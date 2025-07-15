DPL Runtime Controller SDK

Warning

When loading DPL programs with High Update Rate tables, HugePages are used for pre-allocating entries buffers.

The required entry buffers size depends on the table properties (e.g. number of keys and table size).

The system preparation script dpl_dpu_setup.sh allocates 2048 HugePages by default.

This might not be enough for some programs, in such cases the dpl_rtd fails loading the program and logs an error containing the ( Try increasing HugePages number ) message.

To avoid such issues, run the dpl_dpu_setup.sh script with an appropriate --hugepages-num value.