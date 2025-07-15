NAT64 Example

When translating an IP packet, various packet fields can be saved between IPv6 and IPv4. To accommodate this, create a metadata structure to hold these temporary values:

Copy Copied! struct ip_data_t { bit<16> packet_len_field; bit<8> ttl; bit<6> tos_field; bit<2> ecn_field; bit<8> ip_protocol; }

Next, instantiate a NvHeaderDataTemplate object. This object is used to define the header and field values that will be pushed into the packet. The template requires two items:

A struct containing the set of headers that will be pushed. The headers are pushed in the order in which they appear in the struct , and can be natively supported headers for custom headers.

An annotation @nv_header_data_fields on the NvHeaderDataTemplate object that serves as an initializer to the struct of headers. Each header must be initialized in the order in which they appear in the structure, and each header field must be initialized in the order in which they appear in the header.

Copy Copied! struct v4_headers_t { nv_ipv4_h nat_v4; } control nat64( inout nv_headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout ip_data_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { @nv_header_data_fields( nat_v4 = { version = 4, ihl = 5, diffserv = 0, ecn = 0, total_len = 0, identification = 0, flags = 2, frag_offset = 0, ttl = 64, protocol = 6, hdr_checksum = 0xf93a, src_addr = 0, dst_addr = 0, } ) NvHeaderDataTemplate<v4_headers_t>() v4DataTemplate;

The P4 action contains the logical steps to translate the incoming IPv6 packet to an IPv4 packet. The steps are:

Save the necessary IPv6 fields in the user_metadata struct , such as the TTL and DSCP fields. These will be restored later. Calculate the new packet length field. Push the new IPv4 header, with mostly empty fields. The IPv4 addresses are set to zero for the pseudo-header CRC calculation. Since the push operation leaves the packet in an intermediate state, set the do_reparse = false so that the offsets for IP_START_OF_HEADER are not updated yet. Pop the IPv6 header with packet updates and reparse disabled. Change the L2 ethertype to IPv4 and trigger a reparse now the packet header rearrangement is complete. Copy the user_metadata to the new IPv4 header, and set the source and destination IP addresses.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! action translate64(nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip) { ip64_counter.count(); user_meta.packet_len_field = headers.ipv6.payload_length; user_meta.packet_len_field += 20; user_meta.ip_protocol = headers.ipv6.next_header; user_meta.ttl = headers.ipv6.hop_limit; user_meta.tos_field = headers.ipv6.diffserv; user_meta.ecn_field = headers.ipv6.ecn; headers.ipv6.src_addr = 0; headers.ipv6.dst_addr = 0; nv_push_headers(headers, v4DataTemplate, { }, NvAnchor.IP_START_OF_HEADER, 0, false , false ); nv_pop_headers(headers, NvAnchor.IP_START_OF_HEADER, NvAnchor.L4_START_OF_HEADER, false , false ); nv_set_l2_ethertype(headers, 16w0x0800); nv_force_reparse(headers); headers.ipv4.src_addr = src_ip; headers.ipv4.dst_addr = dst_ip; headers.ipv4.ttl = user_meta.ttl; headers.ipv4.total_len = user_meta.packet_len_field; nv_set_ip_protocol(headers, user_meta.ip_protocol); nv_set_ip_ecn(headers, user_meta.ecn_field); nv_set_ip_dscp(headers, user_meta.tos_field); }

Based on the desired policy, a P4 table with the desired keyset is defined. In the apply block, the packet is determined to be a valid IPv6 packet. The table is applied during the final step; when a match is found, NAT64 is performed, and the packet is sent to a specific port.

Copy Copied! table ipv6_to_ipv4 { key = { headers.ethernet.src_addr : exact; } actions = { translate64; NoAction; } default_action = NoAction; direct_counter = ip64_counter; } apply { if (std_meta.is_l4_ok == 1) { if (ipv6_to_ipv4.apply().hit) { nv_send_to_port(3); } } }

See below for the complete DPL example.