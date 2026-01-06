On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Environmental Specifications
- Operational Specifications
- Electrical Specifications
- Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)
- Mechanical Specifications
- Labels
- Regulatory Compliance and Classification
- FCC Class A Notice
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.
Parameter
Min
Max
Max
Supply Voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Data Input Voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Control Input Voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Storage Temperature
-40
85
°C
This section shows the range of values for normal operation.
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Supply Voltage (Vcc)
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Power Consumption (1600G head end for the switch)
–
–
4.0
W
Power Consumption (800G tails for the HCA)
–
–
0.1
W
Operating Case Temperature
0
70
°C
Operating Relative Humidity
5
85
%
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Note
Characteristic impedance
90
95
100
Ω
Time propagation delay
–
–
4.5
ns/m
Informative
The cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the OSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.
Parameter
Value
Units
Diameter
Single ends: 9-10
mm
Combined end: 14-15
Length tolerance
length < 2 m
±25
mm
length ≥ 2 m
±50
Minimum Bend Radius
OPN
Length (m)
AWG (mm)
Cable Diameter
Single Ends
Cable Diameter
Combined End
Min bend radius R (mm)
Single Ends
Min bend radius R (mm)
Combined End
Assembly Space L* Combined/Single End (mm)*
MCA7K10
up to 2
26AWG, 2x8pairs
9-10
14-15
90
100
145/100
The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable's outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable's outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable's outer diameter.
**'Combined' end is the 'head' where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. 'Single' end is the 'tail' which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.
L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.
Assembly Bending Radius
Mechanical Drawings
Dimensions
Finned Head Dimensions
Flat Ends Dimensions
Backshell Label
The following label is applied on the cable's backshell. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.
OSFP switch end
OSFP split ends
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Backshell Label Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
PN – Part Number
xx
Length
Meters
SN – Serial Number
MT
Manufacturer name
2 characters
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 digits
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits
SSSSS
Serial number
5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.
Miscellaneous
ZZ
HW and SW revision
2 alpha-numeric characters
Xm
Cable length
Meters
XXAWG
Cable gauge
American wire gauge
YYYY-MM-DD
Year-month-day
Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits
COO
Country of origin
E.g., China
Quick response code
Serial number
Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)
The following label is applied on the cable's jacket. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.
(sample illustration)
The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.