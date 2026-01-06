MCA7K10 1600Gb/s to 2x800Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, IHS to RHS Active Copper Splitter Cable
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.

Parameter

Min

Max

Max

Supply Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply Voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power Consumption (1600G head end for the switch)

4.0

W

Power Consumption (800G tails for the HCA)

0.1

W

Operating Case Temperature

0

70

°C

Operating Relative Humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Note

Characteristic impedance

90

95

100

Ω

Time propagation delay

4.5

ns/m

Informative

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

The cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the OSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

Single ends: 9-10

mm

Combined end: 14-15

Length tolerance

length < 2 m

±25

mm

length ≥ 2 m

±50

Minimum Bend Radius

OPN

Length (m)

AWG (mm)

Cable Diameter

Single Ends

Cable Diameter

Combined End

Min bend radius R (mm)

Single Ends

Min bend radius R (mm)

Combined End

Assembly Space L* Combined/Single End (mm)*

MCA7K10

up to 2

26AWG, 2x8pairs

9-10

14-15

90

100

145/100

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable's outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable's outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable's outer diameter.

**'Combined' end is the 'head' where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. 'Single' end is the 'tail' which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.

L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.

Assembly Bending Radius

worddav5a8913100346bd45d25b1c2b1c73f30b-version-1-modificationdate-1722433465530-api-v2.png

Mechanical Drawings

Dimensions

worddav0a2fad4faa9f0b8744790165e12f0440-version-1-modificationdate-1722433465127-api-v2.png

worddav700f44d5a91134d117188a08149df1c8-version-1-modificationdate-1722433464213-api-v2.png

Finned Head Dimensions

image-2025-9-16_19-31-38-version-1-modificationdate-1758043899083-api-v2.png

Flat Ends Dimensions

image-2025-9-16_19-31-11-version-1-modificationdate-1758043871687-api-v2.png

Labels

Backshell Label

The following label is applied on the cable's backshell. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

OSFP switch end

OSFP split ends

image-2024-7-31_15-58-15-version-1-modificationdate-1722434295210-api-v2.png
image-2024-7-31_15-58-44-version-1-modificationdate-1722434324447-api-v2.png
(sample illustration)

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meters

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meters

XXAWG

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g., China

worddav8579c7c315ccb230d82387abb4fe777b-version-1-modificationdate-1722433461447-api-v2.png

Quick response code

Serial number

Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)

The following label is applied on the cable's jacket. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

image-2024-7-31_15-59-13-version-1-modificationdate-1722434353693-api-v2.png

(sample illustration)

The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.


Regulatory Compliance and Classification

  • Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

worddavfdb01e310c34c81e78cc28eb1d66e0bd-version-1-modificationdate-1722433460297-api-v2.png

