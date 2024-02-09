DOCA Comm Channel – New

This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine. For additional execution environments, refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".

DOCA Comm Channel exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to DOCA Core architecture.

This task allows the sending of messages between connected client and server objects.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Number of tasks doca_cc_server_send_task_set_conf doca_cc_client_send_task_set_conf doca_cc_cap_get_max_send_tasks Maximal Message Size doca_cc_server_set_max_msg_size doca_cc_client_set_max_msg_size doca_cc_server_get_max_msg_size doca_cc_client_get_max_msg_size

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Peer Established client/server connection – Message Data string to send to remote client/server The is no requirement for the message to be in DOCA mmap registered memory Length Number of bytes in the message Must not exceed configured max size

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully:

The message is delivered to the connections remote client/server

A receive event is triggered on the remote side

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The message is not delivered to the remote side

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, then the message should not be updated

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task allows consumer objects to publish buffers which are available for remote producers to write to.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_cc_consumer_post_recv_task_set_conf doca_cc_cap_is_consumer_supported Number of tasks doca_cc_consumer_post_recv_task_set_conf doca_cc_consumer_cap_get_max_log_num_tasks Maximal Buffer Size – doca_cc_consumer_cap_get_max_buf_size

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Buffer Buffer that the consumer can receive data on Data is appended to the tail of the buffer Note Buffers doca_mmap must have DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_WRITE flag set.

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

The task only completes once a producer has written to the advertised buffer, not when the post receive has completed.

Upon successful completion, the buffer contains the data written by the producer and its length is updated appropriately.

Task failure occurs if a buffer has not been successfully posted to receive data.

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

Producers are not aware of the buffer so would not write to it

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to

Buffer must come from memory with PCIe read/write access

Chained buffer lists are not supported

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task allows producer objects to copy buffers for use by remote consumers.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_cc_producer_send_task_set_conf doca_cc_cap_is_producer_supported Number of tasks doca_cc_producer_send_task_set_conf doca_cc_producer_cap_get_max_log_num_tasks Maximal Buffer Size – doca_cc_producer_cap_get_max_buf_size

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Buffer Buffer that should be copied to a consumer Only the data residing in the data segment is copied Consumer ID Identifier for the target consumer to write to Active consumers and their IDs are advertised through consumer events

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task is completed successfully:

The data is copied form the buffer to the next free buffer posted by the given consumer

Consumers process buffers from a given consumer in the order they are sent

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The source and destination doca_buf objects are not modified

The destination memory may be modified

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to

The buffer length should not be greater than consumer post receive buffers (an invalid value is returned otherwise)

All limitations described in DOCA Core Task

DOCA Comm Channel exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.

Common events as described in DOCA Core Event.

This event triggers whenever a remote client/server has sent a message to the local client/server object.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event doca_cc_server_event_msg_recv_register doca_cc_client_event_msg_recv_register –

The event is triggered when a remote message is received on any currently active connection associated with the client or server.

Upon event detection, the registered callback is triggered, passing the following parameters:

A pointer to the message data Note The data is only valid in the context of the callback.

The length in bytes of the message

The active connection on which the message was received

This event provides asynchronous updates on the state of any connections associated with a server.

Warning A client object can only connect to a single server, so its connection state can be tracked through its doca_ctx state and the generic doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb function.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event doca_cc_server_event_connection_register –

The event is triggered when a new connection is either established or a current connection disconnected on a server.

Separate callbacks are registered for connection or disconnection events with the appropriate one triggered based on the specific event.

Both callbacks contain a Boolean indicating if the connection or disconnection was successful.

This event indicates that a new consumer object has been created or an existing consumer object has been destroyed.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event doca_cc_server_event_consumer_register doca_cc_client_event_consumer_register –

The event is triggered whenever a new consumer is created or a current consumer destroyed on the remote side of an established Comm Channel connection.

The event hits a separate callback for either the creation or destruction of a consumer.

Callback parameters include: