DOCA Flow Connection Tracking

DOCA Flow CT pipe handles non-encapsulated TCP and UDP packets. CT pipe only support forward next pipe or miss next pipe, all packets match known connection 6-tuples are forwarded to CT pipe forward pipe, no-matching packets are forwarded to miss pipe. The user application must handle packets accordingly.

DOCA Flow CT API is fundamentally built around four major parts:

CT module manipulation – configure CT module resources.

CT connection entry manipulation - add, remove or update connection entries.

Callbacks - handle async entry processing result.

Pipe and entry statistics.

Timeout/aging time is a time in seconds that sets the maximum allowed time for a session to be kept without a packet seen. If the time has passed and no packet was seen the session is considered as terminated.

To support Aging, a dedicated Aging thread is started to poll and check counters for all connections,

Multiple CT workers process connections in parallel, connection's lifecycle is controlled by packet state and aging.

CT workers establish and close connections automatically based on connection packet flags.

Packet Meta is defined as following:

uint32_t src : 1 ; /**< Source port in multi-port E-Switch mode */

uint32_t hairpin : 1 ; /**< Subject to forward using hairpin. */

uint32_t type : 2 ; /**< CT packet type: New, End or Update */

uint32_t data : 28 ; /**< Zone set by user or reserved after CT pipe. */

CT table matches Packet Meta and 5-tuples, change type of meta:

NONE (known) if packet match any connection rule.

NEW if new TCP or UDP connection.

END if TCP connection closed.

Packet Meta src and hairpin are used for forwarding pipe and worker to deliver packet.

The user manages thread, parsing and process connection state packets, create or destroy connection by calling DOCA Flow CT management APIs.

CT aging module notify aged connections by calling callbacks.

The user can create connection rules with different pattern, meta or counter for each packet direction.

The user is responsible for defining meta and mask to match and modify.

The user can create one rule of a connection firstly, then create the other rule with API doca_flow_ct_entry_add_dir().



