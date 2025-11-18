NVIDIA Quantum, Spectrum, and LinkX Product Lines

To minimize data retransmissions, the cables and transceivers are designed and tested to extremely low bit error ratios (BER) required for low-latency, high-bandwidth applications. These are designed to work seamlessly with NVIDIA’s Quantum InfiniBand and Spectrum Ethernet network switches, ConnectX PCIe network adapters, and BlueField PCIe DPUs creating an end-to-end hardware solution with integrated software all from one supplier. While the traditional IEEE Ethernet cables and transceivers offering may have hundreds of different parts optimized for specific use cases, for accelerated AI computing, NVIDIA focuses on only a few parts that are optimized for exceptionally high data rates, low latency and very high reliability.

For InfiniBand cables and transceivers, specific lengths, or reaches, are chosen in coordination with the switch buffer latency requirements, latency delays in transceiver and optical fiber. This is done to minimize latency delays in very high-speed systems—a critical factor for AI accelerated systems. Fiber reaches are kept as short as possible between components to minimize latency delays from the light traveling in the optical fibers at 124,000 miles per second.

NVIDIA designs and builds complete subsystems based on the above switches, adapters, and interconnects. All these subsystems, including the major integrated circuits, are designed, manufactured, and/or sourced, all from one supplier—NVIDIA, and tested to work optimally in NVIDIA end-to-end complete configurations—specifically for artificial intelligence and accelerated applications.