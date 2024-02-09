NVIDIA DOCA File Integrity Application Guide

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The file integrity application is provided in both source and binary forms, and the binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity .

Application usage instructions: Copy Copied! Usage: doca_file_integrity [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program < 10 =DISABLE, 20 =CRITICAL, 30 =ERROR, 40 =WARNING, 50 =INFO, 60 =DEBUG, 70 =TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program < 10 =DISABLE, 20 =CRITICAL, 30 =ERROR, 40 =WARNING, 50 =INFO, 60 =DEBUG, 70 =TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -p, --pci-addr DOCA Comm Channel device PCI address -r, --rep-pci DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCI address -f, --file File to send by the client / File to write by the server -t, --timeout Application timeout for receiving file content messages, default is 5 sec Note This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help ) options: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity -h Note For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags". CLI example for running the application on BlueField: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity -p 03 : 00.0 -r 3b: 00.0 -f received.txt Warning Both the DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address ( 03:00.0 ) and the DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCIe address ( 3b:00.0 ) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices. CLI example for running the application on the host: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity -p 3b: 00.0 -f send.txt Warning The DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address ( 3b:00.0 ) should match the address of the desired PCIe device. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file: Copy Copied! doca_file_integrity --json [json_file] For example: Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin ./doca_file_integrity --json ./file_integrity_params.json Warning Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment .

Flag Type Short Flag Long Flag/JSON Key Description JSON Content General flags h help Prints a help synopsis N/A v version Prints program version information N/A l log-level Set the log level for the application: DISABLE=10

CRITICAL=20

ERROR=30

WARNING=40

INFO=50

DEBUG=60

TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support ) Copy Copied! "log-level" : 60 N/A sdk-log-level Sets the log level for the program: DISABLE=10

CRITICAL=20

ERROR=30

WARNING=40

INFO=50

DEBUG=60

TRACE=70 Copy Copied! "sdk-log-level" : 40 j json Parse all command flags from an input JSON file N/A Program flags f file For client – path to the file to be sent For server – path to write the file into Warning This is a mandatory flag. Copy Copied! "file" : "/tmp/data.txt" p pci-addr Comm Channel DOCA device PCIe address Warning This is a mandatory flag. Copy Copied! "pci-addr" : 03 : 00.1 r rep-pci Comm Channel DOCA device representor PCIe address Warning This flag is mandatory only on the DPU. Copy Copied! "rep-pci" : b1: 00.1

Note Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.

Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications .