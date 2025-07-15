On This Page
DOCA Tools
This is an overview of the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.
DOCA tools are a set of executables/scripts that are needed to produce inputs to some of the DOCA libraries and applications.
All tools are installed with DOCA, as part of the doca-tools package, and can either be directly accessed from the terminal or can be found at
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools. Refer to DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for more information.
DOCA Bench
CLI name:
doca_bench
DOCA Bench allows users to evaluate the performance of DOCA applications, with reasonable accuracy for real-world applications. It provides a flexible architecture to evaluate multiple features in series with multi-core scaling to provide detailed throughput and latency analysis.
Capabilities Print
CLI name:
doca_caps
DOCA Capabilities Print is used to print the available devices and their representor devices (in the DPU), all their capabilities, and the available DOCA libraries.
DPA Tools
DOCA DPA tools are a set of executables that enable the DPA application developer and the system administrator to manage and monitor DPA resources and to debug DPA applications.
Flow Tune
CLI name:
doca_flow_tune
DOCA Flow Tune serves as a powerful, one-stop-shop solution, providing visibility and analysis capabilities for DOCA Flow programs.
DOCA Ngauge
CLI name:
doca_ngauge
DOCA Ngauge is a tool designed for probing NIC hardware counters and storing the collected data in HDF5 format, along with relevant metadata, for subsequent processing.
PCC Counter
CLI name:
pcc_counters.sh
DOCA PCC Counter is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.
Socket Relay
CLI name:
doca_socket_relay
DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to Bluefield while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comch.
DOCA Telemetry Utils
CLI name:
doca_telemetry_utils
DOCA Telemetry Utils can be used to display all available counters and to generate counter IDs which can be used in other DOCA Tools.