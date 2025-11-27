NVIDIA Supplied Single-mode and Multimode Crossover Fiber Cables

NVIDIA offers only crossover optical fiber cables based on 4-channels of 100G-PAM4 only using MPO-12/APC optical connectors. These cables are specific to the 100G-PAM4 NVIDIA offering for NDR InfiniBand and Spectrum Ethernet. Linking transceivers directly together over short reaches without intermediate optical patch panels is standard practice for accelerated AI accelerated systems. Newer larger and more complex systems are adopting optical patch panels.

NVIDIA fiber cables are crossover, Type-B fibers that enable directly linking two transceivers together. This enables directly connecting transceivers together and aligning transmit lasers with receiver photodetectors by crossing over the fibers pin arrangement inside the cable with both optical connectors. For example, pin 1 in transmit laser side is crossed over to pin 12 in the receive transceiver’s photodetector side optical connector.

NVIDIA’s fiber cable offering includes:

Straight, single mode, crossover fibers up to 150m, and 1:2 splitter fibers up to 50-meters.

Straight and 1:2 splitter multimode crossover fibers up to 50-meters.

These fibers are available from NVIDIA and designed and qualified specifically for NVIDIA systems with the highest quality and tolerances.

NVIDIA does not offer fiber cables based on:

MPO-12/ UPC or MPO- 16 /APC or LC duplex.

Non-crossover, Type-A parallel straight or splitter fiber cables, trunk cables, 2-fiber single mode LC cables, and crossover fibers longer than 150-meters.

NVIDIA recommends sourcing these from numerous high-quality third-party suppliers.

Crossover fibers

Fiber splitter 1:2 cables using three connectors with 4-channels for the twin-port OSFP transceiver end and two 2-channel ends for single port transceivers are offered for 3m to 50-meters in both single-mode and multimode. Twin-port OSFP transceivers use two 1:2 splitter cables for an effective 1:4 split to 4x200G.

Length is measured from optical connector end faces.

Split points are 0.2-meters from the single optical connector face.

Optical connector keys – small bumps on top of the connector ends are used to orient the fiber to the transceiver and align the fiber 1 to laser 1, etc.

Bend radius of the fibers is 3mm.

Split point is 0.2m from connector end face.

All NVIDIA-supplied fiber cables are female on both ends –- pins are on the transceivers.

NVIDIA-supplied, Straight and Splitter Fiber Cables

Straight and Splitter Fiber Cables in Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, and QSFP112 Transceivers