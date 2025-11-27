On This Page
NVIDIA Quantum, Spectrum, and LinkX Product Lines
The NVIDIA LinkX line of cables and transceivers offers a wide array of products for configuring any network switching and adapter system. This product line is specifically optimized for 100G-PAM4 line rates.
The NVIDIA networking product line includes:
Quantum InfiniBand NDR switches
Spectrum Ethernet 400GbE switches
ConnectX-7/ConnectX-8 PCIe-based network adapters and mezzanine cards
BlueField-3 PCIe-based Data Processing Units (DPUs)
These are interconnected using the LinkX cables and transceiver products including:
Direct Attached Copper (DAC) cables
Active Copper Cables (ACC); now called Linear Active Copper Cables (LACC)
Multimode transceivers and Active Optical Cables (AOCs)
Single mode transceivers
Crossover optical fiber cables
The above-mentioned product set creates a wide array of interconnect capabilities to build any computing and networking configuration from traditional, simple fat-tree, leaf-spine networks to complex HPC-style 4D-Torus supercomputer configurations.
NVIDIA’s 100G-PAM4-based 400Gb/s networking product line
NVIDIA’s LinkX cables and transceiver 100G-PAM4 product line focuses exclusively on accelerated computing and artificial intelligence computing system requirements:
Data center-oriented reaches up to 2 kilometers but generally <50-meters
High data rates
800Gb/s to the switch (8x100G-PAM4)
400Gb/s switch to the network adapter and DPU (4x100G-PAM4)
Low latency delays in transferring huge amounts of data using 100G-PAM4 line rates
Crossover fibers to directly attach two transceivers together and align lasers with photodetectors
To minimize data retransmissions, the cables and transceivers are designed and tested to extremely low bit error ratios (BER) required for low-latency, high-bandwidth applications. These are designed to work seamlessly with NVIDIA’s Quantum InfiniBand and Spectrum Ethernet network switches, ConnectX PCIe network adapters, and BlueField PCIe DPUs creating an end-to-end hardware solution with integrated software all from one supplier. While the traditional IEEE Ethernet cables and transceivers offering may have hundreds of different parts optimized for specific use cases, for accelerated AI computing, NVIDIA focuses on only a few parts that are optimized for exceptionally high data rates, low latency and very high reliability.
For InfiniBand cables and transceivers, specific lengths, or reaches, are chosen in coordination with the switch buffer latency requirements, latency delays in transceiver and optical fiber. This is done to minimize latency delays in very high-speed systems—a critical factor for AI accelerated systems. Fiber reaches are kept as short as possible between components to minimize latency delays from the light traveling in the optical fibers at 124,000 miles per second.
NVIDIA designs and builds complete subsystems based on the above switches, adapters, and interconnects. All these subsystems, including the major integrated circuits, are designed, manufactured, and/or sourced, all from one supplier—NVIDIA, and tested to work optimally in NVIDIA end-to-end complete configurations—specifically for artificial intelligence and accelerated applications.
Network switches have specific models for InfiniBand or Ethernet protocols. However, the LinkX cables and transceivers, ConnectX-7 network adapters, and BlueField-3 DPUs all contain both InfiniBand and Ethernet firmware and when inserted into a specific protocol switch, will automatically adopt, and support that protocol. This holds true for the 100G-PAM4 based product lines but fragments at slower line rates into some parts being dual-protocol and some being protocol-specific. See the NVIDIA LinkX Cables and Transceivers Key Technologies document for more information. In addition, four transceivers have been introduced supporting Ethernet-only and at reduced prices. These parts have a “-T” in the legacy part number last digit. The Ethernet-only parts can be used with the InfiniBand & Ethernet combination parts.
For 100GbE, EDR, 200GbE, and HDR networking, the same QSFP28 or QSFP56 connector is used on both the switches and adapters. For 100G-PAM4 systems, the connector used in the switches is unique from those used in adapters and DPUs. This is an important point and set up the basis to understand the various products. This creates a wide variety of LinkX parts and specific configurations rules.
Switches use only 8-channel, 800G twin-port OSFP IHS (finned top) cables and transceivers.
DGX H100/H200 systems use an 8-channel, 800G twin-port OSFP, RHS (flat top) version.
ConnectX-7 has two versions using 400G RHS (flat top) OSFP or 400G QSFP112/56/28 RHS cables and transceivers.
BlueField-3 uses only QSFP112/56/28 cables and transceivers; no OSFP devices.
QSFP112-based ConnectX-7 adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs accept legacy QSFP56 and QSFP28 slower devices. QSFP112 cannot be used in OSFP switches.
All 100G-PAM4 cables and transceivers (800G, 400G), (OSFP or QSFP112) cannot downshift modulation speeds to 50G-PAM4 or 25G-NRZ. However, two special DAC, AOC cables are available to do this.