MCA7K10 1600Gb/s to 2x800Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, IHS to RHS Active Copper Splitter Cable

The NVIDIA® MCA7K10 is an 1600Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Form- factor Pluggable) to 2x800Gb/s OSFP Active Copper Splitter Cable.

The cable uses 8-channels of 200G-PAM4 modulation and has lengths of up to 2-meters. The cable firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet which are automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch. The 8-channel, twin-port, OSFP end uses a finned top form-factor for use in Quantum-3 switch cages. The two 800G ends support 4-channels of 200G-PAM4 (800G) use a flat top OSFP for use in ConnectX-8 adapters using riding heat sinks on the connector cage.

Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system.

Main use is linking an 1600Gb/s Quantum-3 switch to OSFP-based 800Gb/s ConnectX-8 PCIe network adapter cards.

NVIDIA's cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Up to 1600Gb/s split to two 800Gb/s data rates

Based on 200G-PAM4 modulation

OSFP switch end 4 Watts

Single port OSFP ends 0.1 Watts

Up to 2-meter lengths

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Single 3.3V supply voltage

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

OSFPxmsa.org compliant

CMIS compliant I2C management interface