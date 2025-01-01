NVIDIA Maxine SDKs
NVIDIA Maxine SDKs

The NVIDIA Maxine SDKs provide programmatic control of AI features that enhance audio, video, and augmented reality (AR) effects for video conferencing and telepresence.

NVIDIA Maxine Audio Effects (AFX) SDK User Guide
The Maxine AFX SDK provides audio effects for broadcast use cases with real-time audio processing.
NVIDIA Maxine Augmented Reality (AR) SDK User Guide
The Maxine AR SDK is a versatile tool for creating immersive augmented reality experiences.
NVIDIA Maxine Video Effects (VFX) SDK User Guide
The Maxine VFX SDK offers video effect filters for real-time video processing.
NVIDIA Maxine Triton Inference Server User Guide
The Maxine Triton inference server helps to deploy AR and VFX features in the cloud at scale.
NVIDIA Maxine NvCVImage API Guide
The Maxine NvCVImage API provides a rich descriptor and optimized functionality for a wide variety of images.
