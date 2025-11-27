Transceivers and Fiber Details: 100G-PAM4

Twin-port OSFP single-mode transceivers house two complete multimode or single-mode optical engines inside that exit to two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors creating the twin-ports. Twin-port transceivers can be linked to each other forming an 800Gb/s link and can be linked to two or four 400G QSFP112 or OSFP transceivers using two straight or 1:2 splitter fiber cables forming either two 400G or four 200Gb/s links.

Twin-port OSFP transceivers can link to any combination of 2 or 4 OSFP and/or QSFP112 at the same time.

The fiber types (straight or splitter) must be the same in both twin-port transceiver ports as the switch and transceiver combination can only operate in either 2x400G or 4x200G split mode and cannot be configured with one straight and one 1:2 splitter fiber .

Twin-port 800G AOCs are not offered for 800G but are offered for 2x200G backwards compatibility to HDR.

Offered in multimode optics up to 50-meters and single-mode up to 100-meters and 500m and 2k-meters for long switch to switch links. The lengths chosen are related to not just the optics capabilities but also minimizing the overall link latencies including the switch buffer timing, optics latencies and capabilities, adapter timings. A 2km 2xFR4 version is also offered using two LC duplex optical connectors.

Transceiver reach and optics type nomenclature is as follows:

Twin-Port OSFP

2x SR4: Short Reach 4-channel multimode optics; 800Gb/s; 50-meters maximum reach, aka SR8

2x DR4: Datacenter Reach 8-channel; 800Gb/s; 100 and 500-meters maximum reach, aka DR8

2x FR4: 2x Far Reach 4-channel; 800Gb/s; 2km maximum reach

Single-Port OSFP or QSFP112

SR4: Short Reach 4-channel multimode optics; 400Gb/s; 50-meters maximum reach

DR4: Datacenter Reach 4-channel single-mode optics; 400Gb/s; 100m and 500-meters maximum reach

FR4: Far Reach 4-channel, 400Gb/s, 2km maximum reach -- is not offered

2xSR4 and 2xDR4 are sometimes referred to in datasheets as 800G DR8 and 800G SR8. These are twin-port OSFP transceivers with 8-channels electrical (DR8) with two ports of 400G optical (2x400G). So, it may be listed as 800G or 2x400G terminologies.

The 400G InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 SN5600 Ethernet switches use exclusively the finned-top, twin-port, 2x400G OSFP connector. The twin-port OSFP employs 8 electrical pins all in one row, straight across for connection to the switch. Twin-port devices used in air-cooled switches have additional cooling fins on top of the connector as the transceivers dissipate 15-17 Watts each, and there are very few air-cooling holes in switch front panels.

Twin-port transceivers support two ports of 4x100G-PAM4 using two MPO-12/APC optical connectors. Each twin-port transceiver supports: