NVIDIA Delegated License Service v3.6.0

NVIDIA Delegated License Service Online Help v3.6.0
NVIDIA® Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center.
- Delegated License Service Release Notes
- Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA Delegated License Service.
- Delegated License Service User Guide
- Documentation for system administrators that explains how to install, configure, and manage the NVIDIA Delegated License Service.
NVIDIA License System Documentation