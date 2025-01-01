The NVIDIA Maxine SDKs provide programmatic control of AI features that enhance audio, video, and augmented reality (AR) effects for video conferencing and telepresence.
The Maxine AFX SDK provides audio effects for broadcast use cases with real-time audio processing.
The Maxine AR SDK is a versatile tool for creating immersive augmented reality experiences.
The Maxine VFX SDK offers video effect filters for real-time video processing.
The Maxine Triton inference server helps to deploy AR and VFX features in the cloud at scale.
The Maxine NvCVImage API provides a rich descriptor and optimized functionality for a wide variety of images.