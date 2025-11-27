On This Page
LinkX 100G-PAM4 Product Line Overview
The LinkX product line consists of direct attached copper (DAC), active copper cables (ACC), as well as both multimode and single-mode transceivers and crossover fibers.
DAC consists of shielded copper wire with additional RFI foil shielding.
For 100G-PAM4 speeds, reach is up to 3 meters. Offers near zero latency and <0.1 Watts.
30AWG is used for cables <2m and 26AWG up to 3m.
Available in 800G straight and 400G or 200G OSFP split ends.
LACC is a DAC cable that includes linear amplifier signal booster ICs (not a DSP) hence is called a linear active copper cable.
Extends the reach to 3, 4, and 5-meters.
1.5 Watts on 800G end and 0.6W and 0.35W for split ends, with very low latency.
30AWG is used for cables <2m and 26AWG up to 3m.
Available in 800G straight and 400G or 200G OSFP split ends.
Multimode optics convert electrical signals to drive 850nm laser light into 50-micron large diameter optical fibers.
Signals sent down the large diameter fiber take different paths (modes) to arrive at the end detector and become distorted as fiber length increases limiting the fiber length.
Multimode has a 50-meter maximum reach.
Large fiber 50-um diameter core is easy to align fibers with lasers and detectors resulting in lower costs to manufacture compared to single mode optics.
800G twin-port OSFP 17-Watt (max.) transceivers.
400G QSFP112 or OSFP 9-Watt (max.) transceivers.
Accepts 50-meter straight or 1:2 splitters fiber cables.
1:2 fiber splitters are used in both transceiver ports creating 4 links of 2x100G-PAM4 (200G).
200Gb/s multimode transceivers are not offered and when used with 2-channel fiber split ends enables 200G and reduces power consumption.
Single-mode optics main advantage is the long reach it provides using tiny 9-um diameter fiber core, which holds the signal together out to enormous lengths up to 2km.
The tiny core diameter is difficult to align and manufacture, so single mode transceivers are more expensive than multimode transceivers.
800G twin-port OSFP 17-Watt transceivers.
400G QSFP112 or OSFP 9-Watt transceivers.
200Gb/s multimode transceivers are not offered and when used with 2-channel fiber split ends enables 200G and reduces power consumption.
The main advantage of single-mode optics is the long reach it provides using:
Up to 50-meter 1:2 splitter fibers for switch to adapter links (50-meters is most common use case not length limit).
Straight fibers up to 100m, 500m (DR4), and 2km (FR4) reaches for switch-to-switch applications.
NVIDIA supplies parallel single mode fibers up to 150m. For longer reaches and 2xLC fibers for FR4s, contact 3rd party suppliers.
A series of active optical cables (AOCs) are offered for backwards compatibility with 2x200G twin-port OSFP on one end and 2x 200G QSFP56 on split ends for linking to HDR/200GbE adapters and switches. These AOCs are the only cables that can link NDR/400GbE to HDR/200GbE systems. HDR transceivers based on 50G-PAM4 cannot be directly linked to 100G-PAM4 NDR transceivers as the modulation speeds are different and the 400GbE/NDR transceivers cannot downshift.
Additionally, QSFP112 cages in ConnectX-7 adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs are backwards compatible and support QSFP56 200G with 4x50G-PAM4 and QSFP28 100G with 4x 25G-NRZ. The cages accept the different connector types, and the cards can down shift to slower line rates of the parts inserted.
100G-PAM4 Series: Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 Plugs
Electronics, optics, and copper wires are housed in metal shell plugs called form-factor plugs. The metal plugs have many code name extensions based on the single-channel; small-form-factor plug (SFP).
SFP can be proceeded by Q for quad or 4-channels (QSFP) and for 8-channels, quad - double density (QSFP-DD) and octal (OSFP). NVIDA created an 8-channel transceiver called the twin-port OSFP that has 8 electrical channels and two optical 4-channel ports. Numbers at the end indicate the maximum Gb/s speed rating of the connector e.g., 28, 56, 112 for QSFP28, QSFP56, QSFP112. Also note that InfiniBand and Ethernet use slightly lower-speed ratings than the connector maximum speed, e.g. QSFP112 supports 100G line rates.
The 100G-PAM4 line uses only four connector types for DAC, LACC, AOC cables and transceivers:
Twin-port OSFP IHS
800G
8-channels
Switches only: Quantum-2 InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 Ethernet
Twin-port OSFP RHS
800G
8-channels
DGX H100/H200 Cedar7 GPU links and liquid-cooled systems
Single-port OSFP RHS
400G
4-channels
ConnectX-7/OSFP adapters and mezzanine cards
Single-port QSFP112 RHS
400G
4-channels
ConnectX-7/QSFP112 adapters and mezzanine cards, and BlueField-3 DPUs
The MPO-12/APC 8-fiber optical connector is used in all the transceivers, except the 2xFR4 2km twin-port OSFP which uses the 2-fiber LC optical connectors.
Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 Connector Plugs
Twin-port 2x400G IHS finned top OSFP
Twin-port 2x400G RHS flat top OSFP
Single-port RHS OSFP
Single-port RHS QSFP112
Twin-port OSFP and OSFP Plugs
The octal small form-factor plug, or OSFP, has become the preferred form-factor for high-speed applications, such as artificial intelligence and HPC networking, as it offers future expansion with more channels, more space for components, and higher power dissipation capabilities. The twin-port OSFP 800G plug has 8-channels of electrical signaling for the switch and two 400Gb/s engines inside the transceiver that exit to two 400G optical or copper ports. Extra cooling fins are used on top to support 17-Watt transceivers, hence the name “2x400G twin-port OSFP IHS (finned-top).”
Twin-port OSFP IHS cables and transceivers are only used in NVIDIA Quantum NDR and XDR InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 SN56x0 400GbE Ethernet air-cooled systems.
The 800G twin-port OSFP is also offered in an RHS (flat top) version and a 400Gb/s single-port, RHS, flat-top OSFP is offered. These are all the same size, but the twin-port OSFP finned top version is taller due to the heat sink.
The three OSFP versions are:
800G IHS, twin-port, 8-channel, 2x400G OSFP for Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 SN5600 Ethernet air-cooled switches.
800G RHS, twin-port, 8-channel, 2x400G OSFP for linking DGX H100/H200 Cedar7 GPU links which use internal cage RHS, air-cooled. These are also used for liquid-cooled systems. This has the same internals as the IHS top version.
400G RHS, single-port, 4-channel, OSFP for ConnectX-7/OSFP network adapters using cage riding heat sinks.
Single-port, 400G OSFP or QSFP112 devices cannot be used in twin-port OSFP switch cages; only in adapters and DPUs.
800G twin-port OSFP connectors are also used to construct passive copper cables, active copper cables, and active optical cables using twin-port OSFP, OSFP, QSFP112, and QSFP56 connector ends. These parts are available in various combinations including 800G twin-port OSFP in RHS and IHS.
Lastly, a long-reach single-mode, 2km twin-port OSFP called 2xFR4 IHS transceiver but with a lid on top of the fins creates a closed channel for additional cooling.
Twin-port OSFP Open Finned Top IHS
Closed Finned Top IHS
QSFP112 Plugs
QSFP112 form-factor is a single-port, 4-channel, 400G for ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs.
QSFP112 RHS is without cooling fins on top and uses the cooling fins located on adapter and DPU connector cages.
QSFP112 cannot be used in twin-port OSFP switch cages nor single-port ConnectX-7 adapters based on OSFP.
ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8 are offered in both OSFP and QSFP112 versions.
BlueField-3 DPUs only use the QSFP112.
Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 Connector Cages for Switches, ConnectX-7, and BlueField-3 DPUs
Two optical connectors are used for 100G-PAM4:
MPO-12/APC 8-fiber: Multiple-Push-On,12 fiber, Angled Polished Connector for single-mode and multimode optics.
LC duplex: 2-fiber Lucent Connector for 2km 2xFR4 transceivers for single-mode optics only.
The MPO-12/UPC, Ultra-flat Polish Connector, using 8-fibers is used for 50G-PAM4 backwards compatibility links for 200GbE, HDR, 100GbE, and EDR SR4 transceivers, but not for 100G-PAM4 transceivers.
MPO-12/APC Optical Connectors
The MPO-12 optical connector is a ceramic block with holes that contain the ends of multiple optical fibers in either single-mode or multimode types. The ceramic blocks are made with different numbers of holes 8, 12, 16, 24, etc. but the 100G-PAM4 series uses 8-fibers but is labeled MPO-12.
Some of the light sent into a fiber reflects backwards from the fiber end face. Slower speed electronics and optics are less sensitive to back reflection created inside the optical fiber. Hence, 25G-NRZ (4x25G-NRZ SR4) and some 50G-PAM4 transceivers (4x50G-PAM4 SR4) use a different polish: MPO-12/UPC or Ultra-flat Polished Connector.
100G-PAM4 transceivers are more sensitive to back reflections and use the MPO-12/APC or Angled Polished Connector. This has an 8-degree polish on the end that causes the back reflections to be diverted into the fiber side cladding and away from the transmitter.
For 100G-PAM4 optics:
MPO-12/APC is used for both single-mode and multimode optics.
Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors are used with the twin-port 2x400G OSFP transceivers for two ports of 4-channels of 100G-PAM4 each.
A single MPO-12/APC optical connector is used with 4-channel, 400G OSFP and QSFP112 transceivers.
Only 8-fibers are used with 4 fibers for transmission and 4-fibers for receiving.
NVIDIA supplied fiber cables have NVIDIA green plastic shells on the MPO ends to denote APC type.
Transceivers have alignment pins and MPO-12/APC connectors have alignment holes. This is important to know when using trunk cables which may have pins or holes in the connector end. Inserting a pinned connector into a pinned transceiver will damage both. A white dot or hole in the plastic side indicates fiber pin-1 side.
The MPO-12/APC (green) is not compatible with the MPO-12/UPC (blue) ultra-flat polished connector used with 40G-200Gb/s transceivers with 50G-PAM4 and 25G-NRZ modulation as it has a flat polish.
400Gb/s QSFP-DD single mode DR4 transceivers used in Spectrum-3 SN4000 and Spectrum-4 SN5400 switches also use the 8-fiber MPO-12/APC. The DR4 uses 8-channels of 50G-PAM4 electrical and 4-channels 100G-PAM4 optical. This is the same optical connector used with twin-port and single-port 100G-PAM4 transceivers and can be used to link QSFP-DD with twin-port OSFP transceivers linking QSFP-DD 8x50G-PAM4 systems to 100G-PAM4 systems.
LC Duplex Optical Connectors
The 2-fiber Lucent Connector, or LC duplex, is typically used for single channel links using a transmit fiber and a receive fiber. This applies to multimode and single-mode optics.
Running parallel fibers over long reaches becomes expensive so transceivers use multiple lasers with different wavelengths which are combined or “multiplexed” into a single fiber for transmission and filtered back out at the receiver. One fiber for transmission and one for receiving but carrying 4 or 8 channels.
For long reaches up to 2-kilometers, two 2-fiber LC duplex optical connectors are used in the Far Reach 4-channel 2xFR4 twin-port OSFP transceiver. These are used to link 2x400Gb/s NDR InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 Ethernet switches together and linking clusters across campuses by using only two fibers in each optical connector.
MPO-12/APC, MPO-12/UPC, and Duplex LC Optical Connectors
MPO-12/APC
MPO-12/UPC
Duplex LC