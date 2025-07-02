Delegated License Service Release Notes

Description

After an in-place upgrade of the instances in an HA cluster, the DLS management interface is inaccessible on the secondary node of the cluster.



Workaround

If you created a snapshot of your DLS appliance before migrating it, restore the appliance from the snapshot and then perform a portal-assisted migration as explained in Performing a Portal-Assisted Migration of a DLS Instance in NVIDIA Delegated License Service User Guide .

If you do not have a snapshot of your DLS appliance and the appliance is a VM-based appliance, revert the HA cluster to its state from before the attempted in-place upgrade and perform a portal-assisted migration.

For each node in the cluster, revert the DLS appliance to its previous version and reset the upgrade job for the node. Revert the appliance to its previous version. Copy Copied! $ sudo nls-version-bios/upgrade/reset_upgrade_jobs.sh" When the management interface has restarted, log in to the node as the dls_admin user. As root, run the reset_upgrade_jobs.sh script to reset the upgrade job. Copy Copied! $ sudo -u root /etc/dls/scripts/reset_upgrade_jobs.sh Resetting the upgrade job for a node typically takes at least five minutes. After the upgrade jobs for all nodes have been reset, perform a portal-assisted migration as explained in Performing a Portal-Assisted Migration of a DLS Instance in NVIDIA Delegated License Service User Guide .

Status

Open



Ref. #

4264166

Description

When a DLS instance detects one or more clients with an invalid or empty MAC address, the instance displays the following warning message in a banner on the web GUI of the instance's NVIDIA Licensing application:

Copy Copied! The service instance instance-name has some clients in an unhealthy state. View unhealthy clients to take corrective action on the listed clients

Workaround

Ignore this message as it is benign. These clients obtain the licenses that they request from the server and no corrective action is required.



Status

Open

Description

When a client with an invalid or empty MAC address requests a license, the service instance grants the request and locates the client through the client's IP address. In an environment where the clients are VM instances with reused MAC addresses, the service instance might have granted licenses to multiple clients with invalid or empty MAC addresses. If a client in such an environment is abruptly shut down and cannot return the license, the service instance cannot locate the VM to reclaim the unused license on it. The license remains checked out until it expires, when the service instance can reclaim it.



Workaround

Forcibly release licenses acquired by client VMs with invalid or empty MAC addresses that have greater than usual longevity.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4163388

Description

After a DLS instance has been integrated with an LDAP server, login access to the web GUI of the instance cannot be restricted to specific user accounts in the LDAP directory on the server. Even if an LDAP search filter is configured, all users in the LDAP directory can log in to the DLS instance. This issue occurs because the DLS instance ignores any LDAP search filter restrictions that might have been configured for the DLS.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4151346

Description

After a DLS instance has been integrated with an LDAP server, users configured in the Additional Details section of the LDAP configuration cannot log in to the VM that hosts DLS virtual appliance for the instance. This issue occurs whenever a search filter in the Additional Details section contains white space, for example, in the binddn value. When the DLS instance writes the search filter to the file /etc/ldap.conf, the search filter is split into two lines in /etc/ldap.conf. As a result, the LDAP server can no longer parse the file /etc/ldap.conf.



Workaround

Use the hypervisor management console of the appliance to log in as the user dls_admin to the VM that hosts the DLS virtual appliance. Open the file /etc/ldap.conf for editing in a plain-text editor, such as vi. Copy Copied! $ vi /etc/ldap.conf Remove all unwanted line breaks from the file /etc/ldap.conf. Save your changes and quit the editor. Restart the VM that hosts the DLS virtual appliance.

Status

Open



Ref. #

4135514

Description

In an environment where the clients are VM instances with reused MAC addresses, an issue with the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver might prevent clients with an invalid or empty MAC address from acquiring a license. Whenever this issue causes a VM to fail to acquire a license occurs, the following message is written to the licensing event logs on the client:

Copy Copied! Tue May 23 03:04:05 2023:<1>:Failed to acquire license from api.cls.licensing.nvidia.com Info: NVIDIA Virtual PC - Error: invalid origin environment)

Version

This issue affects the following releases of NVIDIA vGPU software:

NVIDIA vGPU software 13.0 through 13.8

NVIDIA vGPU software 15.0 through 15.3

Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 16.0



Ref. #

4137753

Description

If a DLS virtual appliance is reconfigured to specify an external NTP server or syslog server through the server's fully qualified domain name instead of its IP address, name resolution fails during startup of the DLS virtual appliance or the rsyslog service.

When this issue occurs for an external syslog server, the rsyslogd daemon displays the following message:

Copy Copied! cannot resolve hostname host-name

Workaround

For an HA cluster of DLS instances, apply this workaround to both nodes in the cluster.

Use the hypervisor management console of the appliance to log in as the user rsu_admin to the VM that hosts the DLS virtual appliance. Delete the file /etc/resolv.conf. Copy Copied! $ sudo rm /etc/resolv.conf Restart the network manager service. Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl restart NetworkManager Reconfigure NTP or the Rsyslog tool.

Status

Open



Ref. #

4101673

Description

If a virtual network interface card (NIC) is removed from a node in an HA cluster or its network is partitioned, the node cannot reach other nodes in the cluster. The affected node handles the inability to reach other nodes as a failure of those nodes and assumes the primary role. While the NIC is removed or its network is partitioned, the node cannot be updated with information about operations that other nodes in the cluster have performed.



Workaround

After the virtual NIC is attached again or the network is no longer partitioned, the node assumes a role that depends on its uptime. When a node is restarted, it is synchronized with the primary node and assumes the secondary role. Therefore, how to synchronize the nodes in the cluster depends on the role that the node assumes when is able to reach other nodes in the cluster again:

Primary: All other nodes in the cluster must be restarted.

All other nodes in the cluster must be restarted. Secondary: The node itself must be restarted.

Status

Closed



Ref. #

4097705

Description

Migration of a DLS instance can fail if a large quantity of data is to be migrated. This issue affects both online and offline migration of a DLS instance. When this issue occurs, the NVIDIA Licensing application on the new DLS virtual appliance is affected in one of the following ways:

The NVIDIA Licensing Dashboard does not show license server details.

The ACKNOWLEDGE MIGRATION button is absent from Maintenance page.

Workaround

Contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support to obtain a workaround for this issue.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3961380

Description

HA cluster creation after migration of a DLS instance can fail if a large quantity of data is to be migrated.



Workaround

Contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support to obtain a workaround for this issue.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3931610

Description

When a licensed client requests a license from a DLS instance, the following error is displayed on the Events page of the DLS instance:

Copy Copied! BadRequestError(origin reference reference already in use by different fingerprint)

Workaround

Ignore this error because it is a transient error. After the licensed client repeats the request, this issue is resolved.



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

3966221

Description

The VM-based DLS appliance for each supported hypervisor has security vulnerabilities related to options set for file-system partitions and access permissions for some files.

The vulnerabilities are as follows:

The nodev option is not set on the /boot/efi partition.

set on the /boot/efi partition. Every time the VM that hosts the DLS appliance is started, Docker creates the following files with the mode -rwxrwxrwx , which allows write access by other users (world): /home/dls_admin/device /home/dls_admin/dns /home/dls_admin/gateway /home/dls_admin/ip_address /home/dls_admin/static-ip-ova-logs

, which allows write access by other users (world):

Workaround

You can mitigate these vulnerabilities by setting the nodev option on the affected file-system partition and restricting write access to the affected files.

You need to change the affected partition only once. The change persists when the VM that hosts the DLS appliance is restarted.

Use the hypervisor management console of the appliance to log in as the user rsu_admin to the VM that hosts the DLS appliance. Add the nodev mount option to the entry in /etc/fstab for the /boot/efi partition. Restart the VM that hosts the DLS appliance.

Restrict write access to the affected files that are recreated after every reboot of the VM every time the VM is rebooted.

Use the hypervisor management console of the appliance to log in as the user dls_admin to the VM that hosts the DLS appliance. Set the mode of the affected files that are recreated after every reboot of the VM to allow access only by owner and root. Change to the /home/dls_admin directory. Copy Copied! $ cd /home/dls_admin Change the mode of the affected files in this directory to -rwxr-xr-x . Copy Copied! $ sudo chmod 755 \ device dns gateway ip_address static-ip-ova-logs

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

3923943

Description

Events cannot be exported from a DLS instance hosted by a container-based DLS appliance running on Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, or VMware Tanzu Application Platform. When a user tries to export events, the attempt fails and the error message Export file generation failed. Please try again. is displayed.

This issue occurs because the user that is exporting events does not have the permissions required to create the directories to which the events are exported.



Workaround

Create the directories to which the events are exported and grant write access to all users to these directories.

Change to the directory where the configurations volume is mounted. Create the enc and unenc directories. Create the enc directory. Copy Copied! $ mkdir enc Create the unenc directory. Copy Copied! $ mkdir unenc Grant write access to all users to the directories that you created in the previous step. Grant write access to all users to the enc directory. Copy Copied! $ chmod -R 707 enc Grant write access to all users to the unenc directory. Copy Copied! $ chmod -R 707 unenc

Status

Open



Ref. #

3917695

Description

When Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers are configured for a VM-based DLS instance, the system times on the DLS instance and the licensed client might still be different. In this situation, validation of the client configuration token fails. When the licensed client requests a license, the request fails and the following error message is displayed:

Copy Copied! Client Configuration Token Validation Failed. Either the token is not activated or system clock settings are tampered

Workaround

When configuring NTP servers on a DLS virtual appliance, specify the IP addresses, not the fully qualified domain names, of the NTP servers.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3718863

Description

After a VM-based DLS appliance has been installed, the VM that is hosting the DLS appliance cannot be reached after it has been started. This issue occurs when a static IP address has been assigned to the VM that is hosting the DLS appliance and the subnet mask of the VM's network was specified in an incorrect format. The subnet mask of the VM's network must be specified in classless inter-domain routing (CIDR) format without the leading slash character (/).



Workaround

Reinstall the VM-based DLS appliance, specifying the subnet mask in the correct format, namely, CIDR format without the leading slash character (/).

To get a subnet mask in CIDR format from its decimal equivalent, refer to the table on page 2 of IETF RFC 1878: Variable Length Subnet Table For IPv4. For example, the subnet mask in CIDR format of the decimal equivalent 255.255.255.0 is 24.



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

3741535

Description

When a licensed client that is configured with an offline license is rebooted, the client might fail to acquire a license. When this issue occurs, the following message is written to the licensing event log file on the client:

Copy Copied! Client fingerprint mismatch - No valid lease found in local trusted store

This issue occurs when the MAC addresses of the network adapters for a client change when the client is rebooted. When the MAC addresses change, the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver treats the client as a new client and the offline license in the client's trusted storage database is discarded.

Typically, the MAC addresses change because the network configuration of the client has been explicitly changed by an administrator. However, the MAC address of a client can unexpectedly change when the client is rebooted for several reasons, for example:

The client requests a license before the client's network interfaces are initialized.

Docker or the NVIDIA Container Runtime for Docker is installed on the client and the ifconfig command lists it as a network interface.

Status

Open



Ref. #

200665895