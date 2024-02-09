On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA FlexIO Build
This document describes the DOCA FlexIO Build tool.
The FlexIO Build tool is used to build and compile FlexIO device code into a static library.
The DOCA FlexIO driver exposes the API for managing and running code over the data path accelerator. The DPA is an embedded user-programmable processor in the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
Writing the FlexIO application requires compiling both host and device stubs into single binary file.
The FlexIO Build tool is a wrapper for the DPACC compiler to compile device code.
Refer to DPA Subsystem and NVIDIA DOCA DPACC Compiler for more information.
build_flexio_device.sh <app-name> <source-file> <build-dir>
Please refer to section "Tool Flags" for more information.
For example:
build_flexio_device.sh l2_reflector_device /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/device/l2_reflector_device.c /tmp/dpacc-output/
This command builds and compiles the l2_reflector_device.a static library which is then placed under /tmp/dpacc-output.
|
Flag
|
Description
|
<app-name>
|
Application name. This flag is important as it determines how the flexio_app struct is exposed.
DPACC defines the following :
This is used from the host application .
|
<source-file>
|
DPA device source code. This code is cross-compiled and bundled in the output library.
|
<build-dir>
|
Directory where the library will be placed.