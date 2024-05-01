MMS4X00-NS-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 100m

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NS-T is an Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2xDR4 single mode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (2xDR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation, and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 100-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port 2xDR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 128-ports of 400Gb/s in a 64 cages Spectrum-4 switches.

The Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMS4X00-NS-T is linking two switches together with up to 500-meters.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability

.

Finned Top Transceiver

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

800G 2xDR4 single mode transceiver

8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors

Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s

Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

1310nm EML laser

Maximum reach: 500m

17-Watts max power

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C