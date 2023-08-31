Where to Find More LinkX Documentation

LinkX Overview Documents:

Review of parts, important notes, and configuration details for linking to NVIDIA switches and adapters LinkX Cables and Transceivers Guide to Key Technologies

LinkX User Guide for 400Gb/s 100G-PAM4 OSFP & QSFP112-based Cables and Transceivers

LinkX User Guide for 400Gb/s and 200Gb/s using 50G-PAM4 and 100Gb/s using 25G-NRZ Modulation Cables and Transceivers (this document)