NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
DOCA 2.5.0 introduces NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU enhancement for high-performance and secure AI bare-metal cloud. With programmable congestion control (PCC) and data-path acceleration (DPA). DOCA SDK provides an extensive framework for developers.
Support for the DOCA RegEx and DOCA DPI libraries has been discontinued.
Support for the DOCA software package in SDK Manager (SDKM) installation tool has been discontinued.
Starting from DOCA version 2.6 OSs with kernel versions lower than 4.18 will no longer be supported.
Added support for DOCA-PCC APIs for customer-defined congestion control algorithm
VirtIO-net scaling of up to 1K devices in BlueField-3
DOCA Flow – improved DOCA IPsec insertion rate based on hardware steering
OVS-DOCA (Beta) – added support for IPv6 and multiple meters, improved PPS and bandwidth with hardware offloads
DOCA GPUNetIO - added support for DMABuf GPU memory mapping with kernel 6.2 and higher and NVIDIA open driver, and support for DOCA PE to check GPU send queue progresses
Segment Routing for IPv6 (SRv6) – handling of service routing header (SRH) in offload with DPDK
NVQual – Multi-DPU and ConnectX-7 support, container mode for reduced setup and config steps
NVCert – added TCP performance tests and zero-trust DPU mode automation
SNAP – Added support for encryption at rest with seamless integration of inline AES-XTS, virtio-blk recovery/hot-upgrade/live-migration without force-in-order
Device attestation support for BlueField-3
DPA user application cryptographic signing and authentication at beta level
DPU firmware Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support for running secure applications on the Arm-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)
DOCA HBN 2.0 Service – improved acceleration based on OVS-DOCA, RoCE support, routing enhancements, ACL enhancements, shared CPU policer
DOCA Firefly Service – improved monitoring and debugging, support on 2 ports, failover support, easier deployment
MLNX_OFED-compatible host installation with a dedicated DOCA install profile (meta-package), DOCA-OFED
Support for updating only components that include modifications
DOCA OS support:
BlueField supported OS (on DPU Arm) – added Debian 12
Supported host OS (DOCA on host) – added CTYunOS3
DOCA-OFED host OS support – added SLES15 SP4 and SP5, RHEL 8.8, 8.9, 9.2, 9.3
Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:
Setting up DOCA SDK on your BlueField DPU
Supported BlueField platforms
Embedded DOCA Libraries
|
Component
|
Version
|
doca-apps
|
2.5.0107-1
|
doca-grpc
|
2.5.0107-1
|
doca-libs
|
2.5.0107-1
|
ucx
|
1.15.0-1.2307050
|
gpunetio
|
2.5.0107-1
Embedded DOCA Firmware Components
|
Component
|
Version
|
Description
|
ATF
|
Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures
|
UEFI
|
UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system
|
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
|
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
|
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
|
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
|
BMC firmware
|
BlueField BMC firmware
|
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
|
02.0152.0000
|
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
|
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
|
04.0f
|
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
Embedded DOCA Drivers
|
Component
|
Version
|
Description
|
collectx-clxapi
|
1.15.3
|
A library which exposes the CollectX API, which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
|
doca-base (MLNX_OFED)
|
NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED is a single software stack that operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
|
dpacc
|
1.6.0
|
DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
|
dpcp
|
1.1.43-1.2310055
|
DPCP provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX
|
flexio
|
23.10.1873
|
FlexIO SDK exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
|
libvma
|
9.8.40-1
|
The NVIDIA® VMA library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC, without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass)
|
libxlio
|
3.20.8-1.2310120
|
The NVIDIA® XLIO software library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
|
MFT
|
NVIDIA ® MFT is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
|
mlnx-dpdk
|
22.11.2310.2.0
|
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
|
mlnx-libsnap
|
1.6.0-1
|
Libsnap is a common library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField DPUs and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
|
mlnx-snap
|
3.8.0-3
|
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
|
mlx-regex
|
1.2-ubuntu1
|
RegEx is a library that provides RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
|
Rivermax
|
1.31
|
NVIDIA® Rivermax® is an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
|
RShim
|
2.0.17-0.g0caa378
|
The user-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface
|
spdk
|
23.01.5-17
|
SPDK provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
|
virtio-net-controller
|
1.7.11-1
|
Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service running on the DPU, with a user interface front-end to communicate with the background service
DOCA Packages
|
Device
|
Component
|
Version
|
Description
|
Host
|
DOCA SDK
|
2.5.0
|
Software development kit package for developing host software
|
DOCA Runtime
|
2.5.0
|
Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
|
DOCA Tools
|
2.5.0
|
Tools for developers and administrators on host
|
DOCA Extra
|
2.5.0
|
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
|
DOCA OFED
|
2.5.0
|
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
|
Arm emulated (QEMU) development container
|
4.5.0
|
Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers
|
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
|
BlueField BSP
|
4.5.0
|
BlueField image and firmware
|
DOCA SDK
|
2.5.0
|
Software development kit packages for developing Arm software
|
DOCA Runtime
|
2.5.0
|
Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
|
DOCA Tools
|
2.5.0
|
Tools for developers and administrators for Arm target
Supported Operating System Distributions
Starting from DOCA version 2.6 OSs with kernel versions lower than 4.18 will no longer be supported. DOCA 2.5 is the last version to support OS with kernel lower than 4.18.
Supported Operating System Distributions - January 31, 2024 and later
Supported Operating System Distributions - December 12, 2023 and later
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at DOCA-Feedback@exchange.nvidia.com.
The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of DOCA SDK.
|
Reference
|
Description
|
3631257
|
Description: When installing DOCA for host on a SLES15.5 system that uses NVMe storage (e.g., NVMe disk) and a non-default kernel that requires rebuilding the kernel, the script doca-kernel-support builds and installs the mlnx-nvme drivers that override standard NVMe kernel drivers, which renders the system unbootable.
|
Workaround: After installing doca-extra, edit the doca-kernel-extra script before running it to avoid it building mlnx-nvme modules. The option --without-mlnx-nvme must be added to the invocation of install.pl:
|
Keyword: NVMe; SLES
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3678069
|
Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0, then install the *.bfb as normal.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NVMe
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3669736
|
Description: DOCA can run only one instance of a DOCA library per process on setups with a page size different than 4K (e.g., Rockey). Combination of different libraries cannot be run on the same process.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: OpenEuler; Rocky; DOCA libs
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3469692
|
Description: The overall number of IPsec sessions is limited to 64K per port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3680538
|
Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3674295
|
Description: The script for the East-West Overlay Encryption application is not supported in DOCA 2.5.0. Users who wish to configure OVS IPsec with hardware offload must should follow the steps explained in the "Configuration Flow" section of the guide instead of running the application.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
N/A
|
Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in future releases.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: EU tool
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3618936
|
Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NIC mode
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3666160
|
Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.
|
Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.
|
Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3603146
|
Description: Running mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 may cause the external host to crash when the RShim driver is running on that host.
|
Workaround: Stop the RShim driver on the external host using systemctl stop rshim before performing mlxfwreset .
|
Keyword: RShim; mlxfwreset
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3594836
|
Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.
|
Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.
|
Keyword: Tracer FlexIO
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3592080
|
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: UEK; VF
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3568924
|
Description: doca_rdma does not support cross-subnet routing.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: RDMA
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3566042
|
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3546474
|
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
|
Workaround: On the DPU, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg.
|
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3561723
|
Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3546202
|
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3306489
|
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
|
Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.
|
Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3529297
|
Description: Enhanced NIC mode is not supported on BlueField-2 DPUs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Operation; mode
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3538486
|
Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.
|
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3534219
|
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
|
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:
|
Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3516279
|
Description: The NVIDIA DOCA East-West Overlay Encryption Reference Application (and the underlying DPU OS Kernel driver IPsec functionality) is not supported. User space DOCA IPsec is not impacted.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3444073
|
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in this release.
|
Workaround: Perform a graceful shutdown, then power cycle the host.
|
Keyword: mlxfwreset; support
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3462630
|
When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
|
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
|
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3448841
|
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
|
Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0. For example:
|
Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3232444
|
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; live migration
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3441287
|
Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with ifenslave_2.10ubuntu3 package.
|
Workaround: Use ifenslave_2.9ubuntu1.
|
Keywords: ifenslave; bonding
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
2706803
|
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: VF; limitation
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3273435
|
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
|
Keyword: Modes of operation; driver
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3264749
|
Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:
If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
|
Reported in version: 1.5.1
|
3240153
|
Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Kernel
|
Reported in version: 1.5.0
|
3217627
|
Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
|
Reported in version: 1.5.0