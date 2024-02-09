DOCA Tools

CLI name: doca_comm_channel_admin_tool

The Comm Channel Admin Tool is used to monitor Comm Channel services and connections on both BlueField and the host.

CLI name: dpaeumgmt

The DPA execution unit management tool allows users to manage the DPA's EUs which are the basic resource of the DPA. The tool enables the resource control of EUs to optimize the usage of computation resources of the DPA. Using this tool, users may query, create, and destroy EU partitions and groups , thus ensuring proper EU allocation between devices.

CLI name: dpacc

DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor. It compiles code targeted for the DPA processor into an executable and generates a DPA program.

The DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the DPA executable. This DPA program can be linked with the host application to generate a host executable where the DPA code is invoked through the FlexIO runtime API.

CLI name: build_flexio_device.sh

The FlexIO Build tool is used to build and compile FlexIO device code into a static library.

It is designed to generate a host library that encapsulating DPA execution. This tool relies on DPACC.

CLI name: pcc_counters.sh

The PCC Counter tool is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.

CLI name: doca_socket_relay

DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to Bluefield while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comm Channel.