To start using a library, make sure to go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks.

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find if a configuration is supported, or what the allowed min/max value for it is, please refer to section "Device Support".

The following configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

At least 1 task/event type must be configured. See configuration of Tasks and Events for information.

A device with appropriate support must be provided

DOCA IPsec needs a device to operate. To pick a device, refer to DOCA Core Device Discovery.

DOCA IPsec-based applications can run either on the host machine or on the BlueField DPU target, or ConnectX for some functionality.

Confirm that the BlueField DPU is crypto-enabled:

Copy Copied! mlxfwmanager | grep Crypto

Warning Make sure IPsec is supported using the doca_ipsec_cap_task_sa_create_is_supported function. IPsec is supported in the DPU or on the host when the DPU is in NIC mode only. If a hardware sequence number or hardware antireplay are used, IPsec support is enabled using doca_ipsec_sequence_number_get_supported and doca_ipsec_antireplay_get_supported respectively.



