NVIDIA DOCA BlueMan Service Guide

BlueField image version 3.9.3.1 or higher

DTS and the DOCA Privileged Executer (DPE) daemon must be up and running

All the information that BlueMan provides is gathered from DTS .

Verify that the state of the DTS pod is ready :

Copy Copied! $ crictl pods --name doca-telemetry-service

Verify that the state of the DTS container is running :

Copy Copied! $ crictl ps --name doca-telemetry-service





All the information that DTS gathers for BlueMan is from the the DPE daemon .

Verify that the DPE daemon is active :

Copy Copied! $ systemctl is-active dpe.service active

If the daemon is inactive, activate it by starting the dpe.service :

Copy Copied! $ systemctl start dpe.service



