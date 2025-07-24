The Twin-port transceiver is a key innovation for expanding the 400G NDR InfiniBand Quantum-2 and 400GbE Spectrum-4 Ethernet (400G IB/EN) switch capabilities. The line rate is 400Gb/s for both 400GbE Ethernet and NDR InfiniBand based on the 100G-PAM4 modulation. The switches use Twin port OSFP cages supporting two transceiver engines in a single OSFP form-factor plug creating 800Gb/s electrical to the switch and 2x400G optics using two MPO/-12/APC optical connectors.

Both switches and use the same Twin port, 2x400G OSFP plugs for transceivers, copper DACs and ACCs and are only used in Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 OSFP air-cooled switches.

Twin-port devices enable several unique configurations to connect switches together and to adapters and DPUs. Switches maintain separate protocols. The MMS4X00-NS transceiver includes both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols which is activated depending on the switch protocol the transceiver is inserted into.