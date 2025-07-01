MMS4X00-NS 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 2xDR4 100m

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NS is an InfiniBand and Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x2xDR44 single mode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (2xDR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 100-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 100-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port 2xDR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 64-ports of 400Gb/s in a 32-OSFP cage Quantum-2 switch. Spectrum-4 switches have 32 or 64 cages and enable 64-128 400G ports.

The Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMS4X00-NS is linking two switches together with up to 100/500-meters. 100-meter transceivers have a white stripe, and the 500-meter transceivers have purple stripe.

A flat-top version offered for liquid-cooled and DGX H100 Cedar7 systems links.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

Flat Top Transceiver

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

800G 2xDR4 single mode transceiver

8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors

Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s

Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

Flat-top OSFP for DGX H100 or liquid-cooled

1310nm laser

Maximum reach: 100m

17-Watts max power

1.5 Watt low-power sleep mode

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C