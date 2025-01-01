Networking Interconnect
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, 400 and 800GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, NDR and XDR in InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, Web 2.0, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.

1600G
1600G Copper
MCA4K00 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps OSFP Active Copper Cable Product Specifications
MCA4K50 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps OSFP Active Copper Cable
1600G Transceivers
NVIDIA MMS4A00 1600Gbps, 2xDR4, Twin-port OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm Single Mode Transceiver (up to 500m)
800G
800G Copper
MCA7J60-Nxxx 800Gbs Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gbs OSFP ACC Splitter Product Specifications
MCA7J65-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gbps QSFP112 ACC Splitter
MCA7J70-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP to 4x200Gb/s OSFP ACC Splitter Product Specifications
MCA7J75-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP to 4x200Gbps QSFP112 ACC Splitter
MCA4J80-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP InfiniBand ACC Product Specifications
MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications
MCP7Y00-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port 2x400G OSFP to 2x400G OSFP Passive DAC Splitter Product Specifications
MCP7Y10-Nxxx 800Gbs Twin-port OSFP to 2x400G QSFP112 DAC Splitter 1-3m Product Specifications
800G Transceivers
MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m
MMS4X00-NM 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet Single Mode 2xDR4 500m
MMS4X50-NM 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2xFR4, 2x400Gb/s Single Mode, 2km
MMS4X00-NS 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 2xDR4 100m
MMA4Z00-NS-T 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode, 50m
MMS4X00-NS-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 100m
NVIDIA MMS4A20 800Gbps, DR4 Single-port OSFP, MPO, 1310nm Single Mode, RHS (500m) Transceiver
MMS4X00-NM16 NVIDIA Ethernet 800Gbps OSFP Twin-port Finned Transceiver OSFP 1xMPO16 1310nm SMF up to 500m
400G
400G AOC
MFA7U10-H00x 400Gb/s OSFP to 2x200Gb/s QSFP56 HDR Active Optical Splitter Cable
400G Copper
MCP7Y70-Hxxx 400Gb/s Twin-port 2x200G OSFP to 4x100G QSFP56 DAC Splitter Product Specifications
MCP7Y60-Hxxx 400Gb/s Twin-port 2x200G OSFP to 2x200G QSFP56 DAC Splitter & 2x100GbE/EDR Product Specifications
400G Transceivers
MMA1Z00-NS400 400Gb/s, Single-port, QSFP112 Multimode SR4 Transceivers Product Specifications
MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
MMS4X00-NS400 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP Single Mode DR4 Transceivers Product Specifications
MMA4Z00-NS400 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP 400Gb/s Multimode SR4 50m
MMA4Z00-NS400-T 400Gb/s Single-port OSFP 400Gb/s Multimode 50m
NVIDIA MMA1Z00-NS400-T 400Gb/s, Single-port, QSFP112 Multimode Transceivers Product Specifications
NVIDIA MMS1X00-NS400 400Gb/s Single-port QSFP112 Single Mode Transceivers Product Specifications
200G
200G AOC
MFS1S00-HxxxV 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
MFS1S50-H0xxV 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 Low Latency MMF AOC Product Specifications
MFA7U40-H00X 200Gb/s OSFP to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 HDR100 Active Optical Splitter Cable Product Specifications
200G Copper
MCP1650-H0xxEyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 DAC Product Specifications
MCP7H50-H0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
200G Transceivers
MMA1T00-HS HDR QSFP56 MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
MMA1T00-VS 200GbE QSFP56 MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
MMS1W50-HM 200Gb/s QSFP56 FR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
100G
100G AOC
MFA1A00-xxxx 100Gb/s QSFP28 MMF Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
100G Copper
MCP1600-E0xxEyy 100Gb/s QSFP28 DAC Cable Product Specifications
MCP1600-C0xxEyyz 100GbE QSFP28 DAC Cable Product Specifications
100G Transceivers
MMA1B00-E100 100Gb/s Transceiver Product Specifications
MMA1B00-C100D 100GbE QSFP28 MMF SR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
MMA1L10-CR 100GbE QSFP28 LR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
MMA1L30-CM 100GbE QSFP28 CWDM4 Transceiver Product Specifications
MMS1V70-CM 100GbE QSFP28 DR1 Transceiver Product Specifications
Under 100G
25G
MMA2L20-AR 25GbE SFP28 LR Transceiver Product Specifications
MMA2P00-AS 25GbE SFP28 MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
Accessories
Specifications
MAM1Q00A-QSA NVIDIA DynamiX QSA™, QSFP+ to SFP+ Adapter Product Specifications
MAM1Q00A-QSA28 NVIDIA DynamiX QSA™ QSA28, QSFP28 to SFP28 Adapter Product Specifications
MFP7E10-Nxxx Optical Multimode Fiber Cable Product Specifications
MFP7E20-Nxxx Optical Multimode Splitter Fiber Cable Product Specifications
MFP7E30-Nxxx MPO-to-MPO Single-mode Fiber Cable Product Specifications
MFP7E40-Nxxx Single mode 1:2 Fiber Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Products No Longer For Sale
Specifications
MFS1S90-H0xxE 2x200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
MFS1S00-VxxxE 200GbE QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
MCP7H70-V0xxRyy 200GbE to 4x50GbE, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
MCP7F00-A0xxRyyz 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 DAC Product Specifications
MCP7H00-G0xxxxxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 DAC Splitter Product Specifications
C-DQ8FNM0xx-H0-M 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC
MC220731V-xxx 56Gb/s QSFP+ MMF Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
MCA1J00-H0xxE IB HDR 200Gb/s QSFP56 Active Copper Cable Product Specifications
MCA7J50-H00xR QSFP56 HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s ACC Splitter Product Specifications
MCP2M00-A0xxEyyz 25GbE SFP28 DAC Cable Product Specifications
MCP7F80-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 8x50GbE, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
MCP7H60-C0xx 200GbE to 2x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
MFA2P10-AXXX 25GbE SFP28 Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
MFA7A20-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
MFA7A50-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
MFS1S00-HxxxE-LL 200Gb/s QSFP56 Low Latency MMF AOC Product Specifications
MFS1S50-H0xxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
MMA1B00-B030D 56Gb/s QSFP+ MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
MMA1B00-B150D 40GbE QSFP+ MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
MCP1660-W0xxEyy QSFP-DD DAC Cable Product Specifications
MCP7H60-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 2x200GbE, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
MCP7F60-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 4x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
MMS1V90-WR 400GbE, QSFP-DD, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4
MMS1V50-WM 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, FR4
T-DQ8FNS-N00 QSFP-DD SR8 Transceiver Product Specification
MCP7H50-V0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100GbE 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
MCP1650-V0xxEyy 200GbE QSFP56 DAC Product Specifications