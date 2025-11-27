Copper DAC and LACC Cables Overview

AOC splitters are offered for backwards compatibility by downshifting the modulation rate of switches to 50G-PAM4 enabling links Quantum-2 and SN5600 OSFP Ethernet switches to link to 200G HDR Quantum QSFP56 switches and HDR ConnectX-6/ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 DPU adapters.

1:2 AOC splitters using twin-port OSFP 2x200G-to-two 200G QSFP56s based on 50G-PAM4 is offered up to 30-meters for linking 400GbE/NDR switches to HDR/200GbE switches, and adapters. In the Quantum-2 and Spectrum SN5600 switches, the 8-channel cages are down shifted to 50G-PAM4 modulation and split into 1:2 200Gb/s using QSFP56. This AOC can also support 200G-to-two 100Gb/s QSFP56 links as 2x 50G-PAM4. AOCs are offered in IHS and RHS versions at the 2x200G end.

These 2 AOCs are the only optical links available to link between 100G-PAM4 OSFP and 50G-PAM4 QSFP56 systems as separate transceivers are not available.

AOCs for backwards compatibility to HDR/200GbE

AOCs consist of two or more transceivers with the fibers bonded inside and not detachable. This creates and entire, plug-and-play cable assembly like copper cables but at much longer lengths. While used extensively in EDR, HDR and 100GbE, 200GbE systems, AOCs are not offered for 100G-PAM4 Ethernet or InfiniBand systems. The twin-port OSFP and OSFP ends are heavy and very likely to break the fibers during installation. An 800G-to-4x 200G AOC would have five large OSFP connectors. Additionally, AOCs are typically used for <10m reaches and AI datacenters are much larger.

Additionally, complex fiber infrastructures are better addressed with connectorized fibers, and they can support future line rate upgrades with minimal changes.