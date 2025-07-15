Out-of-order Data Placement

Note This feature is only supported on: NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 adapters and above

RC and XRC QPs

DC transport

In certain fabric configurations, InfiniBand packets belonging to the same QP may traverse different network paths from source to destination. This can lead to packets arriving out of order.

Instead of dropping these packets and triggering retransmissions, this feature enables them to be accepted and placed directly into host memory, even if they arrive out of order. This improves overall performance by:

Enhancing network utilization

Reducing latency

When out-of-order messages are received, data is placed in host memory in the order it arrives, without requiring strict in-order delivery.

For setup instructions, refer to the community post HowTo Configure Adaptive Routing and SHIELD.