MCA7J60-Nxxx 800Gbs Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gbs OSFP ACC Splitter Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCA7J60 is an 800Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable) to 2x400Gb/s OSFP passive Active Copper Cable (ACC) dual breakout (aka splitter) cable. The ACC uses 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 modulation and has lengths of 4 and 5-meters. It has identical design and internals as the QSFP112 version, only with different connector shells.

The ACC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to. The 8-channel, twin-port, OSFP end uses a finned top form-factor for use in Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switch cages. The two 400G ends support 4-channels of 100G-PAM4 (400G) use a flat top OSFP for use in ConnectX-7 adapters using riding heat sinks on the connector cage. For use in liquid-cooled systems, a twin-port OSFP version is available with a flat top (designated -FLT in the part number).

ACC cables are the second lowest-cost, low-latency, low-power consuming, high-speed links next to passive DACs due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. The "active" term refers to the passive copper cable with an equalizer integrated circuit to extend the length to 4 and 5-meters while maintaining low-latency and low-power at 1.5 Watts and 0.6 Watts.

Thin 30AWG is used for 4m lengths and thicker 26AWG for 5m. Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system.

Main use is linking an 800Gb/s Quantum-2 switch or Spectrum-4 switch to OSFP-based 400Gb/s ConnectX-7 PCIe network adapter cards.

NVIDIA's cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Up to 800Gb/s split to two 400Gb/s data rates

Based on 100G-PAM4 modulation

OSFP switch end 1.5 Watts

Single port OSFP ends 0.6 Watts

4 and 5-meter lengths

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Single 3.3V supply voltage

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

OSFPxmsa.org compliant

CMIS compliant I2C management interface