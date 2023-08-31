Where to Find More LinkX Documentation
This user guide is to be used in conjunction with other documents located in folders in docs.nvidia.com/networking/ > Interconnect.
This site is where the following LinkX cables and transceivers documents are provided.
LinkX Overview Documents:
Review of parts, important notes, and configuration details for linking to NVIDIA switches and adapters
Configuration Maps:
Picture and part number-based PowerPoint® slides for every configuration with NVIDIA switches, network adapters, and DGX GPU systems for 100G-PAM4, 50G-PAM4, 25G-NRZ cables and transceivers
Parts Lists:
Tables summarize by speed, form factor, connector, power, reach, etc. and hyperlinks to individual products specs
Product Specifications:
10–to-16-page detailed hardware datasheets with physical, thermal, electrical, and optical specifications for each product
Additional Docs:
