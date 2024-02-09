NVIDIA DOCA DPACC Compiler

DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program.

The DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the device executable. This DPA program is linked with the host application to generate a host executable. The host executable can invoke the DPA code through FlexIO runtime API.

DPACC uses DPA compiler ( dpa-clang ) to compile code targeted for DPA. dpa-clang is part of the DPA toolchain package which is an LLVM-based cross-compiling bare-metal toolchain. It provides Clang compiler, LLD linker targeting DPA architecture, and other utilities.

Term Definition Device DPA as present on the BlueField DPU Host CPU that launches the device code to run on the DPA Device function Any C function that runs on the DPA device DPA global function Device function that is the point of entry when offloading any work on DPA Host compiler Compiler used to compile the code targeting the host CPU Device compiler Compiler used to compile code targeting the DPA DPA program Host library that encapsulates the DPA device executable ( .elf ) and host stubs which are used to access the device executable

To invoke a DPA function from host, the following things are required:

DPA device code – C programs, targeted to run on the DPA. DPA device code may contain one or more entry functions.

Host application code – the corresponding host application. Please refer to DPA Subsystem for more details

Runtime – FlexIO or DOCA DPA library provides the runtime

The generated DPA program, when linked with A host application, results in a host executable which also contains the device executable. The host application oversees loading the device executable on the device.

DPACC predefines the following macros:

Macro Description __DPA__ Defined when compiling device code file __DPA_MAJOR__ Defined to the major version number of DPACC __DPA_MINOR__ Defined to the minor version number of DPACC __DPA_PATCH__ Defined to the patch version number of DPACC

DPA device code is a C code with some restrictions and special definitions.

FlexIO or DOCA-DPA APIs provide interfaces to DPA.

The DPA is programmed using a subset of the C11 language standard. The compiler documents any constructs that are not available. Language constructs, where available, retain their standard definitions.

Use of C thread local storage is not allowed for any variables

Identifiers with _dpacc prefix are reserved by the compiler. Use of such identifiers may result in an error or undefined behavior

DPA processor does not have native floating-point support; use of floating point operations is disabled

A remote procedure call function is a synchronous call that triggers work in DPA and waits for its completion. These functions return a type uint64_t value. They are annotated with a __dpa_rpc__ attribute.

A DPA global function is an event handler device function referenced from the host code. These functions do not return anything. They are annotated with a __dpa_global__ attribute.

For more information, refer to the DPA Subsystem.

Global functions must have void return type and RPC functions must have uint64_t return type

Annotated functions cannot accept C pointers and arrays as arguments (e.g., void my_global (int *ptr, int arr[]) )

Annotated functions cannot accept a variable number of arguments

Inline specifier is not allowed on annotated functions

User-defined data types, when used as global function arguments, require special handling. They must be annotated with a __dpa_global__ attribute.

If the user-defined data type is typedef 'd, the typedef statement must be annotated with a __dpa_global__ attribute along the data type itself.

They must have a copy of the definition in all translation units where they are used as global function arguments

They cannot have pointers, variable length arrays, and flexible arrays as members

Fixed-size arrays as C structure members are supported

These characteristics apply recursively to any user-defined/ typedef 'd types that are members of an annotated type

DPACC processes all annotated functions along with annotated types and generates host and device interfaces to facilitate the function launch.

DPA features such as fences and processor-specific instructions are exposed via intrinsics by the DPA compiler. All intrinsics defined in the header file dpaintrin.h are guarded by the DPA_INTRIN_VERSION_USED macro. The current DPA_INTRIN_VERSION is 1.3 .

Example:

Copy Copied! #define DPA_INTRIN_VERSION_USED (DPA_INTRIN_VERSION(1, 3)) #include <dpaintrin.h> … __dpa_thread_writeback_window(); // Fence for write barrier

For more information, please refer to DPA Subsystem.