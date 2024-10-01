MMA4Z00-NS-T 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode, 50m

The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS-T is an Ethernet 800Gb/s (2x400Gb/s) Twin-port OSFP, SR8 multimode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel multimode, short reach 8-channel uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using 8 multimode fibers. The 50-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMA4Z00-NS-T is linking two switches together with up to 50-meter transceivers (marked blue).

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Ethernet

800G multimode transceiver

8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s

Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

850nm VCSEL

Maximum reach: 30m using OM3 fiber 50m using OM4 fiber

Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors

17 Watts max power

2.0 Watt low-power sleep mode

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C