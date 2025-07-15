DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
DPL Release Notes

Changes and New Features

This section describes the changes and added features between preliminary release (Jan. 2025) and this beta v1.1.0 release.

  • Extern support for calculating a CRC32 hash over a custom set of header fields

  • Extern for setting L2 Ethertype field and L3 protocol field

  • Removal of externs to set and decrement IP TTL. These fields can be set directly with an assignment expression or decrement operator.

  • Extern to push and pop new headers into the packet (experimental feature)

  • Extern to force a reparse after pushing and popping headers

  • Capability to add entries to a DPL table from the data plane based on the current packet (beta level feature)

  • DPL table support for entry idle timeout. The timeout value can be set via P4Runtime.

  • Support for delayed counter statistics that perform a lazy read of counter values

  • Support for high update rate tables. These tables are managed via a DPL Runtime Controller SDK and not through P4Runtime.

Capabilities and Limitations

P4 Runtime

  • The size of any P4 table or counter object must be a power of 2 and smaller than 223

  • The combined size of all P4 tables and counter objects must be smaller than 224

  • A P4 table of size N allows for N-1 regular entries and 1 default entry

  • P4 Controller support:

    • Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a given time

  • RPC messages support:

    • Supported RPC messages:

      • Write RPC:

        • Only CONTINUE_ON_ERROR atomicity is supported

        • Batching is supported

        • Supported entities:

          • TableEntry

          • CounterEntry

          • DirectCounterEntry

          • MeterEntry

          • DirectMeterEntry

        • INSERT operation:

          • Supports regular entries only

        • DELETE operation:

          • Supports regular entries only

        • MODIFY operation:

          • Supports default entry only

          • Supports indirect and direct counter entry

          • Supports indirect and direct meter entry

            Mode

            max cir/pir

            max cburst/pburst

            BYTES

            255000000000

            80000000

            PACKETS*

            1992187500

            625000

            * In packets modem, packet=128 bytes

      • Read RPC:

        • Batching is supported

        • Supported entities:

          • TableEntry

          • CounterEntry

          • DirectCounterEntry

          • MeterEntry

          • DirectMeterEntry

      • SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC

      • GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC

      • StreamChannel RPC

        • PacketIn

        • PacketOut

        • IdleTimeoutNotification

        • StreamError

    • Unsupported RPC messages:

      • Capabilities RPC

      • Unsupported entities:

        • ExternEntry

        • ActionProfileMember

        • ActionProfileGroup

        • PacketReplicationEngineEntry

        • ValueSetEntry

        • RegisterEntry

        • DigestEntry

      • Unsupported StreamChannel Request/Response updates:

        • MasterArbitrationUpdate

        • DigestList and DigestListAck

        • google.protobuf.Any

Bug Fixes

Reference

Issue

4294992

Description: If the configuration file refers to interfaces which do not exist, the error is only reported when loading a program.

Fixed in version: dpl_rt_service-1.1.0

J725

Description: Filtering for size causes the Dissector in DPL Debugger to display wrong fields.

Fixed in version: dpl_rt_service-1.1.0

J1223

Description: Debug packets are supported only on the first wire_port configured during device configuration.

Fixed in version: dpl_rt_service-1.1.0

Known Issues

The following are known limitations of the DPL Runtime daemon service.

Reference

Issue

4439323

Description: Changing the status of eSwitch multiport mode (esw_multiport enabled/ disabled) while the DPL RT Service is running leads to a hang when updating entries or loading a new DPL program.

Workaround: N/A. Make sure to stop the DPL RT Service before applying any change to the esw_multiport configurations.

Keyword: eSwitch; multiport; DPL RT service

Reported in version: 1.1.0

4417192

Description: Modify header resource is limited to 16M counters in hardware. Since some of the counters are used by the Kernel driver, not all 16M are available to modify header.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Modify header

Reported in version: 1.1.0

4400696

Description: Counter resource is limited to 16M counters in hardware. Since some of the counters are used by the Kernel driver, not all 16M are available to Counter resource.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Counter resource

Reported in version: 1.1.0

4280302

Description: (Rare, theoretical) A potential race condition can occur and incorrect results can be reported if a P4Runtime client reads counters from multiple threads concurrently.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: P4Runtime client; counter read; race

Reported in version: 1.1.0

J1141

Description: Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is not supported.

Workaround: Use wire port P0 for debugging packets.

Keyword: Debug; P1 (port)

Reported in version: Jan 2025

