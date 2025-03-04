On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements
- Electrical Specifications
- Optical Specifications
- Mechanical Specifications
- Labels
- Connector and Cabling Details
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Max
Units
Storage Temperature
TS
-40
85
°C
Operating Case Temperature
TOP
0
70
°C
Supply Voltage
Vcc
-0.5
3.6
V
Relative Humidity (non-condensing)
RH – Option 1
5
95
%
Control Input Voltage
VI
-0.3
Vcc+0.5
V
For Ethernet end-to-end, the transceiver performance is guaranteed above 15°C.
Module temperature per DDMI readout of up to 75°C is allowed.
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Power Supply Voltage
VCC
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Instantaneous peak current at hot plug
ICC_IP
-
-
6800
mA
Sustained peak current at hot plug
ICC_SP
-
-
5670
mA
Maximum Power Dissipation
PD
-
16
17
W
Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode
PDLP
-
-
1.5
W
Signaling Rate per Lane
SRL
-
53.125
-
GBd
Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate
-
100
-
1000
kHz
Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)
-
-
-
25
mV
Rx Differential Data Output Load
-
-
100
-
Ohm
Operating Distance
-
2
-
(OPN dependent)
m
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Receiver (Module Output)
Peak-peak AC common-mode voltage
VCMLF
VCMFB
-
-
32
80
mV
Differential output Voltage (Long mode)
-
-
845
mV
Differential output Voltage (Short mode)
-
-
600
mV
Eye height, differential
15
-
-
mV
Differential Termination Mismatch
-
-
10
%
Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)
8.5
-
-
ps
DC common mode Voltage
-350
-
2850
mV
Transmitter (Module Input)
Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance
750
-
-
mV
Differential termination mismatch
-
-
10
%
Single-ended voltage tolerance range
-0.4
-
3.3
V
DC common mode Voltage
-350
-
2850
mV
Notes:
Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.
Electrical Specification for Low Speed Signal
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Max
Units
Module output SCL and SDA
VOL
0
0.4
V
VOH
VCC-0.5
VCC+0.3
V
Module Input SCL and SDA
VIL
-0.3
VCC*0.3
V
VIH
VCC*0.7
VCC+0.5
V
Parameter
Symbol
Min
Typ
Max
Unit
Notes
Transmitter
Wavelength
λC
1304.5
1311
1317.5
nm
Side Mode Suppression Ratio
SMSR
30
-
-
dB
Average Launch Power, each lane
AOPL
-1.0
-
4.0
dBm
1
Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane
TOMA
-3.0
-
5.0
dBm
2
Launch Power in terms of OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane
TOMA-TDECQ
-2.2
-
-
dBm
Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane
TDECQ
-
-
3.4
dB
Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane
TOFF
-
-
-15
dBm
Extinction Ratio, each lane
ER
3.5
5.0
7.0
dB
RIN21.4OMA
RIN
-
-
-136
dB/Hz
Optical Return Loss Tolerance
ORL
-
-
21.4
dB
Transmitter Reflectance
TR
-
-
-26
dB
3
Receiver
Wavelength
λC
1304.5
1311
1317.5
nm
Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane
AOPD
5
-
-
dBm
Average Receive Power, each lane
AOPR
-5.0
-
4.0
dBm
Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane
OMA-R
-
-
4.2
dBm
Receiver Reflectance
RR
-
-
-26
dB
Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
SOMA
-
-
-4.4
dBm
4
Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
SRS
-
-
-1.9
dBm
5
Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test
Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)
3.4
dB
OMAouter of each aggressor lane
4.2
dBm
Notes:
Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.
Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.
Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.
Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.
Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4
Finned-top Twin-port for air-cooled 400G IB/EN Switches: Bottom, Side, and Top Views:
Enlarged view of detail A and B:
Alternate Finned-top Twin-port module for air-cooled 400G IB/EN Switches: Bottom, Side, and Top Views:
Flat-top Twin-port transceiver for DGX-H100 and Liquid-cooled Systems: Bottom, Side, and Top View.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Transceiver Labeling and Fiber Polarity
Transceiver port labeling and lane routing. Txn/Rxn refers to the OSFP pin description.
Green label denotes NVIDIA-designed
Yellow pull-tab denotes single mode optics
White label denotes 100-meter reach
Back shell Label
The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.
Transceiver Label (Illustration)
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
MT
Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies)
2 digits (alphanumeric)
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 last digits of the year (numeric)
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits (numeric)
JC
or
DM
Manufacturer Site:
JC – Option 1 (China)
DM – Option 2 (Malaysia)
Two characters
SSSSS
Serial number
5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.
Regulatory Compliance
The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:
Feature
Agency
Standard
Laser Eye Safety
FDA/CDRH
CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50
Electrical Safety
CB
IEC 62368
Electrical Safety
UL/CSA
UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368
MPO-12/APC Optical Connector
The Twin-port NDR transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling two, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 12-fiber (MPO-12/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two NDR transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-12/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another Twin-port transceiver or to a single-port 400Gb/s NDR transceiver.
The MPO-12 has a 12-fiber ribbon but only 8-fibers are used – four transmit and four receive fibers for the 4-channels 100G-PAM4.
The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.
A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”
Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.
Important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes used with transceivers have holes. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.
The MPO-12/APC optical connector is used in both the 100G-PAM4 based single mode and multimode fiber cables.
Single mode optics is denoted by a yellow-colored pull tab and yellow-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) used with slower line rate transceivers.
MPO-12/APC Showing 4-Transmit and 4-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End face
NVIDIA Supplied Crossover Type-B Fiber Cables
Linking two transceivers directly together requires aligning the transceiver laser sources with the correct photo detectors in the receive transceiver. Transmit and receive fibers are switched inside the cable enabling two transceivers to be directly connected to each other. This is called a Type-B crossover fiber.
Each of the two 4-channel NDR ports in the Twin-port transceiver has its own 4-channel optical cable that can link to two single-port 400Gb/s transceiver. Two fiber cables are needed for each Twin-port transceiver. Fiber cables are crossover cable Type-B that aligns the transmit laser with the opposite transceiver’s receiver photodetector allowing to directly connect two transceivers together to maintain minimum optical losses, lowest back reflections, longest reach and increased reliability without the use of optical patch panels.
NVIDIA supplies crossover, single mode fiber cables up to 100-meters. For length from 100-to-500-meters, a crossover fiber segment must be implemented in the link to align transmit lasers with receiver photodetectors. This can be implemented by building the fiber cable as a crossover cable, or adding a NVIDIA crossover cable in the link, or via an optical patch panel with a crossover segment.
Note: Refer to the Recommended Fiber Cables table for more information.
Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.
Handling and Cleaning
The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.
The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.
Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.
Important note 2: Clean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.
The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.
Important note 3: 80% of transceiver link problems are related to dirty optical connectors.
Cable Management Guidelines
For more information and general interconnect management and installation, see NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note.