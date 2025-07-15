Ignore FCS Errors

Upon packet reception, the Frame Check Sequence (FCS) field undergoes checksum validation. If the validation fails, the packet is dropped.

When the FCS option is enabled (disabled by default), the device skips FCS validation, accepting packets regardless of whether the FCS is valid. This behavior can be useful in specific diagnostic or experimental scenarios, but enabling FCS is generally not recommended for production environments.

To enable or disable FCS validation, use the ethtool option: