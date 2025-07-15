DPL Container Deployment

BlueField must run in DPU mode to use the DPL Runtime Service . For details how to change modes, see here: BlueField Modes of Operation.

Your BlueField may be Installed in a host server or it may be a standalone server.

If your BlueField is a standalone server, please ignore the parts that mention the host server or SR-IOV.

You may still use Scalable Functions (SFs) if your BlueField is a standalone server.

These pages provide detailed information about DPU management access and software installation and updates:

Systems with a Host Server typically use RShim (i.e. the tmfifo_net0 interface).

Standalone systems will have to use the OOB interface option for management access.