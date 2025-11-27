LinkX 100G-PAM4 Product Line Overview

A series of active optical cables (AOCs) are offered for backwards compatibility with 2x200G twin-port OSFP on one end and 2x 200G QSFP56 on split ends for linking to HDR/200GbE adapters and switches. These AOCs are the only cables that can link NDR/400GbE to HDR/200GbE systems. HDR transceivers based on 50G-PAM4 cannot be directly linked to 100G-PAM4 NDR transceivers as the modulation speeds are different and the 400GbE/NDR transceivers cannot downshift.

Additionally, QSFP112 cages in ConnectX-7 adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs are backwards compatible and support QSFP56 200G with 4x50G-PAM4 and QSFP28 100G with 4x 25G-NRZ. The cages accept the different connector types, and the cards can down shift to slower line rates of the parts inserted.

Electronics, optics, and copper wires are housed in metal shell plugs called form-factor plugs. The metal plugs have many code name extensions based on the single-channel; small-form-factor plug (SFP).

SFP can be proceeded by Q for quad or 4-channels (QSFP) and for 8-channels, quad - double density (QSFP-DD) and octal (OSFP). NVIDA created an 8-channel transceiver called the twin-port OSFP that has 8 electrical channels and two optical 4-channel ports. Numbers at the end indicate the maximum Gb/s speed rating of the connector e.g., 28, 56, 112 for QSFP28, QSFP56, QSFP112. Also note that InfiniBand and Ethernet use slightly lower-speed ratings than the connector maximum speed, e.g. QSFP112 supports 100G line rates.

The 100G-PAM4 line uses only four connector types for DAC, LACC, AOC cables and transceivers:

Twin-port OSFP IHS 800G 8-channels Switches only: Quantum-2 InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 Ethernet Twin-port OSFP RHS 800G 8-channels DGX H100/H200 Cedar7 GPU links and liquid-cooled systems Single-port OSFP RHS 400G 4-channels ConnectX-7/OSFP adapters and mezzanine cards Single-port QSFP112 RHS 400G 4-channels ConnectX-7/QSFP112 adapters and mezzanine cards, and BlueField-3 DPUs

The MPO-12/APC 8-fiber optical connector is used in all the transceivers, except the 2xFR4 2km twin-port OSFP which uses the 2-fiber LC optical connectors.

Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 Connector Plugs

Twin-port 2x400G IHS finned top OSFP Twin-port 2x400G RHS flat top OSFP Single-port RHS OSFP Single-port RHS QSFP112

The octal small form-factor plug, or OSFP, has become the preferred form-factor for high-speed applications, such as artificial intelligence and HPC networking, as it offers future expansion with more channels, more space for components, and higher power dissipation capabilities. The twin-port OSFP 800G plug has 8-channels of electrical signaling for the switch and two 400Gb/s engines inside the transceiver that exit to two 400G optical or copper ports. Extra cooling fins are used on top to support 17-Watt transceivers, hence the name “2x400G twin-port OSFP IHS (finned-top).”

Warning Twin-port OSFP IHS cables and transceivers are only used in NVIDIA Quantum NDR and XDR InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 SN56x0 400GbE Ethernet air-cooled systems.

The 800G twin-port OSFP is also offered in an RHS (flat top) version and a 400Gb/s single-port, RHS, flat-top OSFP is offered. These are all the same size, but the twin-port OSFP finned top version is taller due to the heat sink.

The three OSFP versions are:

800G IHS, twin-port, 8-channel, 2x400G OSFP for Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 SN5600 Ethernet air-cooled switches.

800G RHS, twin-port, 8-channel, 2x400G OSFP for linking DGX H100/H200 Cedar7 GPU links which use internal cage RHS, air-cooled. These are also used for liquid-cooled systems. This has the same internals as the IHS top version.

400G RHS, single-port, 4-channel, OSFP for ConnectX-7/OSFP network adapters using cage riding heat sinks.

Warning Single-port, 400G OSFP or QSFP112 devices cannot be used in twin-port OSFP switch cages; only in adapters and DPUs.

800G twin-port OSFP connectors are also used to construct passive copper cables, active copper cables, and active optical cables using twin-port OSFP, OSFP, QSFP112, and QSFP56 connector ends. These parts are available in various combinations including 800G twin-port OSFP in RHS and IHS.

Lastly, a long-reach single-mode, 2km twin-port OSFP called 2xFR4 IHS transceiver but with a lid on top of the fins creates a closed channel for additional cooling.

Twin-port OSFP Open Finned Top IHS Closed Finned Top IHS

QSFP112 form-factor is a single-port, 4-channel, 400G for ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs.

QSFP112 RHS is without cooling fins on top and uses the cooling fins located on adapter and DPU connector cages.

QSFP112 cannot be used in twin-port OSFP switch cages nor single-port ConnectX-7 adapters based on OSFP.

Warning ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8 are offered in both OSFP and QSFP112 versions. BlueField-3 DPUs only use the QSFP112.

Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 Connector Cages for Switches, ConnectX-7, and BlueField-3 DPUs