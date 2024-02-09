This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine (PE). For additional execution environments refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".

DOCA RDMA exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task.

Warning Most DOCA RDMA operations are not atomic and therefore it is imperative that the application handle synchronization appropriately. Moreover, successful completion of a write task, with or without immediate, does not guarantee the data to be written to the remote address.

Warning All buffers used in DOCA RDMA tasks must remain valid until the task result is retrieved.

This task should be submitted prior to an expected submission of a send/send with immediate/write with immediate task on the remote side.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_receive_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_receive_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_receive_set_conf – Destination buffer list length doca_rdma_task_receive_set_dst_buf_list_len doca_rdma_cap_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Destination buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address. The data is written to the buffer upon successful completion of the task. Linked list buffers are supported

The given destination buffer/list of buffers (given in dst_buf ) must have a total length sufficient for the expected message size or the task would fail

The destination buffer is not mandatory and may be NULL when the requested DOCA RDMA task on the remote side is "write with immediate" or when the remote side is sending an empty message, with or without immediate (these tasks are presented later on in the "Tasks" section)

For the DOCA RDMA receive task, the length of each buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to in each buffer. The data length is increased in each buffer if data is written to it once the task is successfully completed.

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Result length The length of data received by the task Valid only on successful completion of the task Result opcode The opcode of the operation executed by the peer and received by the task Valid only after task completion, irrespective of success Result immediate data The immediate data received by the task Valid only on successful completion of the task

Valid only when an immediate value was received (i.e. when the result opcode is DOCA_RDMA_OPCODE_RECV_SEND_WITH_IMM or DOCA_RDMA_OPCODE_RECV_WRITE_WITH_IMM ) – may be retrieved using doca_rdma_task_receive_get_result_opcode() )

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

T he received data is copied to the tail segment extending the original data segment

The data length is increased by the received data length

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped, and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated. Some buffers may be updated and some may remain unchanged.

The operation is not atomic and therefore it is imperative that the application handle synchronization appropriately

The destination buffer must remain valid until task is completed

The total length of the message must not exceed the device's max_message_size or 2GB (whichever is lower)

The buffer list length must not exceed the dst_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA receive task

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted to transfer a message to the remote side, and while the remote side is expecting a message and had submitted a receive task beforehand.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_send_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_send_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_send_set_conf – Source buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Source buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address and holds the data to be sent to the remote peer Linked list buffers are supported

The total length of the given source buffer/list of buffers (in src_buf ) may not exceed the expected message size on the remote side or the task fails

The source buffer is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to send an empty message

For the purpose of the DOCA RDMA send task, the length of each buffer is considered as its data length

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

On successful completion of the task, the data in the source buffer will be sent to the remote side.

It doesn't indicate that the data is received by the remote side.

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped, and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The source buffer must remain valid until the task completes

The total length of the message must not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower)

The buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted to transfer a message to the remote side with immediate data (a 32-bit value sent to the remote side, out-of-band) , and while the remote side is expecting a message and had submitted a receive task beforehand.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_send_imm_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_send_imm_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_send_imm_set_conf – Source buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Source buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address and holding the data to be sent to the remote peer Linked list buffers are supported.

The total length of the given source buffer/list of buffers (in src_buf ) may not exceed the expected message size on the remote side or the task fails.

The source buffer is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to send an empty message (may be relevant when wishing to keep a connection alive)

For the purpose of the DOCA RDMA send task, the length of each buffer is considered as its data length Immediate data 32-bit value sent to the remote side, out-of-band The immediate_data field should be in Big-Endian format. This value is received by the remote side only once a receive task is completed successfully.

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The data in the source buffer is sent to the remote side

It does not indicate that the data is received by the remote side

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The source buffer must remain valid until the task completes

The total length of the message must not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower)

The buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to read data from remote memory (i.e., the memory on the remote side of the connection).

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_read_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_read_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_read_set_conf – Destination buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Source buffer Points to a remote memory address and holds the data to be read Linked list buffers are not supported

The source buffer ( src_buf ) is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to read zero bytes (may be relevant when wishing to keep a connection alive)

The data is read only from the data section of the source buffer

The length of the source buffer is considered its data length. The length of data read from the source buffer depends on its data length yet can not exceed the total length of the given destination buffer/list of buffers. That is, the actual length read depends on the minimal length between the source and destination. Destination buffer Points to a local memory address. The data is written to the buffer upon successful completion of the task Linked list buffers are supported

The length of each destination buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to in each buffer

May be NULL if the source buffer has been set to NULL

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Result length The length of data read by the task Valid only on successful completion of the task

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The read data is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the task submission

The data length is increased by the read data length

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated. Some destination buffers may be updated and some may remain unchanged.

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The task buffers must remain valid until task is completed

The given source buffer length must not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower)

The destination buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to write data to remote memory (i.e., the memory on the remote side of the connection).

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_write_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_write_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_write_set_conf – Source buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Source buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address and holding the data to be written to the remote peer. Linked list buffers are supported

The source buffer should point to a local memory address from which the data should be read. The data is read only from the data section of the source buffer.

The source buffer ( src_buf ) is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to write zero bytes (may be relevant when wishing to keep a connection alive)

The length of the buffer is considered as its data length Destination buffer Points to a remote memory address. The data is written to the buffer upon successful completion of the task. Linked list buffers are not supported

The destination buffer ( dst_buf ) should point to a remote memory address

The length of the buffer is considered as its data length

The length of the destination buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to

The length of data written to the destination buffer depends on the total length of the given source buffer/list of buffers

May be NULL if the source buffer was set to NULL

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The written data is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the task submission.

The data length is increased by the written data length

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated. Some destination buffers may be updated and some may remain unchanged.

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The task buffers must remain valid until task is completed

The total length of the given source buffer/list of buffers must be not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower)

The source buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to write data to remote memory (i.e., the memory on the remote side of the connection).

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_write_imm_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_write_imm_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_write_imm_set_conf – Source buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Source buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address and holding the data to be written to the remote peer Linked list buffers are supported

The source buffer should point to a local memory address from which the data should be read. The data is read only from the data section of the source buffer.

The source buffer ( src_buf ) is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to write zero bytes

The length of the buffer is considered as its data length Destination buffer Points to a remote memory address. The data is written to the buffer upon successful completion of the task. Linked list buffers are not supported

The destination buffer ( dst_buf ) should point to a remote memory address

The length of the buffer is considered as its data length

The length of the destination buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to

The length of data written to the destination buffer depends on the total length of the given source buffer/list of buffers

May be NULL if the source buffer was set to NULL Immediate data 32-bit value sent to the remote side, out-of-band Should be in a Big-Endian format

Value is received by the remote side only once a receive task completes successfully

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

A write with immediate task succeeds only if the remote side is expecting the immediate and had submitted a receive task beforehand.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The written data is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the task submission

The data length is increased by the written data length.

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated. Some destination buffers may be updated and some may remain unchanged.

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The tasks buffers must remain valid until task is completed

The total length of the given source buffer/list of buffers must be not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower)

The source buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to execute an 8-byte atomic read-modify-write operation on the remote memory (i.e., the memory on the remote side of the connection), in which the remote value is retrieved and updated if it is equal to a given value.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_atomic_cmp_swp_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_atomic_cmp_swp_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_atomic_cmp_swp_set_conf –

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Destination buffer Buffer pointing to a remote memory address Linked list buffers are not supported

The destination buffer's data section must begin in a memory address aligned to 8-bytes

Only the first 8-bytes following the data address are considered for atomic operations Compare data 64-bit value to be compared with the value in the destination buffer Swap data 64-bit value to be swapped with the value in the destination buffer The value in the destination buffer is only swapped if the compared data value is equal to the value in the destination buffer. Otherwise the destination buffer remains unchanged. Result buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address. The original value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to the buffer upon success. Linked list buffers are not supported

The result is written to the first 8-bytes following the data address

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

If the compared values are equal, the value in the destination is swapped with the 64-bit value in the task's swap data field ( swap_data )

If the compared values are not equal, the value in the destination value remains unchanged

The original value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to the result buffer

If the task fails midway:

The context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

Task buffers must remain valid until task is completed

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to execute an 8-byte atomic read-modify-write operation on the remote memory (i.e., the memory on the remote side of the connection), in which the remote value is retrieved and increased by a given value.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_atomic_fetch_add_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_atomic_fetch_add_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_atomic_fetch_add_set_conf –

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Destination buffer Buffer that points to a remote memory address Linked list buffers are not supported

The destination buffer's data section must begin in a memory address aligned to 8-bytes

Only the first 8-bytes following the data address are considered for atomic operations Add data 64-bit value to be added to the value in the destination buffer Result buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address. The original value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to the buffer upon success. Linked list buffers are not supported

The result is written to the first 8-bytes following the data address

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The value in the destination is increased by the 64-bit value in the task's add data field

The original value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to the result buffer

If the task fails midway:

The context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

Task buffers must remain valid until task is completed

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to get the value of a remote sync event.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_remote_net_sync_event_get_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_remote_net_sync_event_get_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_remote_net_sync_event_get_set_conf – Destination buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Sync Event The remote DOCA Sync Event to get its value Destination buffer Points to a local memory address. The Sync Event value is written to the buffer upon successful completion of the task. Linked list buffers are supported

The length of the each buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to in each buffer

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Result length The length of data received by the task Valid only on successful completion of the task

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The remote Sync Event value is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the task submission

The data length is increased by the retrieved data length

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated. Some destination buffers may be updated and some may remain unchanged.

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The destination buffer must remain valid until the task is completed

The destination buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to set a remote sync event to a given value.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set_set_conf – Source buffer list length doca_rdma_set_max_send_buf_list_len (a) doca_rdma_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len

Warning (a) This configuration affects other tasks as well.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Source buffer Points to a local memory address from which the Sync Event should be retrieved Linked list buffers are supported

The data is retrieved only from the buffer data section, until 8-bytes

The length of the source buffer is considered its data length. The length of data retrieved from the source buffer will not exceed the Sync Event value length (8-bytes) . Thus, the actual length retrieved depends on the minimal length between the source buffer and Sync Event value length . Sync Event The remote DOCA Sync Event to get its value

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The remote sync event value is set to the data in the source buffer

If the task fails midway:

If a fatal error occurs, the context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

If a non-fatal error occurs, the task status is updated and the Sync Event value is undefined

The operation is not atomic. Therefore, it is imperative for the application to handle synchronization appropriately.

The source buffer must remain valid until the task completes

The source buffer list length must not exceed the max_send_buf_list_len property of the DOCA RDMA instance

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task should be submitted when wishing to atomically increase a remote sync event by a given value.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_rdma_task_emote_net_sync_event_notify_add_set_conf doca_rdma_cap_task_emote_net_sync_event_notify_add_is_supported Number of tasks doca_rdma_task_emote_net_sync_event_notify_add_set_conf –

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Sync event A remote Sync Event Add data 64-bit value that is added to the Sync Event value Result buffer Buffer pointing to a local memory address. The original Sync Event value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to the buffer upon success. Linked list buffers are not supported

The result is written to the first 8-bytes following the data address

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

The value of the remote sync event is increased by the 64-bit value in the task's add data field

The original value of the remote sync event (before executing the operation) is written to the result buffer

If the task fails midway:

The context is stopped and the task should be freed by the user

Result buffer must remain valid until task is completed

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

DOCA RDMA exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly, according to DOCA Core architecture.

The only event DOCA RDMA exposes is common events as described in DOCA Core Event.