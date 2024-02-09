DOCA applications are an educational resource provided as a guide on how to program on the NVIDIA BlueField networking platform using DOCA API.

For instructions regarding the development environment and installation, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Developer Guide and the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux respectively.

Note For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at DOCA-Feedback@exchange.nvidia.com.

DOCA applications are installed under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications with each application having its own dedicated folder. Each application installs two directories:

bin – contains pre-built binaries alongside runtime configuration files

src – contains the source code and compilation files

The application's binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/<application_name>/bin/doca_<application_name> .

As applications are shipped alongside their sources, developers may want to modify some of the code during their development process and then recompile the applications. The files required for the compilation are the following:

/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson.build – main compilation file for a project that contains all the applications

/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt – configuration file for the compilation process

/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/<application_name>/src/meson.build – application-specific compilation definitions

To recompile all the reference applications:

Move to the applications directory: Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications Prepare the compilation definitions: Copy Copied! meson /tmp/build Compile all the applications: Copy Copied! ninja -C /tmp/build Note The generated applications are located under the /tmp/build/ directory, using the following path /tmp/build/<application_name>/src/doca_<application_name> .

Warning Compilation against DOCA's SDK relies on environment variables which are automatically defined per user session upon login. For more information, please refer to section "Meson Complains About Missing Dependencies" in the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide.





When recompiling the applications, meson compiles them by default in "debug" mode. Therefore, the binaries would not be optimized for performance as they would include the debug symbol. For comparison, the application binaries shipped as part of DOCA's installation are compiled in "release" mode. To compile the applications in something other than debug, please consult Meson's configuration guide.

The applications also offer developers the ability to use the DOCA log's TRACE level ( DOCA_LOG_TRC ) on top of the existing DOCA log levels. Enabling the TRACE log level during compilation activates various developer log messages left out of the release compilation. Activating the TRACE log level may be done through enable_trace_log in the meson_options.txt file, or directly from the command line: