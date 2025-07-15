On This Page
HBN Service Troubleshooting
The HBN container starts as
init-sfs and should transition to
doca-hbn within 2 minutes as can be seen using
crictl ps. But sometimes it may remain as
init-sfs.
This can happen if interface
p0_if is missing. Run the command
ip -br link show dev p0_if in BlueField and inside the container to check if
p0_if is present or not. If its missing, make sure the firmware is upgraded to the latest version. Perform BlueField system-level reset for the new firmware to take effect.
In general, the host can use any interface manager to manage host interfaces belonging to BlueField. When the host uses an interface manager other than Netplan or NetworkManager, some ports may remain down after BlueField reboot.
Apply the following workaround if interfaces stay down:
Restart openibd:
systemctl restart openibd
Recreate SR-IOV interfaces if they are needed.
Replay interface config. For example:
If using ifupdown2:
ifreload -a
If using Netplan:
netplan apply
One of the main causes of a BGP session not getting established is a mismatch in MTU configuration. Make sure the MTU on all interfaces is the same. For example, if BGP is failing on
p0, check and verify that there is a matching MTU value for
p0,
p0_if_r,
p0_if, and the remote peer of
p0.
The HBN container image can be collected from
/etc/image-version using the
hbn-support command inside container:
root@bf2:/tmp# hbn-support
Please send /var/support/hbn_support_doca-hbn-service-bf2-s15-1-ipmi_20240820_211214.txz to Cumulus support.
The generated dump would be available under
/var/support in the HBN container and should contain any process core dump and log files. The generated cores can be found under
/var/support/core and collected by
hbn-support. The
/var/support directory is also mounted on the BlueField Arm side at
/var/lib/hbn/var/support.
For BlueField, the BFB version can be checked from
/etc/mlnx-release.
The firmware version can be collect from
mlxfwmanager.
BlueField support dump can be collect using the
sos command:
root
@bf2:/tmp/#sos report -a --all-logs --batch
Example output:
sos report (version
4.8.
0)
This command will collect system configuration and diagnostic
information from
this Ubuntu system.
...
...
Finished running plugins
Creating compressed archive...
Your sos report has been generated and saved in:
/tmp/sosreport-bf2-s15-
1-ipmi-
2024-
08-
20-cpdvegw.tar.xz
Size
19.37MiB
Owner root
sha256 0890a855623a1a2dd5089c9cd6d57d81e71f3805ac06c2d9fc0dab556ccd5ffc
Please send
this file to your support representative.
To troubleshoot flows going through SFC interfaces, the first step is to disable the
nl2doca service in the HBN container:
root@bf2:/tmp# supervisorctl stop nl2doca
nl2doca: stopped
Stopping
nl2doca effectively stops hardware offloading and switches to software forwarding. All packets would appear on
tcpdump capture on BlueField interfaces.
tcpdump can be performed on SF interfaces as well as VLAN, VXLAN, and uplinks to determine where a packet gets dropped or which flow a packet is taking.
The following steps can be used to make sure the nl2doca daemon is up and running:
Make sure there are no errors in the nl2doca log file at
/var/log/hbn/nl2docad.log.
To check the status of the nl2doca daemon under supervisor, run:
supervisorctl status nl2doca
Use
psto check that the actual nl2doca process is running:
ps -eaf | grep nl2doca root 18 1 0 06:31 ? 00:00:00 /bin/bash /usr/bin/nl2doca-docker-start root 1437 18 0 06:31 ? 00:05:49 /usr/sbin/nl2docad
The core file should be in
/var/support/core/.
Check if the
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/stats/punt is accessible. Otherwise, nl2doca may be stuck and should be restarted:
supervisorctl restart nl2doca
If a certain traffic flow does not work as expected, disable nl2doca (i.e., disable hardware offloading):
supervisorctl stop nl2doca
With hardware offloading disabled, you can confirm it is an offloading issue if the traffic starts working. If it is not an offloading issue, use
tcpdump on various interfaces to see where the packet gets dropped.
Offloaded entries can be checked in following files, which contain the programming status of every IP prefix and MAC address known to system.
Bridge entries are available in the file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/17. It includes all the MAC addresses in the system including local and remote MAC addresses.
Example format:
- flow-entry: 0xaaab0cef4190 flow-pattern: fid: 112 dst mac: 00:00:5e:00:01:01 flow-actions: SET VRF: 2 OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 20(TO_RTR_INTF) STATS: pkts: 1719 bytes: 191286
Router entries are available in the file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/18. It includes all the IP prefixes known to the system.
Example format for Entry with ECMP:
Entry with ECMP: - flow-entry: 0xaaaada723700 flow-pattern: IPV6: LPM VRF: 0 destination-ip: ::/0 flow-actions : ECMP: 2 STATS: pkts: 0 bytes: 0 Entry without ECMP: - flow-entry: 0xaaaada7e1400 flow-pattern: IPV4: LPM VRF: 0 destination-ip: 60.1.0.93/32 flow-actions : SET FID: 200 SMAC: 00:04:4b:a7:88:00 DMAC: 00:03:00:08:00:12 OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 19(TO_BR_INTF) STATS: pkts: 0 bytes: 0
ECMP entries are available in the file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/19. It includes all the next hops in the system.
Example format:
- ECMP: 2 ref-count: 2 num-next-hops: 2 entries: - { index: 0, fid: 4100, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6a', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:0a' } - { index: 1, fid: 4101, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6b', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:0e' }
To check counters for packets going to the kernel, run:
cat /cumulus/nl2docad/run/stats/punt
PUNT miss pkts:3154 bytes:312326
PUNT miss drop pkts:0 bytes:0
PUNT control pkts:31493 bytes:2853186
PUNT control drop pkts:0 bytes:0
ACL PUNT pkts:68 bytes:7364
ACL drop pkts:0 bytes:0
For a specific type of packet flow, programming can be referenced in block specific files. The typical flow is as follows:
For example, to check L2 EVPN ENCAP flows for remote MAC
8a:88:d0:b1:92:b1 on port
pf0vf0_if, the basic offload flow should look as follows: RxPort (
pf0vf0_if) -> BR (Overlay) -> RTR (Underlay) -> BR (Underlay) -> TxPort (one of the uplink
p0_if or
p1_if based on ECMP hash).
Step-by-step procedure:
Navigate to the interface file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/20.
Check for the RxPort (
pf0vf0_if):
Interface: pf0vf0_if PD PORT: 6 HW PORT: 16 NETDEV PORT: 11 Bridge-id: 61 Untagged FID: 112
FID 112 is given to the receive port.
Check the bridge table file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/17with destination MAC
8a:88:d0:b1:92:b1and FID 112:
flow-pattern: fid: 112 dst mac: 8a:88:d0:b1:92:b1 flow-actions: VXLAN ENCAP: ENCAP dst ip: 6.0.0.26 ENCAP vni id: 1000112 SET VRF: 0 OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 20(TO_RTR_INTF) STATS: pkts: 100 bytes: 10200
Check the router table file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/18with destination IP
6.0.0.26and VRF 0:
flow-pattern: IPV4: LPM VRF: 0 ip dst: 6.0.0.26/32 flow-actions : ECMP: 1 OUTPUT PD PORT: 2(TO_BR_INTF) STATS: pkts: 300 bytes: 44400
Check the ECMP table file
/cumulus/nl2docad/run/software-tables/19with ECMP 1:
- ECMP: 1 ref-count: 7 num-next-hops: 2 entries: - { index: 0, fid: 4100, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6a', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:2f' } - { index: 1, fid: 4115, src mac: 'b8:ce:f6:99:49:6b', dst mac: '00:02:00:00:00:33' }
The ECMP hash calculation picks one of these paths for next-hop rewrite. Check bridge table file for them (
fid=4100, dst mac: 00:02:00:00:00:2for
fid=4115, dst mac: 00:02:00:00:00:33):
flow-pattern: fid: 4100 dst mac: 00:02:00:00:00:2f flow-actions: OUTPUT-PD-PORT: 36(p0_if) STATS: pkts: 1099 bytes: 162652
This will show the packet going out on the uplink.
To check the status of the NVUE daemon, run:
supervisorctl status nvued
To restart the NVUE daemon, run:
supervisorctl restart nvued