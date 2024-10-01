MMA4Z00-NS-T 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode, 50m

Introduction
The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS-T is an Ethernet 800Gb/s (2x400Gb/s) Twin-port OSFP, SR8 multimode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel multimode, short reach 8-channel uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using 8 multimode fibers. The 50-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.
The Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMA4Z00-NS-T is linking two switches together with up to 50-meter transceivers (marked blue).
The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Finned Top Transceiver
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
- Ethernet
- 800G multimode transceiver
- 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
- Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
- Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s
- Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches
- 850nm VCSEL
Maximum reach:
- 30m using OM3 fiber
- 50m using OM4 fiber
- Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
- 17 Watts max power
- 2.0 Watt low-power sleep mode
- Single 3.3V power supply
- Class 1 laser safety
- Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
- OSFPmsa.org compliant
- CMIS 4.0 compliant
- Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C
Applications
- Used in Sepectrum-4 switches