MMA4Z00-NS-T 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode, 50m
Introduction

The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS-T is an Ethernet 800Gb/s (2x400Gb/s) Twin-port OSFP, SR8 multimode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel multimode, short reach 8-channel uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using 8 multimode fibers. The 50-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMA4Z00-NS-T is linking two switches together with up to 50-meter transceivers (marked blue).

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

image-2024-4-8_15-11-22-version-1-modificationdate-1716815483077-api-v2.png
Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Ethernet
  • 800G multimode transceiver
  • 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
  • Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
  • Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s
  • Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches
  • 850nm VCSEL

  • Maximum reach:

    • 30m using OM3 fiber
    • 50m using OM4 fiber
  • Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
  • 17 Watts max power
  • 2.0 Watt low-power sleep mode
  • Single 3.3V power supply
  • Class 1 laser safety
  • Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
  • OSFPmsa.org compliant
  • CMIS 4.0 compliant
  • Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C

Applications

  • Used in Sepectrum-4 switches
