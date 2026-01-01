MCA7K10 1600Gb/s to 2x800Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, IHS to RHS Active Copper Splitter Cable
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MCA7K10 1600Gb/s to 2x800Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, IHS to RHS Active Copper Splitter Cable
Download PDF

On This Page

Introduction

The NVIDIA® MCA7K10 is an 1600Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Form- factor Pluggable) to 2x800Gb/s OSFP Active Copper Splitter Cable.

The cable uses 8-channels of 200G-PAM4 modulation and has lengths of up to 2-meters. The cable firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet which are automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch. The 8-channel, twin-port, OSFP end uses a finned top form-factor for use in Quantum-3 switch cages. The two 800G ends support 4-channels of 200G-PAM4 (800G) use a flat top OSFP for use in ConnectX-8 adapters using riding heat sinks on the connector cage.

Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system.

Main use is linking an 1600Gb/s Quantum-3 switch to OSFP-based 800Gb/s ConnectX-8 PCIe network adapter cards.

NVIDIA's cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image-2024-7-31_16-2-49-1-version-1-modificationdate-1722434569107-api-v2.png

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.


Key Features

  • Up to 1600Gb/s split to two 800Gb/s data rates

  • Based on 200G-PAM4 modulation

  • OSFP switch end 4 Watts

  • Single port OSFP ends 0.1 Watts

  • Up to 2-meter lengths

  • Operating case temperature 0-70°C

  • Single 3.3V supply voltage

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

  • OSFPxmsa.org compliant

  • CMIS compliant I2C management interface

Applications

  • Quantum-3 InfiniBand switch-to-two 800Gb/s ConnectX-8 OSFP adapters ( Only applicable to Q3200 and Q3401)

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 1, 2026
content here