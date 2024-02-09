NVIDIA DOCA DPA L2 Reflector Application Guide

In addition to providing the application in binary form, the installation also includes all of the application sources and compilation instructions so as to allow modifying the sources and recompiling the application. For more information about the applications, as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/src directory.

The applications are all defined under a single meson project, so the default compilation recompiles all the DOCA applications.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build

Note l2_reflector is created under /tmp/build/l2_reflector/src/host .





To directly build only the L2 reflector application:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications= false -Denable_l2_reflector= true ninja -C /tmp/build

Note l2_reflector is created under /tmp/build/l2_reflector/src/host .

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt : Set enable_all_applications to false

Set enable_l2_reflector to true Run the following compilation commands : Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build Note l2_reflector is created under /tmp/build/l2_reflector/src/host .

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.