 5.1.14.4.2. POST /ad-hoc-collection/start
- 5.1.14.4.3. POST /ad-hoc-collection/stop
- 5.1.14.4.4. POST /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset
- 5.1.14.4.5. GET /ad-hoc-collection
- 5.1.14.4.6. GET /ad-hoc-collection/list
- 5.1.14.4.7. DELETE /ad-hoc-collection
- 5.1.14.5. HFT Configuration File
- 5.1.14.6. Diagnostic Data YAML File
- 5.1.15. RDMA Notifications
- 5.1.15.1. Prerequisites
- 5.1.15.2. Options
- 5.1.15.3. Events List
- 5.1.16. vNIC Provider
- 5.2. Data Outputs
- 5.2.1. Data Writer
- 5.2.2. Prometheus
- 5.2.3. Fluent Bit
- 5.2.4. NetFlow Exporter
- 5.2.5. Open Telemetry Exporter
- 5.2.6. Prometheus Remote Write Exporter
- 5.2.7. Load Balancer Exporter
- 5.2.8. Distributed Real Time Analysis Exporter
- 5.2.8.1. Additional Configuration Parameters
- 5.2.8.2. Lua Script Requirements
- 5.2.8.3. Lua Scripts Workflow
- 5.2.8.4. Lua Scripts API
- 5.2.8.4.1. Lua script functions
- 5.2.8.4.2. DTS functions that can be called from Lua script
- 5.2.8.4.2.1. clx_get_updated_metric_names(metricNames)
- 5.2.8.4.2.2. clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name, skip_unchanged)
- 5.2.8.4.2.3. clx_get_last_data_points(metric_name, label_set_index)
- 5.2.8.4.2.4. clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index, n)
- 5.2.8.4.2.5. clx_get_labels_set(label_set_index)
- 5.2.8.4.2.6. clx_get_last_metric_values(metric_name, labels, n)
- 5.2.8.4.2.7. clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index, n)
- 5.2.8.4.2.8. clx_post_ufm_event(event_dictionary)
- 5.2.8.4.2.9. clx_log_info(...)
- 5.2.8.4.2.10. clx_log_warning(...)
- 5.2.8.4.2.11. clx_log_error(...)
- 5.2.8.4.2.12. clx_log_debug(...)
- 5.2.8.4.2.13. Alternative Logging Functions
- 5.2.8.4.2.14. Usage Example #1
- 5.2.8.4.2.15. Usage Example #2
- 5.2.8.4.2.16. Best Practices
- 5.2.8.5. HTTP REST API
- 5.1. Providers
- 6. DOCA Privileged Executor
- 7. Deploying with Grafana Monitoring
- 8. Troubleshooting
DOCA Telemetry Service Guide
Contents:
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of hosts or NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
New Features
Added host image for aarch64 servers
Introduce Real Time Analytics (RTA) Exporter
Introduce Virtual NIC Counters Provider
Introduce high frequency telemetry REST API
Support Multirate export of telemetry to Open Telemetry receivers using loadbalancer
Bug Fixes
Updated default configuration of counterset folder location
Fixed default field indexes to perform exact string match in dts_config.ini
Deprecations and Removals
hcaperfprovider will be removed starting with DOCA 3.2.0
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) provides real-time system and workload metrics for BlueField platforms and supported host systems from built-in providers and from external telemetry applications.
DTS supports the following providers:
Data providers:
Sysfs
Ethtool
Advanced monitoring and bringup errors (amber)
Port programmable congestion control (ppcc_eth)
Diagnostic data
Ifconfig
RDMA notifications
Data center GPU manager (DCGM)
NVIDIA System Management Interface (nvidia-smi)
BlueField performance (bfperf)
TC (traffic control)
Aggregation providers:
Fluent aggregator
Prometheus aggregator
Sysfs provider is enabled by default on BlueField.
Data Storage
DTS stores collected data in binary files located at
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data directory. By default, data writing is disabled.
Data Export Options
DTS supports the following export mechanisms:
Prometheus Endpoint (pull)
Fluent Bit (push)
OpenTelemetry (push)
Prometheus Remote Write (push)
NetFlow Packet Export
DTS can export NetFlow packets when data is collected using the DOCA Telemetry Exporter NetFlow API client application.
To enable the NetFlow exporter, configure the
dts_config.ini file with the NetFlow collector IP/address and port.
DTS is available as a built-in service on BlueField DPUs and as a container image on NVIDIA NGC for hosts.
Built-in DOCA Service Image (BlueField)
DOCA Telemetry Service is included by default in the BlueField DPU image. Each DPU image ships with a fixed version of the service, providing out-of-the-box support for applications using the DOCA Telemetry library.
DOCA Service on NGC
In addition to the built-in image, updated DTS versions are available on NVIDIA NGC. This is useful if you need to upgrade to a newer version than the one bundled with the BlueField OS. Refer to the container's NGC page for service-specific configuration and deployment steps.
For more information about the deployment of DOCA containers on top of the BlueField DPU, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Container Deployment Guide.
DPU Deployment
On BlueField DPUs, DTS starts automatically during boot using the configuration defined in:
/etc/kubelet.d/doca_telemetry_standalone.yaml
To disable auto-start, remove the YAML file from this path
Changes to the YAML file are applied on system restart
DTS file location:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/
Container volume mounts:
config/
data/
ipc_sockets/
Backup artifacts:
doca_telemetry_service_${version}_arm64.tar.gz– DTS container image
doca_telemetry_standalone.yaml– backup of the default boot YAML
Host Deployment
DTS supports deployment on
x86_64 and
aarch64 host architectures. All exporters and providers run from a single Docker container.
Initialize and configure host DTS with the desired DTS version:
export DTS_IMAGE=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_telemetry:<desired-DTS-host-version> docker run -v "/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config:/config" --rm --name doca-telemetry-init -it $DTS_IMAGE /bin/bash -c "DTS_CONFIG_DIR=host /usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh"Note
NGC does not support the
latesttag. You must specify a full versioned tag (e.g.,
1.16.5-doca2.6.0-host).
export DTS_IMAGE=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_telemetry:1.16.5-doca2.6.0-hostInfo
The purpose of
telemetry-init.shis to populate the
config/directory. If this directory already contains configuration files, the script is a no-op. When upgrading, mount an alternate directory to add new configuration files as needed.
Launch the DTS container:
docker run -d --net=host --uts=host --ipc=host \ --privileged \ --ulimit stack=67108864 --ulimit memlock=-1 \ --device=/dev/mst/ \ --device=/dev/infiniband/ \ --gpus all \ -v "/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config:/config" \ -v "/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets:/tmp/ipc_sockets" \ -v "/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data:/data" \ -v "/usr/lib64/mft:/usr/lib64/mft" \ --rm --name doca-telemetry -it $DTS_IMAGE /usr/bin/telemetry-run.shNote
If GPU devices are not properly detected by the driver, remove
--gpus allfrom the command.Note
Required mounts per service:
Service Component
Required Flags
GPU providers (
nvidia_smi,
dcgm)
--gpus all
amber,
ppcc_eth,
hcaperf
--device=/dev/mst/
-v "/usr/lib64/mft:/usr/lib64/mft"
hcaperf(additional)
-v "/sys/kernel/debug:/sys/kernel/debug"
UCX/RDMA modes
--device=/dev/infiniband/
Collection logs are available at
/var/log/clx.log*. To persist logs on the host, mount a host folder using:
-v /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/log:/var/log
Deployment with Grafana Monitoring
For information on integrating DTS with Grafana dashboards, refer to the section "Deploying with Grafana Monitoring".
DTS configuration is located at
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config.
This directory is initialized during service startup. It contains the main configuration file (
dts_config.ini) and a folder for Fluent Bit configuration (
fluent_bit_configs). The
dts_config.ini file is used to control telemetry provider behavior, exporter settings, sampling rates, and data output. Fluent Bit integration is discussed separately in the Fluent Bit section.
Any changes to
dts_config.ini automatically trigger a DTS restart within 60 seconds to apply updates.
Initialization Scripts (BlueField Deployment)
The DTS container’s
initContainers section of the
.yaml file executes two initialization scripts:
/usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh– Generates default configuration files only if the
configdirectory is empty
/usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh– Configures the Fluent Bit forwarding destination (host and port). This script only runs when both parameters are provided and will overwrite the
fluent_bit_configsdirectory with a new
.expconfiguration file.
Enabling Fluent Bit Forwarding
To enable Fluent Bit forwarding, add the destination IP and port to the command line in the
initContainers section of your deployment YAML:
command: ["/bin/bash", "-c", "/usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh && /usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh -i=127.0.0.1 -p=24224"]
The IP and port shown above are examples. See the "Fluent Bit" section for manual configuration guidance.
Generating Configuration
The
config directory starts empty by default. The initialization process will generate default configuration files during first launch.
Resetting Configuration
To reset DTS to its default state:
Delete all files from
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/.
Restart the DTS container to regenerate default configuration files.
Sampling Interval
The sampling interval for most telemetry providers is controlled by the
update parameter in
dts_config.ini:
# Sampling interval for providers (milliseconds)
update=1000
Export frequency may differ due to internal buffer logic. Data is exported once a page of counters is filled. You can enforce a time-based flush using the
sync-time-limit parameter:
# Timeout for forced page rotation in seconds
sync-time-limit=10000
Enabling Providers
To enable a telemetry provider, uncomment its
enable-provider line in
dts_config.ini. For example:
enable-provider=ethtool
Remote Collection (BlueField Only)
Some providers may not function correctly within a container and require remote execution. Enable this mode as follows:
Start the DOCA privileged executor (DPE):
systemctl start dpe
Prefix the provider name with
grpc.. For example, the following line configures remote collection of the
hcaperfprovider:
enable-provider=grpc.hcaperf
For provider-specific configuration, apply the same prefix. Building upon the previous example:
grpc.hcaperf.mlx5_0=sample grpc.hcaperf.mlx5_1=sample
Enabling Data Output
To enable writing collected data to disk, uncomment the following line in
dts_config.ini:
output=/data
Enabling IPC with External Applications
To enable inter-process communication (IPC) between DTS and a non-containerized application, refer to the section "Using IPC with Non-container Application" in DOCA Telemetry Exporter.
Level Labels
DTS supports metadata labels for telemetry exporters such as Prometheus and OpenTelemetry. Labels can be configured globally or per device, and are defined in
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/level_labels.ini.
Sample level_labels.ini
The following is an example
level_labels.ini file, defining global and per-device labels:
# lines starting with hash are ignored
#
2 level labels are supported - global and device
# global labels will be added to all metrics
# device labels will be added to metrics matching the device description
[global_labels]
# global labels to be added to all metrics
# format:
# label_name=label_value
hostname=myhost
ip=
127.127.
127.127
[device_labels]
# device labels will be added to metrics related to the device
# format:
# device_index_label=device_label_name1|device_label_value1|device_label_name2|device_label_value2
mlx5_0=rail|
0|network|compute
mlx5_1=rail|
1|network|compute
mlx5_2=rail|
2|network|storage
[device_mapping]
# optional: mapping of device names to network interfaces and mst devices
#
this is done internally by DTS, but can be overridden here
# add clear_auto_detected_mapping=
true to clear the auto-detected mapping
# format:
# device_name=mst_device_name|net_interface_names
# in
case of multiple net interfaces, separate them with comma
[data_types_mapping]
# internal data types, don
't change this section if you don't know what you are doing
# format:
# data_type|index|device_type_name
ethtool_event=device_name|netif
ppcc_eth=device_name|mst
ifconfig_event=device_name|netif
Enabling Level Labels
Confirm that
level_labels.iniis properly configured.
Add the following line to
dts_config.ini:
level-labels-file=/config/level_labels.ini
Monitoring and Reloading
DTS continuously monitors
level_labels.ini. When a change is detected:
The current telemetry process exits automatically
DTS restarts within 60 seconds and loads the updated labels
This ensures label changes take effect without requiring manual restarts.
Providers
DTS supports on-board data collection from
sysf,
ethtool, and
tc providers. Fluent and Prometheus aggregator providers can collect the data from other applications.
Other providers are available based on different conditions (e.g., specific container mounts or host only such as
amber,
ppcc_eth, etc). Such providers are described with their dependencies in their corresponding sections.
Sysfs Counters List
The sysfs provider has several components:
ib_port,
hw_port,
mr_cache,
eth,
hwmon and
bf_ptm. By default, all the components (except bf_ptm) are enabled when the provider is enabled:
#disable-provider=sysfs
The components can be disabled separately. For instance, to disable
eth:
enable-provider=sysfs
disable-provider=sysfs.eth
ib_port and
ib_hvw are state counters which are collected per port. These counters are only collected for ports whose state is active.
ib_portcounters:
{hca_name}:{port_num}:ib_port_state {hca_name}:{port_num}:VL15_dropped {hca_name}:{port_num}:excessive_buffer_overrun_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:link_downed {hca_name}:{port_num}:link_error_recovery {hca_name}:{port_num}:local_link_integrity_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:multicast_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:multicast_xmit_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_constraint_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_data {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_remote_physical_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_switch_relay_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_constraint_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_data {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_discards {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_wait {hca_name}:{port_num}:symbol_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:unicast_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:unicast_xmit_packets
ib_hwcounters:
{hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_state {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_duplicate_request {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_implied_nak_seq_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_lifespan {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_local_ack_timeout_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_out_of_buffer {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_out_of_sequence {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_packet_seq_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_cqe_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_cqe_flush_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_remote_access_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_remote_invalid_request {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_cqe_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_cqe_flush_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_local_length_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_remote_access_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rnr_nak_retry_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_atomic_requests {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_dct_connect {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_icrc_encapsulated {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_read_requests {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_write_requests
ib_mr_cachecounters:
{hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:cur {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:limit {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:miss {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:sizeNote
Where
nranges from 0 to 24.
ethcounters:
{hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_collisions {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_multicast {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_bytes {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_compressed {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_crc_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_dropped {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_fifo_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_frame_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_length_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_missed_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_nohandler {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_over_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_packets {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_aborted_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_bytes {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_carrier_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_compressed {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_dropped {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_fifo_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_heartbeat_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_packets {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_window_errors
devicescounters
{hca_name}:current_link_width {hca_name}:current_link_speed {hca_name}:max_link_speed {hca_name}:max_link_width
BlueField-2
hwmoncounters:
{hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:CYCLES {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:HITS_BANK0 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:HITS_BANK1 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:MISSES_BANK0 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:MISSES_BANK1 {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_C_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_C_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_NP_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_NP_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_P_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_P_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_C_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_C_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_NP_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_NP_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_P_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MEMORY_READS {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MEMORY_WRITES {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MSS_NO_CREDIT {hwmon_name}:{tile}:VICTIM_WRITE {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:CDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:CDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:DDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:NDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_DATA_BEAT {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_PBUF_MAC_AF {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_RT_AF {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TPIO_DATA_BEAT {hwmon_name}:{triogen}:TX_DAT_AF {hwmon_name}:{triogen}:TX_DAT_AF
BlueField-3
hwmoncounters:
{hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK0_RD_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK1_RD_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK0_WR_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK1_WR_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt_miss}:GDC_MISS_MACHINE_RD_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt_miss}:GDC_MISS_MACHINE_WR_REQ {hwmon_name}:{mss}:SKYLIB_DDN_TX_FLITS {hwmon_name}:{mss}:SKYLIB_DDN_RX_FLITS
BlueField-3
bf_ptmcounters:
bf:ptm:active_power_profile bf:ptm:atx_power_available bf:ptm:core_temp bf:ptm:ddr_temp bf:ptm:error_state bf:ptm:power_envelope bf:ptm:power_throttling_event_count bf:ptm:power_throttling_state bf:ptm:thermal_throttling_event_count bf:ptm:thermal_throttling_state bf:ptm:throttling_state bf:ptm:total_power bf:ptm:vr0_power bf:ptm:vr1_power
ratecounters – calculated counters showing the rate of raw counters of other components. Such counters are identified by a
_ratesuffix which correspond to the original raw counter name they track.
Port Counters
The following parameters are located in
/sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/ports/1/counters.
Counter
Description
InfiniBand Spec Name
Group
The total number of data octets, divided by 4, (counting in double words, 32 bits), received on all VLs from the port.
Informative
Total number of packets (this may include packets containing Errors. This is 64 bit counter.
Informative
Total number of multicast packets, including multicast packets containing errors.
Informative
Total number of unicast packets, including unicast packets containing errors.
Informative
The total number of data octets, divided by 4, (counting in double words, 32 bits), transmitted on all VLs from the port.
Informative
Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from this port. This may include packets with errors.
This is 64 bit counter.
Informative
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay.
Error
Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port.
Informative
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded.
Error
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by
Error
The number of ticks during which the port had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick (either because of insufficient credits or because of lack of arbitration).
Informative
Total number of multicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include multicast packets with errors.
Informative
Total number of unicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include unicast packets with errors.
Informative
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested.
Error
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port.
Error
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
Error
Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes.
Error
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) of the port.
Error
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
Error
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
Error
Hardware Counters
The hardware counters, found under
/sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/ports/1/hw_counters/, are counted per function and exposed on the function. Some counters are not counted per function. These counters are commented with a relevant comment.
Counter
Description
Group
Number of received packets. A duplicate request is a request that had been previously executed.
Error
Number of times the requested decided an ACK. with a PSN larger than the expected PSN for an RDMA read or response.
Error
The maximum period in ms which defines the aging of the counter reads. Two consecutive reads within this period might return the same values
Informative
The number of times QP's ack timer expired for RC, XRC, DCT QPs at the sender side.
The QP retry limit was not exceeded, therefore it is still recoverable error.
Error
The number of CNP packets sent by the Notification Point when it noticed congestion experienced in the RoCEv2 IP header (ECN bits).
Informative
The number of RoCEv2 packets received by the notification point which were marked for experiencing the congestion (ECN bits where '11' on the ingress RoCE traffic) .
Informative
The number of drops occurred due to lack of WQE for the associated QPs.
Error
The number of out of sequence packets received.
Error
The number of received NAK sequence error packets. The QP retry limit was not exceeded.
Error
The number of times requester detected CQEs completed with errors.
Error
The number of times requester detected CQEs completed with flushed errors.
Error
The number of times requester detected remote access errors.
Error
The number of times requester detected remote invalid request errors.
Error
The number of times responder detected CQEs completed with errors.
Error
The number of times responder detected CQEs completed with flushed errors.
Error
The number of times responder detected local length errors.
Error
The number of times responder detected remote access errors.
Error
The number of received RNR NAK packets. The QP retry limit was not exceeded.
Error
The number of CNP packets handled by the Reaction Point HCA to throttle the transmission rate.
Informative
The number of CNP packets received and ignored by the Reaction Point HCA. This counter should not raise if RoCE Congestion Control was enabled in the network. If this counter raise, verify that ECN was enabled on the adapter. See HowTo Configure DCQCN (RoCE CC) values for ConnectX-4 (Linux).
Error
The number of received ATOMIC request for the associated QPs.
Informative
The number of received connection request for the associated DCTs.
Informative
The number of received READ requests for the associated QPs.
Informative
The number of received WRITE requests for the associated QPs.
Informative
The number of RoCE packets with ICRC errors.
Error
Counts the number of adaptive retransmissions for RoCE traffic
Informative
Counts the number of times RoCE traffic reached timeout due to adaptive retransmission
Informative
Counts the number of times RoCE slow restart was used
Informative
Counts the number of times RoCE slow restart generated CNP packets
Informative
Counts the number of times RoCE slow restart changed state to slow restart
Informative
Counts the number of times RoCE traffic reached timeout due to adaptive retransmission
Informative
Debug Status Counters
The following parameters are located in
/sys/class/net/<interface>/debug.
Parameter
Description
Default
Sets the LRO timer period value in usecs which will be used as LRO session expiration time. For example:
32
Link down reason will allow the user to query the reason which is preventing the link from going up. For example:
Refer to the adapter PRM for all possible options (PDDR register).
N/A
Power Thermal Counters
The
bf_ptm component collects BlueField-3 power thermal counters using remote collection. It is disabled by default and can be enabled as follows:
Load kernel module
mlxbf-ptm:
modprobe -
vmlxbf-ptm
Enable component using remote collection:
enable-provider=grpc.sysfs.bf_ptmNote
DPE server should be active before changing the
dts_config.inifile. See section "Remote Collection" for details.
Ethtool Counters
Ethtool counters is the generated list of counters which corresponds to Ethtool utility. Counters are generated on a per-device basis.
There are several counter groups, depending on where the counter is counted:
Ring – software ring counters
Software port – an aggregation of software ring counters
vPort counters – traffic counters and drops due to steering or no buffers. May indicate BlueField issues. These counters include Ethernet traffic counters (including raw Ethernet) and RDMA/RoCE traffic counters.
Physical port counters – the physical port connecting BlueField to the network. May indicate device issues or link or network issues. This measuring point holds information on standardized counters like IEEE 802.3, RFC2863, RFC 2819, RFC 3635 and additional counters like flow control, FEC, and more. Physical port counters are not exposed to virtual machines.
Priority port counters – a set of the physical port counters, per priory per port
Each group of counters may have different counter types:
Traffic informative counters – counters which counts traffic. These counters can be used for load estimation of for general debug.
Traffic acceleration counters – counters which counts traffic accelerated by NVIDIA drivers or by hardware. The counters are an additional layer to the informative counter set and the same traffic is counted in both informative and acceleration counters. Acceleration counters are marked with [A].
Error counters – increment of these counters might indicate a problem
The following acceleration mechanisms have dedicated counters:
TCP segmentation offload (TSO) – increasing outbound throughput and reducing CPU utilization by allowing the kernel to buffer multiple packets in a single large buffer. The BlueField splits the buffer into packet and transmits it.
Large receive offload (LRO) – increasing inbound throughput and reducing CPU utilization by aggregation of multiple incoming packets of a single stream to a single buffer
CHECKSUM – calculation of TCP checksum (by the BlueField). The following checksum offloads are available (refer to skbuff.h for detailed explanation)
CHECKSUM_UNNECESSARY
CHECKSUM_NONE– no checksum acceleration was used
CHECKSUM_COMPLETE– device provided checksum on the entire packet
CHECKSUM_PARTIAL– device provided checksum
CQE compress – compression of completion queue events (CQE) used for sparing bandwidth on PCIe and hence achieve better performance.
Ring/Software Port Counters
The following counters are available per ring or software port.
These counters provide information on the amount of traffic accelerated by the BlueField. The counters tally the accelerated traffic in addition to the standard counters which tally that (i.e. accelerated traffic is counted twice).
The counter names in the table below refers to both ring and port counters. the notation for ring counters includes the
[i] index without the braces. the notation for port counters does not include the
[i]. a counter name
rx[i]_packets will be printed as
rx0_packets for ring 0 and
rx_packets for the software port
Counter
Description
Type
The number of packets received on ring i.
Informative
The number of bytes received on ring i.
Informative
The number of packets transmitted on ring i.
Informative
The number of bytes transmitted on ring i.
Informative
The number of TSO packets transmitted on ring i [A].
Acceleration
The number of TSO bytes transmitted on ring i [A].
Acceleration
The number of TSO packets which are indicated to be carry internal encapsulation transmitted on ring i [A]
Acceleration
The number of TSO bytes which are indicated to be carry internal encapsulation transmitted on ring i [A].
Acceleration
The number of LRO packets received on ring i [A].
Acceleration
The number of LRO bytes received on ring i [A].
Acceleration
Packets received with a
Acceleration
Packets received with
Acceleration
Packets received with a
Acceleration
Packets received with inner encapsulation with a CHECK_SUM UNNECESSARY on ring i [A].
Acceleration
Packets transmitted with a
Acceleration
Packets transmitted with inner encapsulation with a CHECKSUM_PARTIAL on ring i [A].
Acceleration
Packets transmitted with no hardware checksum acceleration on ring i.
Informative
Events where SQ was full on ring i. If this counter is increased, check the amount of buffers allocated for transmission.
Error
Events where SQ was full and has become not full on ring i.
Error
Packets transmitted that were dropped due to DMA mapping failure on ring i. If this counter is increased, check the amount of buffers allocated for transmission.
Error
The number of wrong opcodes received on ring i.
Error
The number of no WQEs (empty WQEs) inserted to the SQ (related to ring i) due to the reach of the end of the cyclic buffer. When reaching near to the end of cyclic buffer the driver may add those empty WQEs to avoid handling a state the a WQE start in the end of the queue and ends in the beginning of the queue. This is a normal condition.
Informative
The number of WQEs that failed to allocate compound page and hence fragmented MPWQE's (multipacket WQEs) were used on ring i. If this counter raise, it may suggest that there is no enough memory for large pages, the driver allocated fragmented pages. This is not abnormal condition.
Informative
The number of filler CQEs events that where issued on ring i.
Info
The counter name before kernel 4.19 was
Informative
The number of receive blocks with CQE compression on ring i [A].
Acceleration
The number of receive packets with CQE compression on ring i [A].
Acceleration
The number of events of successful reuse of a page from a driver's internal page cache
Acceleration
The number of events of full internal page cache where driver can't put a page back to the cache for recycling (page will be freed)
Acceleration
The number of events where cache was empty - no page to give. driver shall allocate new page
Acceleration
The number of events where cache head was busy and cannot be recycled. driver allocated new page
Acceleration
The number of packets sent with xmit_more indication set on the skbuff (no doorbell)
Acceleration
The number of completions received on the CQ of TX ring.
Informative
The number of invocations of NAPI poll of channel.
Informative
The number of times the NAPI poll function completed and armed the completion queues on channel
Info
Supported from kernel 4.19.
Informative
The number of times the NAPI poll function explicitly stopped execution on a CPU due to a change in affinity, on channel.
Informative
The number of times an outstanding UMR request is delayed due to congestion, on ring.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.19.
Error
The number of hard interrupt events on the completion queues of channel.
Informative
The number of strides consumed by filler CQEs on ring.
Informative
The number of packets forwarded back to the port due to XDP program XDP_TX action (bouncing). these packets are not counted by other software counters. These packets are counted by physical port and vPort counters.
Informative
The number of packets that should have been forwarded back to the port due to
You may open more rx queues and spread traffic rx over all queues and/or increase rx ring size.
Error
The number of times an XDP_TX error such as frame too long and frame too short occurred on
Error
The number of completions received on the CQ of the XDP-TX ring.
Informative
The number of packets dropped due to XDP program
Informative
The number of times an XDP redirect action has been triggered on ring.
Acceleration
The number of packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect). These packets are not counted by other software counters. These packets are counted by physical port and vPort counters.
Informative
The number of packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect) but were dropped due to the Tx queue being full. These packets are not counted by other software counters. Users may enlarge Tx queues.
Informative
The number of packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect) but were dropped due to an error (e.g., frame too long and frame too short).
Error
The number of completions received for packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect) on the CQ.
Informative
The number of cache evacuation. This can occur due to page move to another NUMA node or page was pfmemalloc-ed and should be freed as soon as possible.
Acceleration
The corresponding ring and global counters do not share the same name (i.e., do not follow the common naming scheme).
vPort Counters
Counters on the eswitch port that is connected to the vNIC.
Counter
Description
Type
Unicast packets received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Unicast bytes received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Unicast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Unicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Multicast packets received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Multicast bytes received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Multicast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Multicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Broadcast packets received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Broadcast bytes received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Broadcast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
Broadcast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic
Informative
RDMA unicast packets received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA unicast bytes received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA unicast packets transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA unicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA multicast packets received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA multicast bytes received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA multicast packets transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
RDMA multicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A]
Acceleration
Number of packets received by the NIC but discarded due to not matching any flow in the NIC flow table.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.16.
Error
Representor only: packets received, that were handled by the hypervisor.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.18.
Informative
Representor only: bytes received, that were handled by the hypervisor.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.18.
Informative
Representor only: packets transmitted which have been handled by the hypervisor.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.18.
Informative
Representor only: bytes transmitted which have been handled by the hypervisor.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.18.
Informative
Physical Port Counters
The physical port counters are the counters on the external port connecting adapter to the network. This measuring point holds information on standardized counters like IEEE 802.3, RFC2863, RFC 2819, RFC 3635 and additional counters like flow control, FEC and more.
Counter
Description
Type
The number of packets received on the physical port. This counter doesn’t include packets that were discarded due to FCS, frame size and similar errors.
Informative
The number of packets transmitted on the physical port.
Informative
The number of bytes received on the physical port, including Ethernet header and FCS.
Informative
The number of bytes transmitted on the physical port.
Informative
The number of multicast packets received on the physical port.
Informative
The number of multicast packets transmitted on the physical port.
Informative
The number of broadcast packets received on the physical port.
Informative
The number of broadcast packets transmitted on the physical port.
Informative
The number of dropped received packets due to frame check sequence (FCS) error on the physical port. If this counter is increased in high rate, check the link quality using
Error
The number of received packets dropped due to length/type errors on a physical port.
Error
The number of received packets dropped due to length greater than allowed on a physical port.
If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a larger MTU configured. Using same MTU configuration shall resolve this issue.
Error
The number of dropped received packets due to length which exceed MTU size on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a larger MTU configured. Using same MTU configuration shall resolve this issue.
Error
The number of received packets dropped due to physical coding errors (symbol errors) on a physical port.
Error
The number of MAC control packets received on the physical port.
Informative
The number of MAC control packets transmitted on the physical port.
Informative
The number of link layer pause packets received on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from to the adapter.
Informative
The number of link layer pause packets transmitted on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the NIC is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network.
Informative
The number of MAC control packets received with unsupported opcode on a physical port.
Error
The number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the adapter is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network.
Error
The number of packets which were discarded on transmission, even no errors were detected. the drop might occur due to link in down state, head of line drop, pause from the network, etc.
Error
The number of transmitted packets dropped due to a length which exceed MTU size on a physical port.
Error
The number of received packets dropped due to length which is shorter than 64 bytes on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a non-standard MTU configured or malformed packet had arrived.
Error
The number of received packets dropped due to a length which is shorter than 64 bytes and has FCS error on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a non-standard MTU configured.
Error
The number of received packets d due to a length which is longer than 64 bytes and had FCS error on a physical port.
Error
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 64 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 65 to 127 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 128 to 255 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 256 to 512 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 512 to 1023 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 1024 to 1518 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 1519 to 2047 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 2048 to 4095 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 4096 to 8191 bytes.
Informative
The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 8192 to 10239 bytes.
Informative
The number of times where the link operative state changed to down. In case this counter is increasing it may imply on port flapping. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver.
Error
Number of times receive queue had no software buffers allocated for the adapter's incoming traffic.
Error
The number of times that module's I2C bus (data or clock) short-wire was detected. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.10.
Error
The number of times that the module temperature was too high. If this issue persists, you may need to check the ambient temperature or replace the cable/transceiver module.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.10.
Error
The number of times that the module cables were shorted. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver module.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.10.
Error
The number of times that module was ejected.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.10.
Informative
The number of events where the port receive buffer was over 85% full.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.14.
Informative
The number of times the device was sending pauses for a long period of time.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.15.
Informative
The number of times the device was sending pauses for a long period of time, reaching time out and disabling transmission of pause frames. on the period where pause frames were disabled, drop could have been occurred.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.15.
Error
Failed to allocate a buffer to received packet (or SKB) on port (or per ring)
Error
This counter provides information on the total amount of traffic that could have been received and can be used as a guideline to measure the ratio of errored traffic in
Informative
This counter counts the number of symbol errors that wasn’t corrected by FEC correction algorithm or that FEC algorithm was not active on this interface. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER, and that traffic is lost. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver. The error rate is the number of
Error
The number of corrected bits on this port according to active FEC (RS/FC). If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER. The corrected bit rate is the number of
Error
This counter counts the number of physical raw errors per lane [l] index. The counter counts errors before FEC corrections. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER, and that traffic might be lost. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver. Please check in accordance with
Info
Supported from kernel 4.20.
Error
Priority Port Counters
The following counters are physical port counters that being counted per L2 priority (0-7).
p in the counter name represents the priority.
Counter
Description
Type
The number of bytes received with priority p on the physical port.
Informative
The number of packets received with priority p on the physical port.
Informative
The number of bytes transmitted on priority p on the physical port.
Informative
The number of packets transmitted on priority p on the physical port.
Informative
The number of pause packets received with priority p on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the adapter.
Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4.
Informative
The duration of pause received (in microSec) on priority p on the physical port. The counter represents the time the port did not send any traffic on this priority. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the adapter.
Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4.
Informative
The number of times a transition from Xoff to Xon on priority p on the physical port has occurred.
Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4.
Informative
The number of pause packets transmitted on priority p on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the adapter is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network.
Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4.
Informative
The duration of pause transmitter (in microSec) on priority p on the physical port.
Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4.
Informative
The number of packets discarded by device due to lack of per host receive buffers.
Info
Supported from kernel 5.3.
Informative
The number of packets discarded by device due to per host congestion.
Info
Supported from kernel 5.3.
Informative
The number of packets ecn marked by device due to per host congestion.
Info
Supported from kernel 5.3.
Informative
The number of packets discarded by device due to lack of receive buffers.
Info
Supported from kernel 5.6.
Infornative
Device Counters
Counter
Description
Type
Counts physical layer PCIe signal integrity errors, the number of transitions to recovery due to Framing errors and CRC (dlp and tlp).
If this counter is raising, try moving the adapter card to a different slot to rule out a bad PCIe slot. Validate that you are running with the latest firmware available and latest server BIOS version.
Error
Counts physical layer PCIe signal integrity errors, the number of transition to recovery initiated by the other side (moving to recovery due to getting TS/EIEOS).
If this counter is raising, try moving the adapter card to a different slot to rule out a bad PCI slot. Validate that you are running with the latest firmware available and latest server BIOS version.
Error
The number of packets dropped due to pci buffer overflow. If this counter is raising in high rate, it might indicate that the receive traffic rate for a host is larger than the PCIe bus and therefore a congestion occurs.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.14.
Informative
The percentage (in the range 0...100) of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound non-posted reads requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.14.
Informative
The percentage (in the range 0...100) of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound posted writes requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits.
Info
Supported from kernel 4.14.
Informative
The number of seconds where
Info
Supported from kernel 4.14.
Informative
The number of seconds where
Info
Supported from kernel 4.14.
Informative
The number of times the device owned queue had not enough buffers allocated.
Error
Full List of Counters
# ethtool -S eth5
NIC statistics:
rx_packets:
10
rx_bytes:
3420
tx_packets:
18
tx_bytes:
1296
tx_tso_packets:
0
tx_tso_bytes:
0
tx_tso_inner_packets:
0
tx_tso_inner_bytes:
0
tx_added_vlan_packets:
0
tx_nop:
0
rx_lro_packets:
0
rx_lro_bytes:
0
rx_ecn_mark:
0
rx_removed_vlan_packets:
0
rx_csum_unnecessary:
0
rx_csum_none:
0
rx_csum_complete:
10
rx_csum_unnecessary_inner:
0
rx_xdp_drop:
0
rx_xdp_redirect:
0
rx_xdp_tx_xmit:
0
rx_xdp_tx_full:
0
rx_xdp_tx_err:
0
rx_xdp_tx_cqe:
0
tx_csum_none:
18
tx_csum_partial:
0
tx_csum_partial_inner:
0
tx_queue_stopped:
0
tx_queue_dropped:
0
tx_xmit_more:
0
tx_recover:
0
tx_cqes:
18
tx_queue_wake:
0
tx_udp_seg_rem:
0
tx_cqe_err:
0
tx_xdp_xmit:
0
tx_xdp_full:
0
tx_xdp_err:
0
tx_xdp_cqes:
0
rx_wqe_err:
0
rx_mpwqe_filler_cqes:
0
rx_mpwqe_filler_strides:
0
rx_buff_alloc_err:
0
rx_cqe_compress_blks:
0
rx_cqe_compress_pkts:
0
rx_page_reuse:
0
rx_cache_reuse:
0
rx_cache_full:
0
rx_cache_empty:
2688
rx_cache_busy:
0
rx_cache_waive:
0
rx_congst_umr:
0
rx_arfs_err:
0
ch_events:
75
ch_poll:
75
ch_arm:
75
ch_aff_change:
0
ch_eq_rearm:
0
rx_out_of_buffer:
0
rx_if_down_packets:
15
rx_steer_missed_packets:
0
rx_vport_unicast_packets:
0
rx_vport_unicast_bytes:
0
tx_vport_unicast_packets:
0
tx_vport_unicast_bytes:
0
rx_vport_multicast_packets:
2
rx_vport_multicast_bytes:
172
tx_vport_multicast_packets:
12
tx_vport_multicast_bytes:
936
rx_vport_broadcast_packets:
37
rx_vport_broadcast_bytes:
9270
tx_vport_broadcast_packets:
6
tx_vport_broadcast_bytes:
360
rx_vport_rdma_unicast_packets:
0
rx_vport_rdma_unicast_bytes:
0
tx_vport_rdma_unicast_packets:
0
tx_vport_rdma_unicast_bytes:
0
rx_vport_rdma_multicast_packets:
0
rx_vport_rdma_multicast_bytes:
0
tx_vport_rdma_multicast_packets:
0
tx_vport_rdma_multicast_bytes:
0
tx_packets_phy:
0
rx_packets_phy:
0
rx_crc_errors_phy:
0
tx_bytes_phy:
0
rx_bytes_phy:
0
tx_multicast_phy:
0
tx_broadcast_phy:
0
rx_multicast_phy:
0
rx_broadcast_phy:
0
rx_in_range_len_errors_phy:
0
rx_out_of_range_len_phy:
0
rx_oversize_pkts_phy:
0
rx_symbol_err_phy:
0
tx_mac_control_phy:
0
rx_mac_control_phy:
0
rx_unsupported_op_phy:
0
rx_pause_ctrl_phy:
0
tx_pause_ctrl_phy:
0
rx_discards_phy:
0
tx_discards_phy:
0
tx_errors_phy:
0
rx_undersize_pkts_phy:
0
rx_fragments_phy:
0
rx_jabbers_phy:
0
rx_64_bytes_phy:
0
rx_65_to_127_bytes_phy:
0
rx_128_to_255_bytes_phy:
0
rx_256_to_511_bytes_phy:
0
rx_512_to_1023_bytes_phy:
0
rx_1024_to_1518_bytes_phy:
0
rx_1519_to_2047_bytes_phy:
0
rx_2048_to_4095_bytes_phy:
0
rx_4096_to_8191_bytes_phy:
0
rx_8192_to_10239_bytes_phy:
0
link_down_events_phy:
0
rx_prio0_bytes:
0
rx_prio0_packets:
0
tx_prio0_bytes:
0
tx_prio0_packets:
0
rx_prio1_bytes:
0
rx_prio1_packets:
0
tx_prio1_bytes:
0
tx_prio1_packets:
0
rx_prio2_bytes:
0
rx_prio2_packets:
0
tx_prio2_bytes:
0
tx_prio2_packets:
0
rx_prio3_bytes:
0
rx_prio3_packets:
0
tx_prio3_bytes:
0
tx_prio3_packets:
0
rx_prio4_bytes:
0
rx_prio4_packets:
0
tx_prio4_bytes:
0
tx_prio4_packets:
0
rx_prio5_bytes:
0
rx_prio5_packets:
0
tx_prio5_bytes:
0
tx_prio5_packets:
0
rx_prio6_bytes:
0
rx_prio6_packets:
0
tx_prio6_bytes:
0
tx_prio6_packets:
0
rx_prio7_bytes:
0
rx_prio7_packets:
0
tx_prio7_bytes:
0
tx_prio7_packets:
0
module_unplug:
0
module_bus_stuck:
0
module_high_temp:
0
module_bad_shorted:
0
ch0_events:
9
ch0_poll:
9
ch0_arm:
9
ch0_aff_change:
0
ch0_eq_rearm:
0
ch1_events:
23
ch1_poll:
23
ch1_arm:
23
ch1_aff_change:
0
ch1_eq_rearm:
0
ch2_events:
8
ch2_poll:
8
ch2_arm:
8
ch2_aff_change:
0
ch2_eq_rearm:
0
ch3_events:
19
ch3_poll:
19
ch3_arm:
19
ch3_aff_change:
0
ch3_eq_rearm:
0
ch4_events:
8
ch4_poll:
8
ch4_arm:
8
ch4_aff_change:
0
ch4_eq_rearm:
0
ch5_events:
8
ch5_poll:
8
ch5_arm:
8
ch5_aff_change:
0
ch5_eq_rearm:
0
rx0_packets:
0
rx0_bytes:
0
rx0_csum_complete:
0
rx0_csum_unnecessary:
0
rx0_csum_unnecessary_inner:
0
rx0_csum_none:
0
rx0_xdp_drop:
0
rx0_xdp_redirect:
0
rx0_lro_packets:
0
rx0_lro_bytes:
0
rx0_ecn_mark:
0
rx0_removed_vlan_packets:
0
rx0_wqe_err:
0
rx0_mpwqe_filler_cqes:
0
rx0_mpwqe_filler_strides:
0
rx0_buff_alloc_err:
0
rx0_cqe_compress_blks:
0
rx0_cqe_compress_pkts:
0
rx0_page_reuse:
0
rx0_cache_reuse:
0
rx0_cache_full:
0
rx0_cache_empty:
448
rx0_cache_busy:
0
rx0_cache_waive:
0
rx0_congst_umr:
0
rx0_arfs_err:
0
rx0_xdp_tx_xmit:
0
rx0_xdp_tx_full:
0
rx0_xdp_tx_err:
0
rx0_xdp_tx_cqes:
0
rx1_packets:
10
rx1_bytes:
3420
rx1_csum_complete:
10
rx1_csum_unnecessary:
0
rx1_csum_unnecessary_inner:
0
rx1_csum_none:
0
rx1_xdp_drop:
0
rx1_xdp_redirect:
0
rx1_lro_packets:
0
rx1_lro_bytes:
0
rx1_ecn_mark:
0
rx1_removed_vlan_packets:
0
rx1_wqe_err:
0
rx1_mpwqe_filler_cqes:
0
rx1_mpwqe_filler_strides:
0
rx1_buff_alloc_err:
0
rx1_cqe_compress_blks:
0
rx1_cqe_compress_pkts:
0
rx1_page_reuse:
0
rx1_cache_reuse:
0
rx1_cache_full:
0
rx1_cache_empty:
448
rx1_cache_busy:
0
rx1_cache_waive:
0
rx1_congst_umr:
0
rx1_arfs_err:
0
rx1_xdp_tx_xmit:
0
rx1_xdp_tx_full:
0
rx1_xdp_tx_err:
0
rx1_xdp_tx_cqes:
0
rx2_packets:
0
rx2_bytes:
0
rx2_csum_complete:
0
rx2_csum_unnecessary:
0
rx2_csum_unnecessary_inner:
0
rx2_csum_none:
0
rx2_xdp_drop:
0
rx2_xdp_redirect:
0
rx2_lro_packets:
0
rx2_lro_bytes:
0
rx2_ecn_mark:
0
rx2_removed_vlan_packets:
0
rx2_wqe_err:
0
rx2_mpwqe_filler_cqes:
0
rx2_mpwqe_filler_strides:
0
rx2_buff_alloc_err:
0
rx2_cqe_compress_blks:
0
rx2_cqe_compress_pkts:
0
rx2_page_reuse:
0
rx2_cache_reuse:
0
rx2_cache_full:
0
rx2_cache_empty:
448
rx2_cache_busy:
0
rx2_cache_waive:
0
rx2_congst_umr:
0
rx2_arfs_err:
0
rx2_xdp_tx_xmit:
0
rx2_xdp_tx_full:
0
rx2_xdp_tx_err:
0
rx2_xdp_tx_cqes:
0
...
tx0_packets:
1
tx0_bytes:
60
tx0_tso_packets:
0
tx0_tso_bytes:
0
tx0_tso_inner_packets:
0
tx0_tso_inner_bytes:
0
tx0_csum_partial:
0
tx0_csum_partial_inner:
0
tx0_added_vlan_packets:
0
tx0_nop:
0
tx0_csum_none:
1
tx0_stopped:
0
tx0_dropped:
0
tx0_xmit_more:
0
tx0_recover:
0
tx0_cqes:
1
tx0_wake:
0
tx0_cqe_err:
0
tx1_packets:
5
tx1_bytes:
300
tx1_tso_packets:
0
tx1_tso_bytes:
0
tx1_tso_inner_packets:
0
tx1_tso_inner_bytes:
0
tx1_csum_partial:
0
tx1_csum_partial_inner:
0
tx1_added_vlan_packets:
0
tx1_nop:
0
tx1_csum_none:
5
tx1_stopped:
0
tx1_dropped:
0
tx1_xmit_more:
0
tx1_recover:
0
tx1_cqes:
5
tx1_wake:
0
tx1_cqe_err:
0
tx2_packets:
0
tx2_bytes:
0
tx2_tso_packets:
0
tx2_tso_bytes:
0
tx2_tso_inner_packets:
0
tx2_tso_inner_bytes:
0
tx2_csum_partial:
0
tx2_csum_partial_inner:
0
tx2_added_vlan_packets:
0
tx2_nop:
0
tx2_csum_none:
0
tx2_stopped:
0
tx2_dropped:
0
tx2_xmit_more:
0
tx2_recover:
0
tx2_cqes:
0
tx2_wake:
0
tx2_cqe_err:
0
...
Traffic Control Info
The following TC objects are supported and reported regarding the ingress filters:
Filters
Actions
The info is provided as one of the following events:
Basic filter event
Flower/IPv4 filter event
Flower/IPv6 filter event
Basic action event
Mirred action event
Tunnel_key/IPv4 action event
Tunnel_key/IPv6 action event
General notes:
Actions always belong to a filter, so action events share the filter event's ID via the
event_iddata member
Basic filter event only contains textual kind (so users can see which real life objects' support they are lacking)
Basic action event only contains textual kind and some basic common statistics if available
Amber Provider
Amber data for both InfiniBand and Ethernet MST devices in amBER format.
MST device names can be found under
/dev/mst/.
/dev/mst should be accessible within DTS container.
The following config files are available:
amber_devices=DEV1,DEV2,DEV3 # Default:all, or set comma separated list of devices under /dev/mst
amber_update_interval_sec=30 # Sample rate for collection amber counters
PPCC_ETH Provider
Programmable congestion control counters are based on an algorithm defined by an end-user, although default algorithms are also available.
Counters are collected per MST device and algorithm parameters.
MST device names can be found under
/dev/mst/.
/dev/mst should be accessible within the DTS container.
The counter list depends on the installed MFT version.
/usr/lib64/mft or
/usr/lib/mft should be mounted to the DTS container to get the counter list according to the installed MFT version. If not mounted, the internal DTS version of the counters is used.
A comma-separated list of device names is required to enable this provider:
ppcc_eth_devices=mt41692_pciconf0,mt41692_pciconf0.1
Assuming the setup is configured by the user, ppcc_eth provider only reads and does not write to device registers.
The following parameter assures the described behaviour.
ppcc_read_only=1
The following algorithm parameters are set to default values. In most cases, they should not be changed.
ppcc_algo_slot=1
ppcc_algo_param_index=0
ppcc_local_port=1
ppcc_pnat=0
ppcc_lp_msb=0
For more details, consult the official PPCC documentation.
Some of the
algo_slots are not implemented:
If there are no counters to collect, the device is ignored
If there are no devices to collect, the provider is disabled
Fluent Aggregator
fluent_aggr listens on a port for Fluent Bit Forward protocol input connections. Received data can be streamed via a Fluent Bit exporter.
The default port is 42442. This can be changed by updating the following option:
fluent-aggr-port=42442
Prometheus Aggregator
prometheus_aggr polls data from a list of Prometheus endpoints.
Each endpoint is listed in the following format:
prometheus_aggr_endpoint.{N}={host_name},{host_port_url},{poll_inteval_msec}
Where N starts from 0.
Aggregated data can be exported via a Prometheus Aggr Exporter endpoint.
Network Interfaces
ifconfig collects network interface data. To enable, set:
enable-provider=ifconfig
If the Prometheus endpoint is enabled, add the following configuration to cache every collected network interface and arrange the index according to their names:
prometheus-fset-indexes=name
Metrices are collected for each network interface as follows:
name
rx_packets
tx_packets
rx_bytes
tx_bytes
rx_errors
tx_errors
rx_dropped
tx_dropped
multicast
collisions
rx_length_errors
rx_over_errors
rx_crc_errors
rx_frame_errors
rx_fifo_errors
rx_missed_errors
tx_aborted_errors
tx_carrier_errors
tx_fifo_errors
tx_heartbeat_errors
tx_window_errors
rx_compressed
tx_compressed
rx_nohandler
HCA Performance
hcaperf collects HCA performance data. Since it requires access to an RDMA device, it must use remote collection on the BlueField. On the host, the user runs the container in privileged mode and RDMA device mount.
The counter list is device dependent.
hcaperf DPU Configuration
To enable
hcaperf in remote collection mode, set:
enable-provider=grpc.hcaperf
# specify HCAs to sample
grpc.hcaperf.mlx5_0=sample
grpc.hcaperf.mlx5_1=sample
DPE server should be active before changing the
dts_config.ini file. See section "Remote Collection" for details.
hcaperf Host Configuration
To enable
hcaperf in regular mode, set:
enable-provider=hcaperf
# specify HCAs to sample
hcaperf.mlx5_0=sample
hcaperf.mlx5_1=sample
NVIDIA System Management Interface
The
nvidia-smi provider collects GPU and GPU process information provided by the NVIDIA system management interface.
This provider is supported only on x86_64 hosts with installed GPUs. All GPU cards supported by
nvidia-smi are supported by this provider.
The counter list is GPU dependent. Additionally, per-process information is collected for the first 20 (by default)
nvidia_smi_max_processes processes.
Counters can be either collected as string data "as is" in
nvidia-smi or converted to numbers when
nvsmi_with_numeric_fields is set.
To enable
nvidia-smi provider and change parameters, set:
enable-provider=nvidia_smi
# Optional parameters:
#nvidia_smi_max_processes=20
#nvsmi_with_numeric_fields=1
NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager
The
dcgm provider collects GPU information provided by the NVIDIA data center GPU manager (DCGM) API.
This provider is supported only on x86_64 hosts with installed GPUs, and requires running the
nv-hostengine service (refer to DCGM documentation for details).
DCGM counters are split into several groups by context:
GPU – basic GPU information (always)
COMMON – common fields that can be collected from all devices
PROF – profiling fields
ECC – ECC errors
NVLINK / NVSWITCH / VGPU – fields depending on the device type
To enable DCGM provider and counter groups, set:
enable-provider=dcgm
dcgm_events_enable_common_fields=1
#dcgm_events_enable_prof_fields=0
#dcgm_events_enable_ecc_fields=0
#dcgm_events_enable_nvlink_fields=0
#dcgm_events_enable_nvswitch_fields=0
#dcgm_events_enable_vgpu_fields=0
BlueField Performance
The
bfperf provider collects calculated performance counters of BlueField Arm cores. It requires the executable
bfperf_pmc, which is integrated in the DOCA BFB bundle of BlueField-3, as well as an active DPE.
To enable BlueField performance provider, set:
enable-provider=bfperf
When running, the
bfperf provider is expected to recurrently reset the counters of the
sysfs.hwmon component. Consider disabling it if
bfperf is enabled.
Diagnostic Data
Diagnostic data is comprised of two providers which gather diagnostic data counters from network interface cards (NICs). These providers support the same counters (as defined in a YAML file), but they differ in usage and collection frequency:
Low frequency provider is defined in
dts_config.iniand is controlled by DTS collection loop
High frequency provider is defined in
dts_high_freq_config.iniand operates in a distinct flow for a limited duration
The
fwctl and
mlx5_fwctl drivers (supported on NVIDIA networking devices from BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7 , FW version x.43.1000 onwards) are required for firmware interaction and are part of MLNX_OFED driver. To load them, run:
modprobe -a fwctl mlx5_fwctl
This provider utilizes DOCA Telemetry library for data collection. Make sure that the library's prerequisites are met.
Both providers get the counter set from a YAML file.
Diagnostic Data Low Frequency
To enable the diagnostic data low frequency provider, set:
enable-provider=diagnostic_data_low_freq
Configure the counter set YAML file (all default files are available in the mounted folder host
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/diagnostic_data_configs).
If there is no such folder, you must update the config folder by running
telemetry-init.sh. See "DTS Deployment" section for information.
diagnostic-data-yml-file=/config/diagnostic_data_configs/all-single-port.yml
To configure the diagnostic data timestamp collection type, set the following:
diagnostic-data-timestamp-collection-type=<method>
Where
<method> can be one of the following:
no_counters– Do not collect timestamp counters. This is the default method.
start_and_end– Collect sample start and end timestamps
per_counter– Collect every counter collection timestamp
To configure the clock firmware should use when collecting time stamps, set the following:
diagnostic-data-timestamp-source=<clock>
Where
<clock> can be one of the following:
RTC– Real-time clock (default clock used)
RFC– Free-running clock
Diagnostic Data High Frequency
The Diagnostic Data High Frequency provider supports higher sampling frequencies with sub-millisecond resolution, enabling detailed and precise telemetry collection. Due to the large volume of collected data, this provider is designed to run ad-hoc for limited periods, unlike standard DTS providers configured via the DTS configuration file at
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini.
While the standard DTS flow functions as an endless collect-export loop, High Frequency Telemetry (HFT) operates as an external flow triggered by an HFT HTTP API or by HFT configuration file.
Providers Compatibility
Both low and high frequency providers can run concurrently. The low frequency provider samples at the DTS standard frequency (defined in
dts_config.ini), and the high frequency provider samples counters based on the HFT configuration file (
dts_high_freq_config.ini
).
To allow both providers to run concurrently, verify that the counters, the timestamp collection type, and the timestamp collection source are identical. Otherwise, when the high frequency provider starts sampling, the low frequency provider hangs until the end of the HFT session.
HFT HTTP API
The HFT HTTP API allows to start and stop remotely high frequency sampling sessions at scale on devices running DTS, it also allows to get and delete the data as needed.
The API is disabled by default. To enable it, add the following parameter to DTS configuration file
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini.
enable-http-api=
true
The default port is 9117. To modify it, set the
http-port option with the desired port number.
The general expected API usage is:
Start an HFT ad hoc collection, wait for it to stop or manually stop it. By default, the collected telemetry is stored locally to binary files in the filesystem.
Get the binary data files. The binary data can be read using the
/opt/mellanox/collectx/bin/clx_readapp, packaged in
collectx-clxapidev, a DOCA dependency package.
Delete the collection from DTS host. In any case, DTS runs a configurable retention policy for the collected data files:
# by size - set the max size limit of the collection files in bytes. Default is 1GB ad-hoc-runner-max-size-bytes=
1073741824# by time - set the max age of collection files in seconds. Default is
1week ad-hoc-runner-max-age-seconds=
604800# set the minimum time
forcollection files to exist. Default is
10minutes ad-hoc-runner-min-age-seconds=
600
Summary
Method
URL
Description
Query Parameters
Has Request Body
Start an ad hoc collection session. Returns collection ID.
-
Yes
Stop active ad hoc collection session
-
No
Post an HFT counter set
Yes
Get compressed folder with collection data
No
List collection folders
-
No
Remove collection data permanently
No
Query parameters are key-value pairs appended to the URL with
? and separated by
& , for example
/URL?key1=value1&key2=value2
Request Body is a JSON containing key-value pairs passed as body of request. For example
'{"key1": "value1", "key2": "value2"}'
Response Body is the JSON reply of the server. The "Success Response" section of every endpoint demonstrates the expected response body.
Status Code is 200 for successful requests. In case of errors, a different status code will be returned.
POST /ad-hoc-collection/start
Start ad hoc collection.
Request Body
Without a request body, this call will trigger an HFT collection for 30 seconds, in resolution of 10K samples per second, and will write the telemetry to binary data files.
Request body is passed as JSON with key-value pairs. all JSON values must be of string type
The following table describes supported parameters in the request body:
Key
Default Value
Description
Sampling time in microseconds for SW iteration. one SW iteration collects all FW samples
Number of iterations
Current time
Start time for collection. UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds)
Calculated based on
End time for collection. UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds)
Whether to write binary files
Whether to use busy wait sampling instead of sleep
-
Prometheus endpoint URL
-
Fluentbit configuration directory
-
OpenTelemetry receiver URL
-
Prometheus Remote write receiver URL
-
Counterset to use. Should be The filename provided to /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset.
Number of diagnostic data samples ( FW parameter )
Sample period in nanoseconds ( FW parameter )
Configuration file path. Conflicts with hft-counterset
Type of timestamp collection:
[
Source for timestamps:
[
Success Response
{
"status":
"success",
"message":
"Collection created",
"collection_id":
2
}
The
collection_id parameter is generated automatically by this API and used in the GET and DELETE requests.
POST /ad-hoc-collection/stop
Stop active collection.
Success Response
{
"status":
"success",
"message":
"Collection stopped successfully"
}
POST /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset
Post an HFT counterset which can be used by the POST /ad-hoc-collection/start endpoint with the
hft-counterset parameter.
Request Body
JSON of key-value strings pairs, keys are the counter names and the value is a string representation of the hexadecimal data ID of that counter.
For example, the following JSON contains two counters
{
"port_rx_bytes_0":
"0x1020000100000000",
"port_rx_packets_0":
"0x1020000300000000"
}
Query Parameters
Parameter
Description
filename
Name to assign to the requested counterset
Success Response
{
"status":
"success",
"message":
"HFT counterset saved successfully",
"filename":
"my_cset_filename",
"overriden":
false
}
overriden is
true if there was already a counterset with this name and it was replaced.
GET /ad-hoc-collection
This request is feasible for collections that were made with
file-write: true
and were not removed from the system (by DELETE /ad-hoc-collection or the retention policy).
Query Parameters
Parameter
Description
Required collection ID
Success Response
Content of
tar.gz file. when extracted, a
collection_data folder should appear in the working directory. Example with bash:
$ curl localhost:
9117/ad-hoc-collection?collection_id=
2 -o response.tar.gz
$ tar xf response.tar.gz
$ tree collection_data
collection_data/
├──
2025
│ └──
0401
│ └── c-
237-
169-
100-
103
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529761189538.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529761802460.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529762402948.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529763003488.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529763604078.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529764204606.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529764805022.bin
│ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529765405535.bin
│ └── diagnostic_data_1743529766005931.bin
└── schema
└── schema_c4d0317ee6cecbab995bfbcc237c76b2.json
GET /ad-hoc-collection/list
List the collections available on the file system, to be gathered by GET /ad-hoc-collection.
Success Response
{
"status":
"success",
"num_collections":
3,
"collection_ids": [
1,
2,
3]
}
DELETE /ad-hoc-collection
Delete data of an ad-hoc collection. Note that in addition to this API there is a configurable retention policy.
Query Parameters
Parameter
Description
Notes
The collection ID to delete
0 means delete all
Success Response
{
"status":
"success",
"message":
"Collection removed"
}
HFT Configuration File
The configuration file is mounted to DTS container, the host path is
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/clx_ad_hoc_runner_config.ini
This configuration file specifies the HFT session's timing parameters, provider settings, and export configurations. HFT allows data export to endpoints or protocols distinct from those used in the standard DTS collection loop. The DTS configuration references the HFT configuration file as an "ad hoc runner," enabling DTS to monitor its status via the following directive:
ad-hoc-runner-file=/config/clx_ad_hoc_runner_config.ini
The HFT configuration file serves as both the trigger and definition for HFT sessions. Modifying the file stops the current session and applies the new configuration for the next session. Deleting the file stops any pending HFT sessions entirely.
HFT File Parameters
This table provides the details of the HFT parameters. Refer to section "HFT Configuration File Example" for more helpful tips.
Option
Description
HFT session start time. If not used, the session starts immediately.
UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds) or human readable format: HH:MM:SS / HH:MM
HFT session end time. Ignored if
If not used,
UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds). or human readable format: HH:MM:SS / HH:MM
Number of iterations.
If not used,
Time interval between iterations (in microseconds)
Provider to use. Should be
Whether to write collected telemetry to files.
If enabled, could potentially write several MB of data every second.
Root folder for file writing.
Ignored if
Enables export to specified open telemetry receiver
Enables export to specified open telemetry receiver
Enables export to fluentbit receivers. By default the folder is the same fluent bit configs folder used by DTS.
Users can specify different folder, as long as it is available in DTS container, according to container volumes.
Enables in process HTTP server with data cache in prometheus, json and csv format.
This is not recommended for HFT data collection due to high update rate of the data cache
Set busy wait between iterations (instead of sleep, which is less accurate).
Number of samples to collect in one iteration. Affects the buffer used by the firmware for diagnostic data.
Sample period between samples (in nanoseconds). This option specifies the sample interval per iteration, as the provider collects N samples during each iteration.
The diagnostic data counters YAML file to use
HFT Configuration File Example
## DTS configuration file
for ad-hoc high frequency collection
## When modified, the file is parsed and applied.
## Note that the folders path is the container path, not the host path.
## Each section defines a collection. A file may have several sections, each one defines a high frequency collection.
## Section names must be unique and will be used as collection name by clx.
[collection-session]
### Time between samples in microseconds
sample-time-us=
100000
### Start time of high frequency collection. Can be in the format HH:MM:SS or HH:MM or as epoch timestamp in microseconds
### Note - in container, the time is in UTC
start-time=
18:
00:
00
### End time of high frequency collection. Can be in the format HH:MM:SS or HH:MM or as epoch timestamp in microseconds
### Note - in container, the time is in UTC
end-time=
18:
01:
00
### Alternatively, you can set the number of iterations. This and start_time field will determine the end time
#num-iterations=
300
### Data provider to use
provider=diagnostic_data_high_freq
### Write data to file system. Could potentially fill up the disk
file-write=
false
### Root directory to store the data
# Ignored
if file-write is set to
false
data-root=/data
### Enable busy wait between iterations,
for a more accurate sample time (
default is
false)
#busy-wait-sampling=
true
### Set prometheus endpoint to enable http endpoint
#prometheus-endpoint=http:
//0.0.0.0:9112
### Set fluentbit config dir to enable fluentbit export
#fluentbit-config-dir=/config/fluent_bit_configs
### Set open telemetry receiver to enable open telemetry export
#open-telemetry-receiver=http:
//0.0.0.0:9502/v1/metrics
### Set remote write receiver to enable remote write export
#remote-write-receiver=http:
//0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/write
### Provider specific parameters. Format is
'provider.$KEY=$VALUE'.
### The options below are specific to the diagnostic data high frequency provider
# Number of samples to collect on each iteration
provider.diagnostic-data-num-samples=
1000
# The time period (in nanoseconds) between samples
provider.diagnostic-data-sample-period-nsec=
100000
# The YAML file with the configuration
for the diagnostic data provider
provider.diagnostic-data-yml-file=/config/diagnostic_data_configs/all-single-port.yml
# Diagnostic Data timestamp collection type. Options are [
'no_counters',
'start_and_end',
'per_counter'].
default:
'no_counters'
#provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-collection-type=start_and_end
# Diagnostic Data timestamp source. Options are [
'RTC',
'FRC'].
default:
'RTC'
#provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-source=FRC
Diagnostic Data YAML File
For compatibility with other related tools, the counter set is defined in YAML format.
There are 4 YAML files within a DTS container (one per permutation of BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7 with dual or single ports). The path to the YAMLs folder is
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/diagnostic_data_configs which is mounted to
/config/diagnostic_data_configs.
By default, YAML files include a counter set that is not device-specific. This implies that the same counter set is utilized across all devices by default.
It is possible to assign a specific device within a YAML file; however, this requires maintaining a separate copy of the YAML file for each device. To
manage multiple devices,
use the
diagnostic-data-yml-dir
option to specify a directory for YAML files, where each
.yml/
.yaml file is utilized.
This folder should be available to the container under
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config
.
The following list describes the expected entries in the YAML file:
counters– sequence of counters to collect
id– counter data ID
desc– counter description (optional)
unit– name of unit to collect from (optional)
name– name of counter to use (optional). If not specified, the generated name is based on the counter description. Otherwise, it is based on the data ID.
device– name of the mlx device to collect (optional). If not used, the provider requires a single file containing a list of counters, which it then applies to all available devices on the host.
YAML File Example
The following is the
content of the
all-dual-port.yml file provided by DTS:
counters:
- id:
0x1020000100000000
name: port_rx_bytes_0
- id:
0x1020000100000001
name: port_rx_bytes_1
- id:
0x1020000300000000
name: port_rx_packets_0
- id:
0x1020000300000001
name: port_rx_packets_1
- id:
0x1140000100000000
name: port_tx_bytes_0
- id:
0x1140000100000001
name: port_tx_bytes_1
- id:
0x1140000300000000
name: port_tx_packets_0
- id:
0x1140000300000001
name: port_tx_packets_1
- id:
0x1100000100000000
name: port_tx_transport_cnp_sent_packets_0
- id:
0x1100000100000001
name: port_tx_transport_cnp_sent_packets_1
- id:
0x1080000500000000
name: port_rx_transport_cnp_handled_packets_0
- id:
0x1080000500000001
name: port_rx_transport_cnp_handled_packets_1
- id:
0x1080000400000000
name: port_rx_transport_ecn_packets_0
- id:
0x1080000400000001
name: port_rx_transport_ecn_packets_1
- id:
0x1160000b00000000
name: pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns
- id:
0x1160000c00000000
name: pcie_link_latency_total_read_packets
- id:
0x1160000d00000000
name: pcie_link_latency_max_read_ns
- id:
0x1160000e00000000
name: pcie_link_latency_min_read_ns
- id:
0x1180000100000000
name: global_icmc_request
- id:
0x1180000200000000
name: global_icmc_hit
- id:
0x1180000300000000
name: global_icmc_miss
The NVIDIA Adapters Programmer's Reference Manual (PRM) "Diagnostic Data" section defines the rules for data IDs as well as the counter set.
RDMA Notifications
The RDMA Notifications events provider collects notifications from the RDMA firmware and converts them into DTS events for telemetry purposes.
To enable the RDMA notifications provider, add the following line to the DTS configuration file (
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini):
enable-provider=rdma_notifications
Prerequisites
RDMA device(s) configured to operate in Ethernet protocol
OFED installed
ConnectX-7 or BlueField-3 and later
Firmware version x.44.0820 or newer
Options
Name
Description
Type
Default
Notes
HCA used for receive QP, comma separated for multiple HCAs
String
Number of event indexes
Integer
This option is relevant for Prometheus Export, in case user wants to store last N events of each type.
For proper indexing of Prometheus export, add the configuration option
Number of buffers used by QP
Integer
Size of every buffer used by QP
Integer
Interval in seconds to export syndrome counter events
Integer
See "counter event" in event types section.
Export syndrome counter events if no events are found
Boolean
There are potentially 2^7 event types. If enabled, an event per syndrome will be sent every
Set the corresponding field in RDMA telemetry object
Boolean
Number of vport ranges
Integer
May conflict with
Vport range maximal ID (inclusive) in RDMA telemetry object
Integer
This row is for 4 different options. Use one index in every line.
Example:
Vport range maximal ID (inclusive) in RDMA telemetry object
Integer
This row is for 4 different options. Use one index in every line.
Example:
Events List
There are two types of events provided by the RDMA notifications:
Notification Event – A direct translation of an RDMA notification into one of four possible event types, based on the notification content
Counter Event – A periodic aggregation event that reports the total number of events collected for each syndrome
For additional details, refer to the "RDMA Telemetry Notifications" section in the NVIDIA Adapters Programmer's Reference Manual (PRM).
Currently, the CQE with error is the only supported type of RDMA notification.
Notification Events
Additional fields are provided for convenience:
guid– A globally unique identifier for the device
idx– The event index, determined by the provider option
rdma-notifications-num-event-indexes
device_name– The name of the RDMA device, based on the devices listed in
rdma-notifications-hca
These fields are not specified in the NVIDIA Adapters PRM but are included in the event data to enhance usability.
cqe_with_error_responder_ipv4
telemetry_counter
msn
syndrome
qp_type
vport_id
source_qpn
destination_qpn
psn
timestamp
dest_ipv4
node_guid
idx
device_name
cqe_with_error_responder_ipv6
telemetry_counter
msn
syndrome
qp_type
vport_id
source_qpn
destination_qpn
psn
timestamp
dest_ipv6
node_guid
idx
device_name
cqe_with_error_requestor_ipv4
telemetry_counter
msn
syndrome
opcode
qp_type
vport_id
source_qpn
destination_qpn
psn
timestamp
dest_ipv4
node_guid
idx
device_name
cqe_with_error_requestor_ipv6
telemetry_counter
msn
syndrome
opcode
qp_type
vport_id
source_qpn
destination_qpn
psn
timestamp
dest_ipv6
node_guid
idx
device_name
Counter Events
Describing the number of events per syndrome, for each device.
cqe_with_error_syndrome_counter
syndrome
device_name
node_guid
CQEwE_events
vNIC Provider
To enable the virtual NIC counters provider:
enable-provider=vnic
Counters are provided for all the valid Ethernet devices in the
devlink dev output.
Counters are retrieved using
devlink health diagnose <device_name> reporter vnic
.
The exact list of counters depends on the driver version.
The following is an example of a counter list:
total_error_queues
send_queue_priority_update_flow
comp_eq_overrun
async_eq_overrun
cq_overrun
invalid_command
quota_exceeded_command
generated_pkt_steering_fail
handled_pkt_steering_fail
Data Outputs
DTS can send the collected data to the following outputs:
Data writer (saves binary data to disk)
Prometheus endpoint (keeps the most recent data to be pulled)
Fluent Bit (push-model streaming)
Open Telemetry exporter (push-model streaming)
Prometheus Remote write exporter (push-model streaming)
Data Writer
The data writer is disabled by default to save space on BlueField. Steps for activating data write during debug can be found under section Enabling Data Output.
The schema folder contains JSON-formatted metadata files which allow reading the binary files containing the actual data. The binary files are written according to the naming convention shown in the following example (
apt install tree):
tree /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/
├── {year}
│ └── {mmdd}
│ └── {hash}
│ ├── {source_id}
│ │ └── {source_tag}{timestamp}.bin
│ └── {another_source_id}
│ └── {another_source_tag}{timestamp}.bin
└── schema
└── schema_{MD5_digest}.json
New binary files appears when the service starts or when binary file age/size restriction is reached. If no schema or no data folders are present, refer to the Troubleshooting section.
source_id is usually set to the machine hostname.
source_tag is a line describing the collected counters, and it is often set as the provider's name or name of user-counters.
Reading the binary data can be done from within the DTS container using the following command:
crictl exec -it <Container ID> /opt/mellanox/collectx/bin/clx_read -s /data/schema /data/path/to/datafile.bin
The path to the data file must be an absolute path.
Example output:
{
"timestamp": 1634815738799728,
"event_number": 0,
"iter_num": 0,
"string_number": 0,
"example_string": "example_str_1"
}
{
"timestamp": 1634815738799768,
"event_number": 1,
"iter_num": 0,
"string_number": 1,
"example_string": "example_str_2"
}
…
Prometheus
The Prometheus endpoint keeps the most recent data to be pulled by the Prometheus server and is enabled by default.
To check that data is available, run the following command on BlueField:
curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/metrics
The command dumps every counter in the following format:
counter_name {list of meta fields} counter_value timestamp
Additionally, endpoint supports JSON and CSV formats:
curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/json/metrics
curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/csv/metrics
The default port for Prometheus can be changed in
dts_config.ini.
Configuration Details
Prometheus is configured as a part of
dts_config.ini.
By default, the Prometheus HTTP endpoint is set to port 9100. Comment this line out to disable Prometheus export.
prometheus=http://0.0.0.0:9100
Prometheus can use the data field as an index to keep several data records with different index values. Index fields are added to Prometheus labels.
# Comma-separated counter set description for Prometheus indexing:
#prometheus-indexes=idx1,idx2
# Comma-separated fieldset description for prometheus indexing
#prometheus-fset-indexes=idx1,idx2
The default
fset index is
device_name. It allows Prometheus to keep ethtool data up for both the
p0 and
p1 devices.
prometheus-fset-indexes=device_name
If
fset index is not set, the data from
p1 overwrites
p0's data.
For quick name filtering, the Prometheus exporter supports being provided with a comma-separated list of counter names to be ignored:
#prometheus-ignore-names=counter_name1,counter_name_2
For quick filtering of data by tag, the Prometheus exporter supports being provided with a comma-separated list of data source tags to be ignored.
Users should add tags for all streaming data since the Prometheus exporter cannot be used for streaming. By default,
FI_metrics are disabled.
prometheus-ignore-tags=FI_metrics
Prometheus Aggregator Exporter
Prometheus aggregator exporter is an endpoint that keeps the latest aggregated data using
prometheus_aggr.
This exporter labels data according to its source.
To enable this provider, users must set 2 parameters in
dts_config.ini:
prometheus-aggr-exporter-host=0.0.0.0
prometheus-aggr-exporter-port=33333
Fluent Bit
Fluent Bit allows streaming to multiple destinations. Destinations are configured in
.exp files that are documented in-place and can be found under:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/fluent_bit_configs
Fluent Bit allows exporting data via "Forward" protocol which connects to the Fluent Bit/FluentD instance on customer side.
Export can be enabled manually:
Uncomment the line with
fluent_bit_configs=…in
dts_config.ini.
Set
enable=1in required
.expfiles for the desired plugins.
Additional configurations can be set according to instructions in the
.expfile if needed.
Restart the DTS.
Set up receiving instance of Fluent Bit/FluentD if needed.
See the data on the receiving side.
Export file destinations are set by configuring
.exp files or creating new ones. It is recommended to start by going over documented example files. Documented examples exist for the following supported plugins:
forward
file
stdout
kafka
es (elastic search)
influx
All
.exp files are disabled by default if not configured by
initContainer entry point through
.yaml file.
To forward the data to several destinations, create several
forward_{num}.exp files. Each of these files must have their own destination host and port.
Export File Configuration Details
Each export destination has the following fields:
name– configuration name
plugin_name– Fluent Bit plugin name
enable– 1 or 0 values to enable/disable this destination
host– the host for Fluent Bit plugin
port– port for Fluent Bit plugin
msgpack_data_layout– the msgpacked data format. Default is
flb_std. The other option is custom. See section Msgpack Data Layout for details.
plugin_key=val– key-value pairs of Fluent Bit plugin parameter (optional)
counterset/
fieldset– file paths (optional). See details in section Cset/Fset Filtering.
source_tag=source_tag1,source_tag2– comma-separated list of data page source tags for filtering. The rest tags are filtered out during export. Event tags are event provider names. All counters can be enabled/disabled only simultaneously with a
counterskeyword.
Use
# to comment a configuration line.
Msgpack Data Layout
Data layout can be configured using
.exp files by setting
msgpack_data_layout=layout. There are two available layouts: Standard and Custom.
The standard
flb_std data layout is an array of 2 fields:
timestamp double value
a plain dictionary (key-value pairs)
The standard layout is appropriate for all Fluent Bit plugins. For example:
[timestamp_val, {"timestamp"->ts_val, type=>"counters/events", "source"=>"source_val", "key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}]
The custom data layout is a dictionary of meta-fields and counter fields. Values are placed into a separate plain dictionary. Custom data format can be dumped with
stdout_raw output plugin of Fluent-Bit installed or can be forwarded with
forward output plugin.
Counters example:
{"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"counters", "source"=>"source_val", "values"=> {"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}
Events example:
{"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"events", "type_name"=>"type_name_val", "source"=>" source_val", "values"=>{"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}
Cset/Fset Filtering
Each export file can optionally use one
cset and one
fset file to filter DTS counters and events data.
csetcontains tokens per line to filter data with
"type"="counters".
fsetcontains several blocks started with the header line
[event_type_name]and tokens under that header. An Fset file is used to filter data with
"type"="events".Note
Event type names could be prefixed to apply the same tokens to all fitting types. For example, to filter all ethtool events, use
[ethtool_event_*].
If several tokens must be matched simultaneously, use
<tok1>+<tok2>+<tok3>. Exclusive tokens are available as well. For example, the line
<tok1>+<tok2>-<tok3>-<tok4> filters names that match both tok1 and tok2 and do not match tok3 or tok4.
The following are the details of writing
cset files:
# Put tokens on separate lines
# Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched
# port$ # match names ending with token "port"
# ^port # match names starting with token "port"
# ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port
# port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit"
# port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support"
#
# Tip: To disable counter export put a single token line that fits nothing
The following are the details of writing
fset files:
# Put your events here
# Usage:
#
# [type_name_1]
# tokens
# [type_name_2]
# tokens
# [type_name_3]
# tokens
# ...
# Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched
# port$ # match names ending with token "port"
# ^port # match names starting with token "port"
# ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port
# port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit"
# port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support"
# The next example will export all the "tc" events and all events with type prefix "ethtool_" "ethtool" are filtered with token "port":
# [tc]
#
# [ethtool_*]
# packet
# To know which event type names are available check export and find field "type_name"=>"ethtool_event_p0"
# ...
# Corner cases:
# 1. Empty fset file will export all events.
# 2. Tokens written above/without [event_type] will be ignored.
# 3. If cannot open fset file, warning will be printed, all event types will be exported.
NetFlow Exporter
NetFlow exporter must be used when data is collected as NetFlow packets from the telemetry client applications. In this case, DOCA Telemetry Exporter NetFlow API sends NetFlow data packages to DTS via IPC. DTS uses NetFlow exporter to send data to the NetFlow collector (3rd party service).
To enable NetFlow exporter, set
netflow-collector-ip and
netflow-collector-port in
dts_config.ini.
netflow-collector-ip could be set either to IP or an address.
For additional information, refer to the
dts_config.ini file.
Open Telemetry Exporter
DTS is capable of streaming telemetry data towards an Open Telemetry receiver using the HTTP-based OTLP metrics protocol.
Reference documentation:
The Open Telemetry exporter is disabled by default and can be configured via
dts_config.ini.
To enable the telemetry data streaming in the form of metrics, set the destination of the OTLP data streaming (i.e., the Open Telemetry receiver):
open-telemetry-receiver=http://0.0.0.0:9502/v1/metrics
This example expects the running Open Telemetry receiver to be bound to port 9502 on the host running the DTS instance. Section "Open Telemetry Metrics Receiver Sample Configuration" provides an example of the Open Telemetry receiver configuration.
OTLP exporter implementation is limited to HTTP-based communication with the data payload in JSON form.
The Open Telemetry exporter can be configured to apply counter-set or field-set to the data stream, similar to the Fluent Bit exporter:
open-telemetry-counter-set=slow_counters
open-telemetry-field-set=slow_counters
The Open Telemetry exporter sends data in bulk, combining bursts when possible. By default, the size of the bulk is up to 100 data points. If desirable, the size of the bulk can be altered using the
open-telemetry-bulk-size configuration parameter. For example:
open-telemetry-bulk-size=20
To set the start timestamp of DTS, add:
open-telemetry-set-start-timestamp=true
To set the description field of the exported data, add:
open-telemetry-with-description=true
The default serialization logic uses a customized JSON encoder. The following parameters use the official protobuf serializer and encode it as protobuf rather than JSON:
open-telemetry-fast-serializer=false
open-telemetry-binary-protobuf=true
Open Telemetry Metrics Receiver Sample Configuration
The following is a sample Open Telemetry server configuration file (
collector-config.yaml):
receivers:
otlp:
protocols:
http:
endpoint:
0.0.
0.0:
9502
exporters:
debug:
verbosity: detailed
service:
pipelines:
metrics:
receivers: [otlp]
exporters: [debug]
To run an Open Telemetry instance:
docker run --
rm --name
"$(whoami)_open_telemetry" -p 9502:9502 \
-
v $(
pwd)/data:/data -
v $(
pwd)/collector-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol/config.yaml otel/opentelemetry-collector
Prometheus Remote Write Exporter
DTS can stream the telemetry data towards an external Prometheus service with an enabled metrics receiver. If enabled, the DTS data exporter acts as a Prometheus remote write protocol "Sender", streaming telemetry data towards a Prometheus server using remote write protocol.
Refer to Prometheus Remote Write Specification for more information.
To enable telemetry data streaming:
remote-write-receiver=http://0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/write
This example assumes the running Prometheus remote write receiver to be bound to port 9090 on the host running the DTS instance.
For example, a Prometheus remote write receiver could be run using the following command:
docker run -p 9090:9090 prom/prometheus --config.
file=/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml \
--storage.tsdb.path=/prometheus --web.console.libraries=/usr/share/prometheus/console_libraries \
--web.console.templates=/usr/share/prometheus/consoles --web.
enable-remote-write-receiver
The Prometheus remote write exporter can be configured to apply counter-set or field-set to the data stream, similar to the Open Telemetry exporter:
remote-write-counter-set=slow_counters
remote-write-field-set=slow_counters
The Prometheus remote write exporter sends data in bulk, combining bursts when possible. By default, the size of the bulk is up to 100 data points. If necessary, the size of the bulk can be altered using the bulk-size configuration parameter. For example:
remote-write-bulk-size=20
Load Balancer Exporter
The load balancer exporter is an exporter which distributes or copies data between multiple instances of another (secondary) exporter.
For example, the number of instances may be set as follows depending on the use case:
Variable
Description
Default
Example
Required
Notes
Name of the secondary exporter to load:
N/A
Yes
Number of instances to create of the secondary exporter
N/A
Yes
Inferred when using
Balancing mode. Possible values:
No
General prefix for key-value parameters to specific export instance
N/A
No
Index is 0-based.
KEY expected be an option supported of the used exporter.
See exporter description for list of options.
Variable name to substitute for instances of the secondary exporter
N/A
No
Will be deprecated. Use
If any of the required variables is missing, the load balancer will not start.
When
loadbalancer-INDEX-KEY and
loadbalancer-exporter-config-var are not used, all instances are created equal, and their configuration is done according to other available configuration. If none of the instance configuration variables exist, that instance is created with other available configuration.
For example, the following is a section of the
dts_config.ini configuration file which provides a sample of enabling load balancer to run 2 OTLP exporter instances:
loadbalancer-exporter-name=open_telemetry
loadbalancer-mode=replication
loadbalancer-0-open-telemetry-receiver=http://10.141.160.210:9502/v1/metrics
loadbalancer-1-open-telemetry-receiver=http://10.141.160.211:9502/v1/metrics
The default behavior is to export the entire collected data. To restrict the export interval of different instances (multirate export), add the required interval in seconds:
loadbalancer-
0-open-telemetry-export-interval=
30
loadbalancer-
1-open-telemetry-export-interval=
60
Distributed Real Time Analysis Exporter
The Real Time Analysis (RTA) Exporter is a powerful tool designed to export real-time analytics data from DTS. It provides seamless integration with various data sources and destinations, allowing you to efficiently collect, process, and export analytics information in real-time. One of its key features is the ability to run an HTTP server at a preconfigured port, allowing for remote management of Lua scripts used in data processing.
It allows to get relevant insights based on telemetry data without the overhead of aggregation and central analysis. Potential use cases can be running link health tests (by analyzing L1 data) before executing an AI job (saving cluster time by avoiding starting a job on a bad link), or any other custom logic that is able to run on-demand \ on-going and uses telemetry data as input.
To enable this exporter, the lua scripts folder path (in DTS container filesystem) should be specified in DTS config file
lua-script-dir=/config/rta/lua_scripts
The default DTS configuration folder contains several Lua scripts that can be used as an example. The section below describes the API
This provider can run an HTTP server for RESTful interface of Lua scripts management.
Below are the parameters that can be modified to change the default logic:
rta-enable-http-api=
true
rta-http-port=
1812
Additional Configuration Parameters
Option Name
Description
Example
Size of the inbound data page processing queue. Default is 10.
Size of the outgoing Prometheus write queue. Default is 1000.
Number of threads to run the remote write exporter. Default is 1.
Name of the counter set to apply to the data stream.
Name of the field set to apply to the data stream.
Defines the default maximum size of the buffer that stores the most recent metric values.
Maximum capacity for metrics storage
Enables RTA HTTP API requests.
RTA HTTP server port.
(In case UFM is running) URL of the UFM events endpoint for posting external events.
(In case UFM is running) Access token used for authentication when posting events to UFM.
Corresponds to
Skips unchanged data points during processing if set to
Maximum number of log lines to keep per script
Comma-separated list of forbidden Lua functions
Comma-separated list of allowed Lua functions for scripts
Comma-separated list of allowed Lua libraries for scripts
Lua Script Requirements
If the script implements the
isEnabled()function, it must return
truefor the script to be enabled. If this function is not implemented, the script will be disabled by default.
Scripts must provide a set of metric names to be filtered for processing by implementing the
getMetricNames()function.
If a script is disabled, doesn't implement
getMetricNames(), or returns an empty set of metric names, it will not be loaded.
Lua Scripts Workflow
The RTA Exporter plugin processes data in two ways:
Periodic:
At the end of each data page, the plugin calls the
processDataPageCompleted()Lua function.
This function allows the Lua script to process the collected data.
On demand via http server - see <link>
Lua Scripts API
There are 2 directions of function calls:
DTS calls lua script functions
Lua script calls DTS functions
Lua script functions
2 functions are required -
isEnabled and
getMetricNames
isEnabled()
Determines if the script should be loaded.
function isEnabled()
return
true -- or
false
end
getMetricNames()
Provides a set of metric names to be filtered for processing.
function getMetricNames()
return {
"metric1",
"metric2",
"metric3"}
end
processDataPageCompleted()
Processes collected data at the end of each data page.
function processDataPageCompleted()
-- Implementation
for processing data
end
getMetricsCapacity()
Defines the maximum size of the buffer that stores the most recent metric values.
function getMetricsCapacity()
return
20 -- Example: Set the buffer size to
20 entries
end
processChangedMetricsOnly()
This function instructs the host application (CLX) to provide only metrics that have changed since the last time the script accessed them.
function processChangedMetricsOnly()
return
true -- Receive only updated metrics data
end
Purpose: Optimizes data processing by instructing the host application to provide only metrics with new values since the script last accessed them. This can significantly improve performance and reduce unnecessary data transfer.
Return value:
true: The host application will provide only metrics that have changed since the last access by the script.
false: The host application will provide all metrics, regardless of whether they've changed.
processDataMinPeriodMs()
Returns the minimum delay in milliseconds between calls to
processDataPageCompleted(). This function helps reduce the frequency of calls if data pages are completed too quickly.
function processDataMinPeriodMs()
return
5000 -- Example: Ensure processDataPageCompleted() is called at least
5 seconds apart
end
Purpose: This function allows you to control maximum frequency at which
processDataPageCompleted()is called when multiple data pages are completed in rapid succession.
Note: The frequency of data pages becoming ready for processing is controlled by the CLX configuration. If the
processDataMinPeriodMs()value is lower than the interval at which data pages are completed (as set by CLX),
processDataPageCompleted()will be called on each data page completion, as the delay condition will always be met.
If data pages are completed more frequently than the specified delay,
processDataPageCompleted()will be called less often to prevent excessive processing.
processData()
Processes data on demand when requested via the HTTP API.
function processData()
-- Your logic here to process data
-- For example, let's assume a simple response
return
"Data processed successfully",
"text/plain; charset=utf-8"
end
The
processData()
function is an optional function in Lua scripts that is only required when the script is executed on demand. It processes data and returns a response. When implemented, it must return two values:
Response Content(string): The actual data or message to be sent back
Content Type(string): Specifies how the response should be interpreted
Return Values
First Value: The response content as a string
Second Value: The content type as a string (e.g.,
"text/plain; charset=utf-8")
Content Type Examples
"text/plain; charset=utf-8"- For plain text responses
"text/html; charset=utf-8"- For HTML responses
"application/json"- For JSON responses
Purpose: This function allows scripts to handle on-demand data processing requests initiated through the RTA HTTP API.
Note: The
processData()function is called independently of the regular data page processing cycle and is used for ad-hoc data processing tasks.
DTS functions that can be called from Lua script
The RTA Exporter plugin provides several functions implemented by DTS that allow Lua scripts to interact with metrics data. These functions are prefixed with
clx_
and are designed to be called from within the
processDataPageCompleted()
and
processData()
functions in your Lua scripts.
clx_get_updated_metric_names(metricNames)
This function returns a list of metric names that have been updated since the last access.
function clx_get_updated_metric_names(metricNames)
Parameters:
metricNames: A table of metric names to check for updates.
Returns:
A table containing the names of metrics that have been updated.
clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name, skip_unchanged)
This function creates an iterator for label sets associated with a given metric.
for label_set_index, labels in clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name, skip_unchanged)
do
-- Process data
end
Parameters:
metric_name: The name of the metric to iterate over.
skip_unchanged: A boolean indicating whether to skip label sets that haven't changed.
Returns:
An iterator that yields pairs of
label_set_indexand
labelsfor the specified metric.
clx_get_last_data_points(metric_name, label_set_index)
Retrieves both timestamps and corresponding values for a specific metric and label set index.
local timestamps, values = clx_get_last_data_points(metric_name, label_set_index)
Parameters:
metric_name: The name of the metric.
label_set_index: The index of the label set associated with the metric.
Returns:
timestamps: A table of timestamps corresponding to the data points.
values: A table of values corresponding to the timestamps.
clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index, n)
Retrieves the last
n values for a specific metric and label set index.
local values = clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index, n)
Parameters:
metric_name: The name of the metric.
label_set_index: The index of the label set associated with the metric.
n: The number of last values to retrieve.
Returns:
A table containing the last
nvalues for the specified metric and label set index.
clx_get_labels_set(label_set_index)
Retrieves the labels set for a given label set index.
local labels = clx_get_labels_set(label_set_index)
Parameters:
label_set_index: The index of the label set to retrieve.
Returns:
A table containing the labels set for the specified index.
clx_get_last_metric_values(metric_name, labels, n)
This function retrieves the last
n values for a specific metric and label set.
function clx_get_last_metric_values(metric_name, labels, n)
Parameters:
metric_name: The name of the metric.
labels: The label set associated with the metric.
n: The number of last values to retrieve.
Returns:
A table containing the last
nvalues for the specified metric and label set.
clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index, n)
This function retrieves historical data points for a set of metrics
local timestamps, values = clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index, n)
Parameters:
label_set_index: number - Index of the label set to get data for
n: number - Maximum number of data points to retrieve per metric
Returns:
timestamps_table: table - Array of timestamps for each metric
values_table: table - Array of values for each metric
Usage: Used to access historical metric data for analysis
Example:
local timestamps, values = clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index,
2)
iftimestamps and values then
fori, metric_name in ipairs(metricNames)
do
ifvalues[i] and #values[i] >
0then local last_value = values[i][#values[i]] -- Process the value end end end
clx_post_ufm_event(event_dictionary)
Posts a UFM external event and returns the response. (This is relevant in case UFM is running).
local response = clx_post_ufm_event(event_dictionary)
Parameters:
event_dictionary: A table containing the event details to be posted. (See: Trigger External Events)
Returns:
The UFM external event response if successful, or an error string if the operation fails.
clx_log_info(...)
Logs an informational message.
clx_log_info(
"Informational message %s %d",
"Additional context",
123)
Parameters:
...: Variable number of arguments to log. These can be strings, numbers, or other types that can be converted to strings.
clx_log_warning(...)
Logs a warning message.
clx_log_warning(
"Warning message %s %d",
"Additional context",
456)
Parameters:
...: Variable number of arguments to log.
clx_log_error(...)
Logs an error message.
clx_log_error(
"Error message %s %d",
"Additional context",
789)
Parameters:
...: Variable number of arguments to log.
clx_log_debug(...)
Logs a debug-level message, useful during development and troubleshooting.
clx_log_debug(
"Debugging details %s %d",
"Additional context",
101112)
Parameters:
...: Variable number of arguments to log.
Alternative Logging Functions
The following functions provide logging capabilities similar to Lua's
print() function. They accept variadic arguments and automatically concatenate them into a single string for logging:
clx_log_print_info(...): Logs informational messages.
clx_log_print_warning(...): Logs warning messages.
clx_log_print_error(...): Logs error messages.
clx_log_print_debug(...): Logs debug-level messages.
Expected Arguments:
These functions accept a variable number of arguments (
...) without requiring modifiers for formatting.
Arguments can be strings, numbers, or other types convertible to strings, and they are concatenated into a single log message.
Usage Example #1
Here's how you might use these logging functions within your Lua script:
function processDataPageCompleted()
clx_log_info(
"Data page processing started with %s %s", #getMetricNames(),
"metrics.")
end
Usage Example #2
Here's an updated example of how these functions should be used within the
processDataPageCompleted() function:
function processDataPageCompleted()
local metricNames = getMetricNames()
local updatedMetrics = clx_get_updated_metrics_names(metricNames)
for _, metric_name in ipairs(updatedMetrics)
do
for label_set_index, labels in clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name,
true)
do
local lastValues = clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index,
5)
-- Process the last
5 values and labels
for
this metric and label set
end
end
end
This example demonstrates the correct usage of the updated and new host application functions within
processDataPageCompleted(). It shows how to:
Iterate over updated metrics and their label sets.
Retrieve the last 5 values for each metric and label set combination using the label set index.
Best Practices
Remember to call these functions only within
processDataPageCompleted() to ensure access to the most recent and consistent metrics data.
It's recommended to return
truefrom
processChangedMetricsOnly()in most cases to receive only updated metrics data, improving efficiency.
Use
falseonly when your script specifically needs to process all metrics on each data page completion, regardless of changes.
Ensure your script's logic can handle receiving and processing only a subset of metrics when this function returns
true.
Be aware that returning
truemay result in receiving fewer metrics per processing cycle, but these metrics will always be the most recently updated ones.
Use
getMetricsCapacity()to control memory usage and performance by limiting the number of stored metric values.
Use
processData()to handle on-demand data processing tasks initiated via the HTTP API's Run Script command.
Ensure your script's logic can handle both regular data page processing and on-demand requests independently.
Be aware that
processData()is called outside of regular processing cycles, so it should be designed for standalone execution.
HTTP REST API
List
Purpose: Retrieves a list of available Lua scripts.
Method: POST
Request Body: A JSON object with the
scriptCommandset to
"list".
{
"scriptCommand":
"list"}
Response: A JSON array containing the base file names (without path or extension) of the available Lua scripts.
Add
Purpose: Submits a request to add a new Lua script to the system. The actual addition is performed at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle.
Method: POST
Request Body: A JSON object with the
scriptCommandset to
"add",
scriptName, and
scriptContent.
{
"scriptCommand":
"add",
"scriptName":
"example_script",
// Optional
"scriptContent":
"Lua script content here"}
If
scriptNameis provided, the script will be saved with that name to the directory containing your Lua scripts.
If
scriptNameis not provided (or empty), the script content will be saved to a temporary file. The lifecycle of such scripts will be tied to the RTA Exporter's lifecycle, meaning they will be automatically removed when the RTA Exporter terminates.
Response: A success message indicating that the request has been queued for processing.
Remove
Purpose: Submits a request to remove an existing and enabled Lua script from the system. The actual removal is performed at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle.
Method: POST
Request Body: A JSON object with the
scriptCommandset to
"remove"and
scriptName.
{
"scriptCommand":
"remove",
"scriptName":
"example_script"}
Important: Only enabled (active and running) Lua scripts that exist within the configured Lua scripts directory can be removed using this command. Attempts to remove scripts outside of this directory or scripts that are not enabled will be disregarded.
Response: A success message indicating that the request has been queued for processing.
Run
Purpose: Submits a request to execute a Lua script immediately. The script is executed directly.
Method: POST
Request Body: A JSON object with the
scriptCommandset to
"run", optionally
scriptName, and
scriptContent.
{
"scriptCommand":
"run",
"scriptName":
"example_script",
// Optional
"scriptContent":
"Lua script content here"
// Used if scriptName is not provided}
If
scriptNameis provided, the existing script with that name will be executed.
If
scriptNameis not provided (or empty), the script content specified in
scriptContentwill be executed directly.
Response: Returns the result of the
processData()function execution if successful, or an error message if any error condition occurs during execution.
Note: The Lua script must implement a function named
processData()which is called by this
Runrequest during execution. If this function is not present, execution will fail.
Reload Scripts
Purpose: Submits a request to reload all Lua scripts from the configured scripts directory. This command does not perform reload immediately but queues it for execution at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle.
Method: POST
Request Body: A JSON object with the
scriptCommandset to
"reloadScripts".
{
"scriptCommand":
"reloadScripts"}
Response: A success message indicating that the reload request has been queued for processing, or an error message if any issue occurs during queuing.
Show Script Log
Purpose: Retrieves the log entries for a specified Lua script.
Method: POST
Request Body: A JSON object with the
scriptCommandset to
"log"and
scriptName.
{
"scriptCommand":
"log",
"scriptName":
"example_script"}
Important: Only existing and enabled Lua scripts can be queried using this command. Attempts to query non-existent or disabled scripts will return an empty log.
Response: A JSON object containing the log entries for the specified script, or an empty log if the script does not exist, is not enabled, or if there are no log entries.
Alternative Endpoints
In addition to the
/rta/lua/scripts/cmd endpoint, the following endpoints provide a simpler way to perform common operations:
Add Script:
bash
curl -X POST http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/add/example_script \ -H "Content-Type: text/plain" \ -d 'print("Hello, Lua!")'
Remove Script:
bash
curl -X DELETE http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/remove/example_script
Show Script Log:
bash
curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/showlog/example_script
Run Script (by Name):
bash
curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/run/example_script
Run Script (with Content):
bash
curl -X POST http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/run \ -H "Content-Type: text/plain" \ -d 'function processData() print("Processing Data") end'
List Scripts:
bash
curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/scripts/list
Reload Scripts:
bash
curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/scripts/reload
Execution Timing
Note that commands like
add,
remove, and
reloadScripts are not executed immediately. Instead, they are queued and performed at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle. This ensures that script management operations do not interfere with ongoing data processing tasks. The
run command executes scripts immediately.
Error Handling
Invalid or Missing Command: If an unsupported
scriptCommandis provided or if
scriptCommandis not specified, the endpoint will return an error message indicating that the command is not recognized.
Missing Arguments: If required arguments are missing for any command, the endpoint will return an error message specifying the missing fields.
Script Existence: For the
addcommand, if a script with the same name already exists, the endpoint will overwrite the existing script.
Script Removal: For the
removecommand, if the specified script does not exist within the configured Lua scripts directory or is not enabled, the request will be disregarded without error.
Script Execution: For the
runcommand:
If execution fails due to missing or invalid code (e.g., missing
processData()function), an error message will be returned.
Script Reload Request:
If any issue occurs during queuing of reload requests (e.g., invalid configuration), an error message will be returned.
Security Considerations
Authentication: Ensure that appropriate authentication mechanisms are in place to restrict access to this endpoint.
Input Validation: Always validate the input data to prevent potential security vulnerabilities such as script injection.
Example Usage
List Scripts:
curl -X POST http:
//localhost:1814/rta/lua/scripts/cmd \-H
"Content-Type: application/json"\ -d
'{"scriptCommand": "list"}'
Add Script:
curl -X POST http:
//localhost:1814/rta/lua/scripts/cmd \-H
"Content-Type: application/json"\ -d
'{"scriptCommand": "add", "scriptName": "example", "scriptContent": "print(\"Hello, Lua!\")"}'
Remove Script:
curl -X POST http:
//localhost:1814/rta/lua/scripts/cmd \-H
"Content-Type: application/json"\ -d '{
"scriptCommand":
"remove",
"scriptName":
"example"}
Run Script:
curl -X POST http:
//localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/scripts/cmd \-H
"Content-Type: application/json"\ -d
'{"scriptCommand": "run", "scriptContent": "function processData() print(\"Processing Data\") end processData()"}'
Reload Scripts Request:
curl -X POST http:
//localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/scripts/cmd \-H
"Content-Type: application/json"\ -d
'{"scriptCommand": "reloadScripts"}'
Show Script Log:
curl -X POST http:
//localhost:1814/rta/lua/scripts/cmd \-H
"Content-Type: application/json"\ -d '{
"scriptCommand":
"log",
"scriptName":
"example"}
When running on a BlueField, the DOCA Privileged Executer (DPE) is a daemon that enables specific DOCA services, including DTS, to access BlueField information that would otherwise be inaccessible from a container due to technology limitations or restricted permissions. By granting access to privileged system information, DPE enriches the data collected by DTS, providing additional insights and metrics. However, DTS can still operate independently without DPE, as the daemon is disabled by default.
DPE is available on Debian based operation systems only.
DPE Usage
DPE is controlled by systemd, and can be used as follows:
To check DPE status:
sudo systemctl status dpe
To start DPE:
sudo systemctl start dpe
To stop DPE:
sudo systemctl stop dpe
DPE logs can be found in
/var/log/doca/telemetry/dpe.log.
DPE Configuration File
DPE can be configured by the user. This section covers the syntax and implications of its configuration file.
The DPU telemetry collected by DTS does not require for this configuration file to be used.
The DPE configuration file allows users to define the set of commands that DPE should support. This may be done by passing the
-f option in the following line of
/etc/systemd/system/dpe.service:
ExecStart=/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/dpe/bin/dpeserver -vvv
To use the configuration file:
ExecStart=/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/dpe/bin/dpeserver -vvv -f /path/to/dpe_config.ini
The configuration file supports the following sections:
[server]- list of key=value lines for general server configuration. Allowed keys:
socket.
[commands]- list of bash command lines that are not using custom RegEx
[commands_regex]- list of bash command lines that are using custom RegEx
[regex_macros]- custom RegEx definitions used in the
commands_regexsection
Consider the following example configuration file:
[server]
socket=/tmp/dpe.sock
[commands]
hostname
cat /etc/os-release
[commands_regex]
crictl inspect $HEXA # resolved as "crictl inspect [a-f0-9]+"
lspci $BDF # resolved as "lspci ([0-9a-f]{4}\:|)[0-9a-f]{2}\:[0-9a-f]{2}\.[0-9a-f]"
[regex_macros]
HEXA=[a-f0-9]+
BDF=([0-9a-f]{4}\:|)[0-9a-f]{2}\:[0-9a-f]{2}\.[0-9a-f]
DPE is shipped with a preconfigured file that matches the commands used by the standalone DTS version included in the same DOCA installation. The file is located in
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/dpe/etc/dpe_config.ini.
Using a DPE configuration file allows for a fine-grained control over the interface exposed by it to the rest of the DOCA services. However, even when using the pre-supplied configuration file mentioned above, one should remember that it has been configured to match a fixed DTS version. That is, replacing the standalone DTS version with a new one downloaded from NGC means that the used configuration file might not cover additional features added in the new DTS version.
This chapter provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA Telemetry Service with Grafana .
Grafana Deployment Prerequisites
BlueField DPU running DOCA Telemetry Service.
Optional remote server to host Grafana and Prometheus.
Prometheus installed on the host machine. Please refer to the Prometheus website for more information.
Grafana installed on the host machine. Please refer to Grafana Labs website for more information.
Grafana Deployment Configuration
DTS Configuration (DPU Side)
Configuring DTS to export the sysfs counter using the Prometheus plugin:
Sysfs is used as an example, other counters are available.
Make sure the sysfs counter is enabled.
vim /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini enable-provider=sysfs
Enable Prometheus exporter by setting the
prometheusaddress and port.
vim /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini prometheus=http://0.0.0.0:9100Note
In this example, the Prometheus plugin exports data on localhost port 9100, this is an arbitrary value and can changed.
DTS must be restarted to apply changes.
Prometheus Configuration (Remote Server)
Please download Prometheus for your platform.
Prometheus is configured via command-line flags and a configuration file,
prometheus.yml.
Open the
prometheus.ymlfile and configure the DPU as the endpoint target.
vim prometheus.yml # metrics_path defaults to '/metrics' # scheme defaults to 'http'. static_configs: - targets: ["<dpu-ip>:<prometheus-port>"]
Where:
<dpu-ip>is the DPU IP address. Prometheus reaches to this IP to pull data.
<prometheus-port>the exporter port that set in DTS configuration.
Run Prometheus server:
./prometheus --config.file="prometheus.yml"Tip
Prometheus services are available as Docker images. Please refer to Using Docker in Prometheus' Installation guide.
Grafana Configuration (Remote Server)
Please download and install Grafana for your platform.
Setup Grafana. Please refer to Install Grafana guide in Grafana documentation.
Log into the Grafana dashboard at http://localhost:3000.Note
Port 3000 is the default port number set by Grafana. This can be changed if needed. The default credentials are admin/admin.
Add Prometheus as data source by navigating to Settings → Data sources → Add data source → Prometheus.
Configure the Prometheus data source. Under the HTTP section, set the Prometheus server address.Note
The Prometheus server's default listen port is 9090. Prometheus and Grafana are both running on the same server, thus the address is localhost.
Save and test.
Exploring Telemetry Data
Go to the Explore page on the left-hand side, and choose a Prometheus provider.
Choose a metric to display and specify a label. The label can be used to filter out data based on the source and HCA devices.
Graph display after selecting a metric and specifying a label to filter by:
On top of the Troubleshooting section in the NVIDIA DOCA Container Deployment Guide, here are additional troubleshooting tips for DTS:
For general troubleshooting, refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting.
If the pod's state fails to be marked as "Ready", refer to
/var/log/syslog.
Check if the service is configured to write data to the disk as this may cause the system to run out of disk space.
If a PIC bus error occurs, configure the following files inside the container:
crictl exec -it <container-id> /bin/bash # Add to /config/clx.env the following line: " export UCX_TLS=tcp "
If a wrong hostname is set in the
source/
source_idlabel of DTS exports, this may indicate that the container is not running on the host network. In such cases, usually the hostname is based on the container name
doca-telemetry. To fix this, update the docker command/YAML file accordingly.