On This Page
SNAP Virtio-fs Service Release Notes
The release notes provide information for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service such as changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.
Introduced Virtio-fs fsdev with user-space NFSoRDMA support (beta)
Introduced Virtio-fs fsdev with user-space NFSoTCP support (beta)
Added DOCA Host virtio-fs optimized driver support for Ubuntu 24.04, based on kernel 6.8 including:
Optimized performance
Notification queue driver support
Enabled GPUDirect Storage (GDS) support for the virtio-fs driver (alpha)
FLR not supported as it will be introduced in 6.14
Introduced a single, unified service and container to support virtio-fs combined with NVMe (beta)
Introduced I/O statistics reporting for virtio-fs devices
Improved scalability and performance, including:
Enhanced memory pool management
Improved polling mechanisms
Inflight I/O path optimizations
Improved virtio-fs logging infrastructure and added RPC history logging for better debugging and traceability
The following features are not supported in this version:
End-to-end solution does not support device recovery
Live update and live migration
SRIOV
Dynamic MSIX
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Issues
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: Due to the lack of recovery support, it is not possible to perform any negative/resilience operations during IO traffic (e.g., destroy and restore).
Info
Restarting the device using
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Recovery; negative/resilience operations
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The following FUSE commands are unsupported:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FUSE
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: Application restart is not allowed if the application controller has processed FUSE commands.
Workaround: Unload the virtio-fs driver on the host, then restart the application.
Keywords: FUSE
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The total number of virtio queues the application can create is limited to 2,000.
Workaround: N/A.
Keywords: Virtio queues
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The following operations are not supported when using Linux's virtio-fs inbox/upstream kernel driver: FLR and the virtio-fs notification queue.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FLR; virtio-fs; inbox/upstream kernel driver
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: I/O with size greater than 255 KB is not supported due to the data pool size restriction of 255 KB in the VirtioFS process running on the DPU.
Workaround:
Set the
If the I/O size exceeds
The default
Keywords: IO error, host error, io_size
Discovered in version: 1.2.0-doca2.10.0
-
Description: You cannot modify
Workaround: Unplug the device using
Keywords: hotplug, num_request_queues
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
-
Description: Virtio-blk max supported scale is 218 virtio-blk controllers
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
|
-
Description: When calling
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: virtio_fs_device_get_stat , stat
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
-
Description: Invoking the
Workaround: Before invoking the
Keywords: hotunplug, mount
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
-
Description: Under high scale, virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy RPC can timeout
Workaround: Run rpc with custom timeout of 120 seconds. For example,
Keywords: timeout
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
-
Description: Linux Kernel NFS RDMA server is known to handle incoming connection very slowly. It may cause connection timeouts at high scale (multiple hotplug functions).
Workaround: Add a delay between mounts of different hotplug functions on the host.
Keywords: timeout, hotplug, mount
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
OS or Vendor Issues
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: If the FLR is initiated from the host by writing
Workaround: Only perform FLR without any mount over virtio-fs on the host. To run IO after FLR, reload the virtio-fs host driver.
Keywords: Driver; FLR
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: On the host, when the
virtio-fs
mount is idle (that is, no I/O operations), dmesg logs are filled with repeated AppArmor DENIED messages. These messages indicate that the ntpd service is being denied access to specific files by AppArmor. The ntpd service is trying to access
Workaround: Modify the AppArmor profile for ntpd to grant the required read permissions.
Keywords: AppArmor, ntpd
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: With a kernel version older than 6.10, continuously stress loading and unloading the
Workaround: Wait at least 1 second before loading and then unloading the drivers.
Keywords: virtio_pci; virtiofs
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0