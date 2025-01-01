NVIDIA NeMo Microservices
NVIDIA NeMo Microservices

NVIDIA NeMo™ microservices continuously optimize AI agents for peak performance, accelerating and simplifying data flywheels powered by the latest human and AI feedback.

Introduction to NeMo Microservices

Learn about the NeMo microservices, how it works at a high-level, and the key features.

About NeMo Microservices
Learn about the NeMo Microservices Platform.
Key Features
Learn about the key features of the NeMo Microservices Platform.
Concepts
Learn about the concepts used across the NeMo Microservices Platform.
Release Notes
Release notes for the NeMo microservices.
AI Model Development Workflow

Explore how you can use the NeMo microservices at every stage of your AI workflow.

Manage Entities
Iterate on your AI models by managing your projects, datasets, and models.
Generate Synthetic Data
Generate high-quality synthetic datasets using AI models, statistical sampling, and configurable data schemas.
Fine-Tune Models
Fine-tune your models using customization jobs to improve their performance.
Evaluate Models
Set targets, define configs, and run an evaluation job to measure your model's performance.
Audit Model Safety
Run audit jobs to probe models for vulnerabilities and harmful content.
Run Inference
Deploy and proxy NIM for LLMs for inference.
Manage Guardrails
Manage guardrails to moderate user input and model responses.
Tutorial Highlights

Check out tutorials to get a quick start on using the NeMo microservices.

Get Started Tutorials
Get started with the end-to-end tutorials for the NeMo microservices.
Entity Management Tutorials
Learn how to manage the entities like projects, models, and datasets.
Model Customization Tutorials
Learn how to customize your models using prompts or datasets.
Model Evaluation Tutorials
Learn how to evaluate your models.
Guardrail Tutorials
Learn how to add checks to your model to ensure it behaves as expected.
Deployment Guides

Deploy NeMo Microservices as a platform or individually.

About Admin Setup
Use the admin setup guide to learn about deploying the NeMo microservices to Kubernetes.
Deployment Scenarios
Learn about the different deployment scenarios for setting up the NeMo microservices on Kubernetes.
Deploy as a Platform
Deploy all NeMo microservices together as a platform using a single Helm chart.
Deploy Individually
Deploy any one or more of the NeMo microservices individually.
