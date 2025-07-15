DOCA UROM UCC Application Guide

The UROM UCC worker plugin component defines a set of commands:

Copy Copied! enum urom_worker_ucc_cmd_type { UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_LIB_CREATE, UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_LIB_DESTROY, UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_CONTEXT_CREATE, UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_CONTEXT_DESTROY, UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_TEAM_CREATE, UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_COLL, UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_CREATE_PASSIVE_DATA_CHANNEL, };

The associated notification types are:

Copy Copied! enum urom_worker_ucc_notify_type { UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_LIB_CREATE_COMPLETE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_LIB_DESTROY_COMPLETE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_CONTEXT_CREATE_COMPLETE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_CONTEXT_DESTROY_COMPLETE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_TEAM_CREATE_COMPLETE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_COLLECTIVE_COMPLETE, UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_PASSIVE_DATA_CHANNEL_COMPLETE, };

This command is used to initialize the UCC library on the DPU.

The command has type: UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_LIB_CREATE. The command format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_cmd_ucc_lib_create { void *params; };

params – UCC library parameters used for ucc_init. The resulting UCC library handle will be stored on the DPU.

This command returns a notification of type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_LIB_CREATE_COMPLETE. it returns success or an appropriate failure status.

This command is used to create a UCC context on the DPU.

The command has type: UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_CONTEXT_CREATE. The command format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_cmd_ucc_context_create { union { int64_t start; int64_t *array; }; int64_t stride; int64_t size; void *base_va; uint64_t len; };

start – The started index

array – Set stride to <= 0 if array is used

stride – Set number of strides

size – Set stride size

base_vae – Shared buffer address

len – Buffer length

This command returns a notification of type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_CONTEXT_CREATE_COMPLETE. The notification format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_ucc_notify_context_create { void *context; };

context – DPU Pointer to UCC context

This command destroys a UCC context on the DPU.

The command has type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_CONTEXT_DESTROY_COMPLETE. The command format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_cmd_ucc_context_destroy { void *context_h; };

context_h – UCC context pointer

This command returns a notification of type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_LIB_CREATE_COMPLETE and an appropriate status will be returned on success or failure.

This command will create a UCC team on the DPU.

The command has type: UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_TEAM_CREATE. The command format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_cmd_ucc_team_create { int64_t start; int64_t stride; int64_t size; void *context_h; };

start – Team start index

stride – Number of strides

size – Stride size

context_h – UCC context

This command returns a notification of type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_TEAM_CREATE_COMPLETE. The notification format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_ucc_notify_team_create { void *team; };

team – Pointer to UCC team

This command will initialize, post, and finalize a collective on the DPU.

The command has type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_COLLECTIVE_COMPLETE. The command format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_cmd_ucc_coll { void *coll_args; void *team; int use_xgvmi; void *work_buffer; size_t work_buffer_size; size_t team_size; };

coll_args – The UCC collective arguments

team – The DPU’s UCC team handle

use_xgvmi – A flag indicating if the collective requires XGVMI communication.

work_buffer – A work buffer handle. This may be NULL and will be packed by the DOCA UROM client.

work_buffer_size – The size in bytes of the work buffer.

team_size – The size of the Team. This is used to pack structures in the UCC collective arguments if necessary.

This command returns a notification of type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_COLLECTIVE_COMPLETE. The notification format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_ucc_notify_collective { ucc_status_t status; };

status – UCC collective status

This command will connect the DPU to the host application via an endpoint.

The command has type: UROM_WORKER_CMD_UCC_CREATE_PASSIVE_DATA_CHANNEL. The command format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_cmd_ucc_pass_dc { void *ucp_addr; size_t addr_len; };

ucp_addr – An address for the connection.

addr_len – The length of the address.

This command returns a notification of type: UROM_WORKER_NOTIFY_UCC_PASSIVE_DATA_CHANNEL_COMPLETE. The notification format is shown below.

Copy Copied! struct urom_worker_ucc_notify_pass_dc { ucc_status_t status; };