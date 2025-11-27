400G (100G-PAM4) OSFP & QSFP112-based Cables and Transceivers User Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  400G (100G-PAM4) OSFP & QSFP112-based Cables and Transceivers User Guide  Where to Find More LinkX Documentation

Where to Find More LinkX Documentation

This user guide is to be used in conjunction with other documents located in folders in docs.nvidia.com/networking/ > Networking Interconnect.

This site is where the following LinkX cables and transceivers documents are provided.

LinkX Overview Documents:

Review of parts, important notes, and configuration details for linking to NVIDIA switches and adapters

Configuration Maps:

Picture and part number-based PowerPoint® slides for configuration with NVIDIA switches, network adapters, and DGX GPU systems with NVIDIA cables and transceivers

Parts Lists:

Tables summarize by speed, form factor, connector, power, reach, etc. and hyperlinks to individual products specs

Product Specifications:

10–to-16-page detailed hardware datasheets with physical, thermal, electrical, and optical specifications for each product

Additional Docs:
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 27, 2025
content here