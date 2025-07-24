Pin Description

On This Page
The device is OSFP MSA Specification for OSFP Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Module Rev. 1.12 compliant, see www.osfpmsa.org.
Pin
Symbol
Description
Pin
Symbol
Description
1
GND
Ground
31
GND
Ground
2
Tx2p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
32
Rx2p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
3
Tx2n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
33
Rx2n
Receiver Inverted Data
Output
4
GND
Ground
34
GND
Grounds
5
Tx4p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
35
Rx4p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
6
Tx4n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
36
Rx4n
Receiver Inverted Data
Output
7
GND
Ground
37
GND
Ground
8
Tx6p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
38
Rx6p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
9
Tx6n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
39
Rx6n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
10
GND
Ground
40
GND
Ground
11
Tx8p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data input
41
Rx8p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
12
Tx8n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
42
Rx8n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
13
GND
Ground
43
GND
Ground
14
SCL
2-wire serial interface clock
44
INT / RSTn
Module Interrupt / Module Reset
15
VCC
+3.3V Power
45
VCC
+3.3V Power
16
VCC
+3.3V Power
46
VCC
+3.3V Power
17
LPWn / PRSn
Low-Power Mode / Module Present
47
SDA
2-wire Serial interface data
18
GND
Ground
48
GND
Ground
19
Rx7n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
49
Tx7n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
20
Rx7p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
50
Tx7p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
21
GND
Ground
51
GND
Ground
22
Rx5n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
52
Tx5n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
23
Rx5p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
53
Tx5p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
24
GND
Ground
54
GND
Ground
25
Rx3n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
55
Tx3n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
26
Rx3p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
56
Tx3p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
27
GND
Ground
57
GND
Ground
28
Rx1n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
58
Tx1n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
29
Rx1p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
59
Tx1p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
30
GND
Ground
60
GND
Ground
OSFP Module Pad Layout
The Active Optical Cable (AOC) pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.
This device supports CMIS 4.0 (check for update, e.g. to CMIS 5) compliant management interface and OSFP MSA compliant form factor and interfaces. This implies that the control signals shown in the pad layout are implemented with the following functions:
Name
Function
Description
LPWn/PRSn
Input/output
Multi-level signal for low power control from host to module and module presence indication from module to host. This signal requires the circuit as described in the OSFP Specification.
INT/RSTn
Input,/output
Multi-level signal for interrupt request from module to host and reset control from host to module. This signal requires the circuit as described in the OSFP Specification.
SCL
BiDir
2-wire serial clock signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.
SDA
Bidir
2-wire serial data signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.
The transceiver has a microcontroller with functions for monitoring supply voltage, temperature, laser bias current, optical transmit and receive levels with associated warning and alarm thresholds that can be read by the switch software and viewed remotely.
The transceiver supports the OSFP MSA specification and has the following key features:
Physical layer link optimization:
Adaptive Tx input equalization
Programmable Rx output amplitude
Programmable Rx output pre-cursor
Programmable Rx output post-cursor
Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):
Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane
Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane
Tx bias current monitor for each lane
Supply voltage monitor
Transceiver case temperature monitor
Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user programmable)
Page 13h and 14h Module Diagnostics
Host side and line side loopback
PRBS generator and checker on host and line interfaces
Interrupt indications:
Tx & Rx LOS indication
Tx & Rx LOL indication
Tx fault indication
Other CMIS 4.0 functions
FW upgrade supported via CDB commands.