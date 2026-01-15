NVIDIA Delegated License Service v3.1.8
NVIDIA® Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center.

Delegated License Service Release Notes
Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA Delegated License Service.
Delegated License Service User Guide
Documentation for system administrators that explains how to install, configure, and manage the NVIDIA Delegated License Service.

